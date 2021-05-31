Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Rocket League 1.98

Rocket League is een autovoetbalgame voor de Sony PlayStation 4 en 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, en voor de pc via de Epic Game Store. Het voetballen met auto's kan cross-platform gespeeld worden, wat tot behoorlijke hilariteit kan leiden. Psyonix heeft voor alle platforms een update uitgebracht waarmee het versienummer op 1.98 komt te liggen. De beknopte lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:

PATCH NOTES V1.98 - BUG FIXES
  • Fixed a bug causing players to be invisible in a match with a stuck camera position
  • Fixed a bug preventing creators from spectating their own Custom Tournament matches
PATCH NOTES V1.97 - BUG FIXES
  • Fixed several display bugs in the News Panel
  • Fixed a bug preventing music from playing on game start
  • [Epic Games Store] Fixed a bug with the EGS overlay preventing game startup
PATCH NOTES V1.96

THE HEADLINES
  • This update prepares Rocket League for upcoming NASCAR and Formula 1 content
CHANGES AND UPDATES
  • Arena Rotation Adjustments
    • Salty Shores (Night) added to the rotation in all Playlists
    • Reduced frequency of some arenas in the rotation (Wasteland, Farmstead)
    • Neon Fields and Forbidden Temple (Day) have been removed from rotation until additional revisions can be made
  • General
    • Made it clearer which items cannot be traded to other players while on the Trade In page
BUG FIXES
  • Fixed an EOS cloud sync error that was preventing some players from accessing item inventory
  • Fixed a bug causing players to join the incorrect Private Match
  • Fixed the “Add Players” pop-up that was appearing far more frequently than intended
  • Fixed appearance of Anispray Rocket Boost
  • Friends List appearance will now scale correctly with the rest of the user interface

Versienummer 1.98
Releasestatus Final
Website Psyonix
Download https://www.rocketleague.com/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 31-05-2021 23:400

31-05-2021 • 23:40

0 Linkedin

Bron: Psyonix

Update-historie

05-'21 Rocket League 1.98 0
12-'19 Rocket League 1.71 20
11-'19 Rocket League 1.69 1

Lees meer

Rocket League

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Rocket League - Ultimate Edition

vanaf € 129,99

Alles over dit product

Rocket League Collector's Edition

vanaf € 31,56

Alles over dit product

Games 505 Games Warner Bros

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True