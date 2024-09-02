Cisco heeft een firmware-update uitgebracht voor haar Content Security Management Appliances, die afgekort worden tot SMA. De techniek stamt af van IronPort Systems, dat in 2007 door Cisco werd gekocht, hoewel dat dus al meer dan een decennium geleden is, hoor je ook nog steeds de naam IronPort terugkomen voor deze appliances. Voor de ondersteunde upgrade paths is het raadzaam om de documentatie door te nemen of om contact op the nemen met Cisco's TAC. Deze firmware heet 15.5.2 en kent 15.5.2-005 als exact versienummer; hiermee worden ook de recente sql-injectie- en http-response-header-injectie-problemen mee aangepakt. De lijst met vernieuwingen ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New in AsyncOS 15.5.2

Transitioning from SecureX to XDR

SecureX is transitioning to an enhanced and more robust platform, XDR (Extended Detection and Response). As part of this transition, it is essential to integrate your Secure Email and Web Manager with the new XDR platform.



What’s New in AsyncOS 15.5.1

Monitoring Vault Service and Sending Alerts

Your Secure Email and Web Manager now monitors the Vault service and keeps track of its status, whether it is initialized or not. It also sends appropriate alert messages and logs status information into mail_logs.



Mandatory Usage of Cisco Smart Software Licensing for On-Premises Users

The Cisco Smart Software Licensing usage is mandatory from AsynOS 15.5.1 release (all releases post AsyncOS 15.0 release) for Cisco Secure Email and Web Manager.



TLS 1.3 Support for Web Interface and API Server

You can use TLS 1.3 for TLS communication across the legacy or new web interfaces of your Secure Email and Web Manager and the API services.



Search Filter Enhancement

To enhance your search, two new filters, Contains and Does Not Contain, are added to the drop-down list on the Search ribbon at the bottom of the reporting pages on the new web interface.



C5 Nitro-Instance Support for AWS

From the AsyncOS 15.5.1 release onwards, Secure Email and Web Manager supports c5.2xlarge EC2 instance type for the M600V model deployed through AWS.