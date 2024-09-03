Software-update: Affinity Suite 2.5.5

Affinity Photo logo (79 pix) Serif heeft versie 2.5.5 van de Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity Suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kan worden beschouwd als de tegenhanger van bijvoorbeeld Photoshop, Illustrator en InDesign van Adobe. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt regelmatig met korting aangeboden. Verder betreft het een eenmalige aanschaf, want Serif doet niet aan abonnementen. Of dat zo blijft nu Serif door Canva is overgenomen is nog niet helemaal duidelijk. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug fixes which affected all platforms
  • Reliability and error detection while file saving has been improved (esp to networks)
  • Inserting Word document with Hyperlinks in Footnotes and Endnotes crashes Publisher [AF-3122]
  • Qualifying education and nonprofit users can access the Affinity suite for free.
  • Localization fixes
Bug fixes which affected Desktop (Windows and macOS)
  • [Desktop] Add a way to view the app's store source from the My Account dialog
  • User File - 'Metadata could not be embedded' on export to JPEG/TIFF/PSD [AF-3589]
  • [Desktop] Store content shows as uninstalled on secondary instances on sign in [AF-3305]
  • [Desktop] App can crash in Publisher Export Dialog when hitting 100% preview generation with Area set to All Pages/Spreads
Bugs fixed which specifically affected Windows
  • New Document Dialog - Drawing scale drop-down does not list correct scale options [AF-3740]
  • Better error caching for ARM64 stability issues on some older ARM devices
  • Crash on application close with a dirtied document [AF-3716]
  • Reduce how often an active selection (marching ants) updates [AF-1778]
  • App fails to restart (crashes) on Settings change in multiple scenarios [AF-1286]
Bugs fixed which specifically affected macOS
  • Section Manager doesn't always reflect the contents of the currently viewed document [AF-3505]
  • Tags panel is not saved as part of a Studio Preset [AF-3117]
  • Fill Colours and Stroke Weights No Longer Update in Real-time in the Text Style Editor [AF-2803]
  • Artifacts appearing on Character, Paragraph & Text Frame Panel when collapsed [AF-2799]
  • Default app language can cause help file to always default to English [AF-3498]
  • Setting Points to 0 decimal places breaks field input values [AF-2026]
  • Adding a custom Tool Shortcut creates duplicate entries after restarting app [AF-1922]
  • Tags Panel - can't make visible after persona switch
  • Live Masks- Manually entering a value into the blur radius field and pressing Enter ignores the entered value [AF-526]
  • Ctrl Run up dialog tweaks.
Bugs fixed which specifically affected iPad
  • iPad: Long-pressing space bar puts caret at start of text frame and cannot be moved by dragging [AF-3440]
  • Predictive text not working on iPad [AF-3401]
  • Dictate text stops after a few words
  • On-screen keyboard method of starting a text selection from the space bar has stopped working in Affinity

Affinity Photo

Door Bart van Klaveren

peewee. 3 september 2024 07:43
Ik zie, via de link, geen optie voor Linux.
Ron79 @peewee.3 september 2024 08:00
In het artikel staat het ook niet vermeld.
Via Wine zou het wel moeten werken.
PCG2020 @Ron793 september 2024 09:15
Het is een gebruiker gelukt om in ieder geval Affinity Photo werkend te krijgen in Wine, maar daar moet wel het één en ander voor gebeuren; AP draait schijnbaar ook niet helemaal stabiel. Het is wel een post uit 2022 dus wellicht zijn er inmiddels nieuwe ontwikkelingen.

Het zou goed kunnen dat je met de beschreven stappen ook de andere applicaties in de Affinity Suite werkend kunt krijgen in Wine.
Toshirou @PCG20203 september 2024 10:38
En dat is het punt waarom het niet aan te raden is. Je wilt immers niet dat je werk verloren gaat bij een crash. Bij een muziekspeler bijvoorbeeld is dat wat anders. Even opnieuw opstarten en weer verder spelen, bij je uren werk is dat niet de optie..Al lijkt Affinity Suite erg goed is als alternatief en ga ik er binnenkort thuis mee experimenteren om te kijken of het Adobe kan vervangen in mijn workflow zonder er door op achteruit te gaan of consessies te moeten gaan maken.

Vooral "lijkt" het erop dat ze geen alternatief hebben voor Smart Object/Layers. En laat ik die nu veel gebruiken. Want deze optie is zo in mijn workflow gekropen dat ik niet zonder kan. Het werkt optimaal, tijdens de productie als voor post edit/colour grading etc..
peewee. @Ron794 september 2024 11:25
Volgens mij stond dat er wel bij op het moment dat ik mijn opmerking maakte (of het was nog te vroeg ;) )
edit: staat er trouwens nog steeds, onder de afbeelding.

[Reactie gewijzigd door peewee. op 4 september 2024 11:40]

recyclebin @peewee.3 september 2024 08:01
Zo ver als ik zelf weet als Affinity gebruiker, zijn er geen Linux binaries.
Toshirou 3 september 2024 08:30
En er komt helaas ook hier geen officiële Linux versie voor. Met hetzelfde argument dat Adobe voert, de gebruikers aantallen zijn in percentage te laag om interessant voor te zijn. Echter zou dit indien toch wordt doorgezet het toch positief kunnen uitpakken.

Wanneer er een serieus grafisch pakket voor Linux verschijnt, dan kan de grafische markt ook langzaam Linux gaan omhelzen. De overstap zal niet direct voor velen gaan gebeuren, maar ik denk zelf dat er langzaam aan wel een verschuiving gaat ontstaan. Want eerlijk is eerlijk, Linux is snel, stabiel en vooral volwassen besturingsysteem om door iedereen gebruikt te worden.
PTR @Toshirou3 september 2024 09:07
Inderdaad, ze zouden juist daar marktaandeel kunnen winnen door eerder dan adobe te zijn. Er kan pas een markt ontstaan als je ervoor gaat. Maar snap ook wel de investering om het goed te laten werken op een ander platform. Risico's en kansen.
PageFault @Toshirou3 september 2024 09:19
Zou kunnen, maar de Linux wereld is te veel verdeeld helaas. Daarom branden al die bedrijven hun vingers er niet aan.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

