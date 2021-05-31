Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PHP 8.0.6 / 7.4.19

PHP noemt zichzelf een 'hypertext pre-processor' en wordt voornamelijk toegepast om dynamische content op webpagina's te genereren. Vaak gebeurt dit dan in combinatie met een databaseprogramma, zoals MySQL, Firebird, MongoDB, PostgreSQL of SQLite. Maar je kunt PHP ook voor andere zaken inzetten, zoals scripten op de commandline. De ontwikkelaars hebben eerder deze maand versies 8.0.5 en 7.4.18 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondigingen:

PHP 8.0.6 Released!

The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.0.6. This release reverts a bug related to PDO_pgsql that was introduced in PHP 8.0.5.

PHP 8.0 users that use PDO_pgsql are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

For source downloads of PHP 8.0.6 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can be found on windows.php.net/download/. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

PHP 7.4.19 Released!

The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 7.4.19. This release reverts a bug related to PDO_pgsql that was introduced in PHP 7.4.18.

PHP 7.4 users that use PDO_pgsql are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

For source downloads of PHP 7.4.19 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can be found on windows.php.net/download/. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.
Versienummer 8.0.6 / 7.4.19
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website PHP
Download http://www.php.net/downloads.php
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

+2.Vii
1 juni 2021 07:07
Nog steeds ondanks alle stigma dat het geen strict typed taal is of dat het geen 100% multi thread heeft mijn go to taal als ik snel wat wil doen.

En dat is inclusief (bulk) pdf manipulatie :-).

Is it scalable? Yes it is:
https://laravel.com/docs/8.x/octane

[Reactie gewijzigd door .Vii op 1 juni 2021 07:08]

+2foxgamer2019
@.Vii1 juni 2021 08:50
Heb je al met Octane gewerkt? Het ziet er goed uit, maar ik maak mij wel zorgen omdat je echt zeker moet zijn dat je alle processen (incl. cachen) mooi gescheiden houdt van elkaar. Het zou namelijk zomaar kunnen dat je sessies, queries, etc. elkaar gaan bijten.

Hoewel je het multi thread zou kunnen noemen, is dat het natuurlijk niet. Er zijn wel mogelijkheden met asynchrone calls, maar veelal is werken met jobs gewoonweg makkelijker te managen. Als we het dan toch over Laravel hebben, dan is Horizon wel een mooi systeem om te zien hoe je PHP-processen dynamisch kan op/afschalen.
+2.Vii
@foxgamer20191 juni 2021 09:18
Yes yes ik heb met Octane gewerkt.
Zolang je geen hele rare dingen doet het de documentatie goed volgt heb je meestal geen problemen.

Daarnaast heeft Octane standaard ingebouwd zitten dat zoveel X calls de worker toch herstart wordt.
Je moet wel inderdaad goed opletten wat je wel en niet cached (bij Octane heb je ook caching tables waarmee je kan werken tussen calls > Hemels).

Horizon is inderdaad ook een mooie oplossing voor mij was octane nu echt om het uit te proberen om dat het kan maar kan me zomaar voorstellen bij echte high traffic websites dat octane echt wel een performance boost kan geven. :)
+1thomasmoors
@.Vii1 juni 2021 08:35
Ach een stigma op gereedschap is ook een beetje flauw: men haat toch in de bouw ook niet op een hamer omdat het niet de beste tool is om een schroef in te draaien?
+1sircampalot
@.Vii1 juni 2021 08:42
De snelste taal om mee te werken is de taal waar je de meeste ervaring mee hebt.
Er zijn uitzonderingen, maar die tref je eerder in de lage dan in de hoge programmeertalen aan.
+1WoBBeL
@.Vii1 juni 2021 08:45
Dat vind ik juist het krachtige aan de taal. Ik gebruik het, buiten de normale zaken, ook vaak voor zaken waarvoor het niet bedoeld is. Voor heel veel van dat soort enge dingen zijn er zelfs librarys. Dat is het voordeel dat deze programmeertaal zo breed bekend en ondersteund is.
+1miyapow156
@.Vii1 juni 2021 10:55
Die stigma komt vooral omdat mensen niet weten dat zaken als Laravel of Symfony bestaan. Zorgt voor gestructureerde code volgens MVC model met daarbovenop built in bescherming tegen SQLi en XSS door deze frameworks.

