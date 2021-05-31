Rocket League is een autovoetbalgame voor de Sony PlayStation 4 en 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, en voor de pc via de Epic Game Store. Het voetballen met auto's kan cross-platform gespeeld worden, wat tot behoorlijke hilariteit kan leiden. Psyonix heeft voor alle platforms een update uitgebracht waarmee het versienummer op 1.98 komt te liggen. De beknopte lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:
PATCH NOTES V1.98 - BUG FIXES
PATCH NOTES V1.97 - BUG FIXES
- Fixed a bug causing players to be invisible in a match with a stuck camera position
- Fixed a bug preventing creators from spectating their own Custom Tournament matches
PATCH NOTES V1.96
- Fixed several display bugs in the News Panel
- Fixed a bug preventing music from playing on game start
- [Epic Games Store] Fixed a bug with the EGS overlay preventing game startup
THE HEADLINES
CHANGES AND UPDATES
- This update prepares Rocket League for upcoming NASCAR and Formula 1 content
BUG FIXES
- Arena Rotation Adjustments
- Salty Shores (Night) added to the rotation in all Playlists
- Reduced frequency of some arenas in the rotation (Wasteland, Farmstead)
- Neon Fields and Forbidden Temple (Day) have been removed from rotation until additional revisions can be made
- General
- Made it clearer which items cannot be traded to other players while on the Trade In page
- Fixed an EOS cloud sync error that was preventing some players from accessing item inventory
- Fixed a bug causing players to join the incorrect Private Match
- Fixed the “Add Players” pop-up that was appearing far more frequently than intended
- Fixed appearance of Anispray Rocket Boost
- Friends List appearance will now scale correctly with the rest of the user interface