Serif heeft versie 2.5.6 van de Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity Suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kan worden beschouwd als de tegenhanger van bijvoorbeeld Photoshop, Illustrator en InDesign van Adobe. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt regelmatig met korting aangeboden. Verder betreft het een eenmalige aanschaf, want Serif doet niet aan abonnementen. Of dat zo blijft nu Serif door Canva is overgenomen is nog niet helemaal duidelijk. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug fixes which affected all platforms Artistic Text scales unexpectedly when pasting between different DPI documents. [AF-3449]

Exporting to RGB PDF converts unprofiled images to sRGB2014, regardless of export settings [AF-2222]

placing .docx file crashes due to Styles applied to header [AF-3755] & [AF-3756]

Localization fixes Bug fixes which affected Desktop (Windows and macOS) Certain TTF fonts used in documents > 2.4.2 and opened in 2.5.x appear as missing fonts with no font style selected [AF-3728] Bugs fixed which specifically affected Windows Windows standard Chinese Font (KaiU , DFKai-SB , 標楷體) renders all glyphs broken in 2.5.x.

Crash when double clicking a blank area inside the Anchors Panel on Windows Bugs fixed which specifically affected macOS [macOS Sequoia] Native Affinity files not generating thumbnail previews in Sequoia. [AF-3857]

[macOS Sequoia] Quick Look on Sequoia isn't showing the full thumbnail preview and is instead showing it as a 'folder' preview [AF-4749]

Stock Panel: searching for a term or scrolling search results crashes Affinity apps [AF-383]

Inserting a subfield into a cross-reference's text overwrites any and all existing text [AF-3705]

Import content error when importing .affont files in Sequoia beta [AF-3814]

A floated window title bar goes to the bottom of screen when using Window>Move & Resize>Left [AF-4446] Bugs fixed which specifically affected iPad [iPadOS 18] Trackpad/mouse become unable to operate buttons after dismissing flyouts via a click on the document view [AF-4301]

[iPadOS 18] Export window tapping on Matte cancels the export [AF-3269]