Vroeger (of zonder deze frameworks) maakt(e) een developer sneller security bugs, waardoor het als onveilig bestempeld wordt.

Het performantie argument is vaak onderbouwd, zeker nu iedereen php-fpm gebruikt in combinatie met NGINX ipv de oude Apache. Daarboven, de mensen die dat argument gebruiken coden dan bijvoorbeeld in NodeJS…

[Reactie gewijzigd door miyapow156 op 1 juni 2021 10:55]

+1Oon
@.Vii1 juni 2021 11:45
Vrijwel alle kritiek op PHP is redelijk ongegrond. PHP is gewoon een programmeertaal die wat losser is dan bijv. Java of C#. Je ziet dan heel veel dat mensen eigenlijk gewoon niet zo goed snappen hoe ze daar mee overweg moeten, en eerder naar Python of JS of de twee andere voorgenoemden grijpen omdat ze die structuur wel nodig hebben.

PHP kan echt heel krachtig zijn. Het is geen snelle taal qua I/O of hele zware taken, maar voor heel veel dingen is het verreweg het makkelijkst en snelst om up en running te zijn met een nieuw project of script. Je moet alleen goed weten waar je mee bezig bent, anders krijg je snel gevaarlijke of slecht onderhoudbare situaties, misschien iets sneller dan bij sommige andere talen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Oon op 1 juni 2021 11:46]

0faim
@Oon1 juni 2021 13:10
Grappig dat je Python en JS noemt, want juist die talen vind ik out-of-the-box totaal geen structuur hebben, voor JS gebruik ik altijd Typescript, waardoor je die structuur wel krijgt. PHP is op dit vlak de afgelopen jaren ontzettend verbeterd door implementeren van bijvoorbeeld type declarations.
0Oon
@faim1 juni 2021 14:04
Het zijn hele andere soorten structuur. Python heeft structuur in indents, en zowel Python als JS zijn case-sensitive. PHP kun je op één regel typen met gemixte hoofdletters (voor functies) en het werkt gewoon.

Maar ja PHP is daarin inderdaad ook heel veel vooruit gegaan
+1Luftbanana
1 juni 2021 10:13
Offtopic, maar voor een leuk inzicht in hoe mensen o.a. PHP gebruiken zou je eens naar het jaarlijkse onderzoek van Jetbrains kunnen kijken, zie de link hieronder. Altijd leuk om te zien wat de gebruiken en meningen van andere professionals zijn.

Jetbrains Developer Ecosystem 2020

Wat mij o.a. opvalt is dat andere Tweakers hier in de comments wel over multithreaded-ish support spreken, maar dat 32% van de PHP-gebruikers multithreaded support mist volgens dat onderzoek. Is dit in het laatste jaar toegevoegd oid? Ik werk sinds php5 al niet meer met PHP dus ben oprecht benieuwd naar de huidige volwassenheid ervan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Luftbanana op 1 juni 2021 10:17]

+2.Vii
@Luftbanana1 juni 2021 11:19
Jazeker nu nog niet native. Maar vanaf php 8.1 komt in de core fibers beschikbaar:

https://php.watch/versions/8.1/fibers

Daarmee heb je nog niet 100% maar ze zijn er wel mee begonnen!
+1Luftbanana
@.Vii1 juni 2021 11:25
Hmm geinig, je kunt dus gaan werken met (functionele) locks en signals binnen PHP. Misschien toch maar eens een hobbyproject erbij pakken om ermee te experimenteren. Thanks.

