Serif heeft versie 2.5.5 van de Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity Suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kan worden beschouwd als de tegenhanger van bijvoorbeeld Photoshop, Illustrator en InDesign van Adobe. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt regelmatig met korting aangeboden. Verder betreft het een eenmalige aanschaf, want Serif doet niet aan abonnementen. Of dat zo blijft nu Serif door Canva is overgenomen is nog niet helemaal duidelijk. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug fixes which affected all platforms Reliability and error detection while file saving has been improved (esp to networks)

Inserting Word document with Hyperlinks in Footnotes and Endnotes crashes Publisher [AF-3122]

Qualifying education and nonprofit users can access the Affinity suite for free.

Localization fixes Bug fixes which affected Desktop (Windows and macOS) [Desktop] Add a way to view the app's store source from the My Account dialog

User File - 'Metadata could not be embedded' on export to JPEG/TIFF/PSD [AF-3589]

[Desktop] Store content shows as uninstalled on secondary instances on sign in [AF-3305]

[Desktop] App can crash in Publisher Export Dialog when hitting 100% preview generation with Area set to All Pages/Spreads Bugs fixed which specifically affected Windows New Document Dialog - Drawing scale drop-down does not list correct scale options [AF-3740]

Better error caching for ARM64 stability issues on some older ARM devices

Crash on application close with a dirtied document [AF-3716]

Reduce how often an active selection (marching ants) updates [AF-1778]

App fails to restart (crashes) on Settings change in multiple scenarios [AF-1286] Bugs fixed which specifically affected macOS Section Manager doesn't always reflect the contents of the currently viewed document [AF-3505]

Tags panel is not saved as part of a Studio Preset [AF-3117]

Fill Colours and Stroke Weights No Longer Update in Real-time in the Text Style Editor [AF-2803]

Artifacts appearing on Character, Paragraph & Text Frame Panel when collapsed [AF-2799]

Default app language can cause help file to always default to English [AF-3498]

Setting Points to 0 decimal places breaks field input values [AF-2026]

Adding a custom Tool Shortcut creates duplicate entries after restarting app [AF-1922]

Tags Panel - can't make visible after persona switch

Live Masks- Manually entering a value into the blur radius field and pressing Enter ignores the entered value [AF-526]

Ctrl Run up dialog tweaks. Bugs fixed which specifically affected iPad iPad: Long-pressing space bar puts caret at start of text frame and cannot be moved by dragging [AF-3440]

Predictive text not working on iPad [AF-3401]

Dictate text stops after a few words

On-screen keyboard method of starting a text selection from the space bar has stopped working in Affinity