PHP is een recursief acroniem en staat voor PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor. Het wordt voornamelijk gebruikt om op webservers dynamische webpagina's te creëren, vaak in combinatie met databaseprogramma's. Maar je kunt PHP ook voor andere zaken inzetten, zoals scripten op de commandline. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versies 8.1.13 en 8.0.26 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondigingen:
PHP 8.1.13 Released!
The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.1.13. This is a bug fix release. All PHP 8.1 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version. For source downloads of PHP 8.1.13 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can be found on windows.php.net/download/. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.
PHP 8.0.26 Released!
- CLI: Fixed bug GH-9709 (Null pointer dereference with -w/-s options).
- Core: Fixed bug GH-9752 (Generator crashes when interrupted during argument evaluation with extra named params).
- Core: Fixed bug GH-9801 (Generator crashes when memory limit is exceeded during initialization).
- Core: Fixed potential NULL pointer dereference Windows shm*() functions.
- Core: Fixed bug GH-9750 (Generator memory leak when interrupted during argument evaluation.
- Date: Fixed bug GH-9763 (DateTimeZone ctr mishandles input and adds null byte if the argument is an offset larger than 100*60 minutes).
- FPM: Fixed bug GH-9754 (SaltStack (using Python subprocess) hangs when running php-fpm 8.1.11).
- mysqli: Fixed bug GH-9841 (mysqli_query throws warning despite using silenced error mode).
- MySQLnd: Fixed potential heap corruption due to alignment mismatch.
- OpenSSL: Fixed bug GH-8430 (OpenSSL compiled with no-md2, no-md4 or no-rmd160 does not build).
- SOAP: Fixed GH-9720 (Null pointer dereference while serializing the response).
The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.0.26. This is a bug fix release. All PHP 8.0 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version. For source downloads of PHP 8.0.26 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can be found on windows.php.net/download/. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog. Please note, this is the last bug-fix release for the 8.0.x series. Security fix support will continue until 26 Nov 2023. For more information, please check our Supported Versions page.
- CLI: Fixed bug GH-9709 (Null pointer dereference with -w/-s options).
- Core: Fixed bug GH-9752 (Generator crashes when interrupted during argument evaluation with extra named params).
- Core: Fixed bug GH-9801 (Generator crashes when memory limit is exceeded during initialization).
- Core: Fixed potential NULL pointer dereference in Windows shm*() functions.
- Core: Fixed bug GH-9750 (Generator memory leak when interrupted during argument evaluation.
- Date: Fixed bug GH-9763 (DateTimeZone ctr mishandles input and adds null byte if the argument is an offset larger than 100*60 minutes).
- FPM: Fixed bug GH-9754 (SaltStack (using Python subprocess) hangs when running php-fpm 8.1.11).
- mysqli: Fixed bug GH-9841 (mysqli_query throws warning despite using silenced error mode).
- OpenSSL: Fixed bug GH-8430 (OpenSSL compiled with no-md2, no-md4 or no-rmd160 does not build).
- SOAP: Fixed GH-9720 (Null pointer dereference while serializing the response).