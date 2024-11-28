Software-update: Affinity Suite 2.5.6

Affinity Photo logo (79 pix) Serif heeft versie 2.5.6 van de Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity Suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kan worden beschouwd als de tegenhanger van bijvoorbeeld Photoshop, Illustrator en InDesign van Adobe. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt regelmatig met korting aangeboden. Verder betreft het een eenmalige aanschaf, want Serif doet niet aan abonnementen. Of dat zo blijft nu Serif door Canva is overgenomen is nog niet helemaal duidelijk. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug fixes which affected all platforms
  • Artistic Text scales unexpectedly when pasting between different DPI documents. [AF-3449]
  • Exporting to RGB PDF converts unprofiled images to sRGB2014, regardless of export settings [AF-2222]
  • placing .docx file crashes due to Styles applied to header [AF-3755] & [AF-3756]
  • Localization fixes
Bug fixes which affected Desktop (Windows and macOS)
  • Certain TTF fonts used in documents > 2.4.2 and opened in 2.5.x appear as missing fonts with no font style selected [AF-3728]
Bugs fixed which specifically affected Windows
  • Windows standard Chinese Font (KaiU , DFKai-SB , 標楷體) renders all glyphs broken in 2.5.x.
  • Crash when double clicking a blank area inside the Anchors Panel on Windows
Bugs fixed which specifically affected macOS
  • [macOS Sequoia] Native Affinity files not generating thumbnail previews in Sequoia. [AF-3857]
  • [macOS Sequoia] Quick Look on Sequoia isn't showing the full thumbnail preview and is instead showing it as a 'folder' preview [AF-4749]
  • Stock Panel: searching for a term or scrolling search results crashes Affinity apps [AF-383]
  • Inserting a subfield into a cross-reference's text overwrites any and all existing text [AF-3705]
  • Import content error when importing .affont files in Sequoia beta [AF-3814]
  • A floated window title bar goes to the bottom of screen when using Window>Move & Resize>Left [AF-4446]
Bugs fixed which specifically affected iPad
  • [iPadOS 18] Trackpad/mouse become unable to operate buttons after dismissing flyouts via a click on the document view [AF-4301]
  • [iPadOS 18] Export window tapping on Matte cancels the export [AF-3269]

Affinity Photo

Versienummer 2.5.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Serif
Download https://affinity.serif.com/en-us/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Wimmie13 28 november 2024 13:36
Deze software gebruik ik nu al een tijdje en ik kan hem sterk aanbevelen voor alternatief van de Adobe software. Deze software is ook aanzienlijk goedkoper, dat is wat mij overhaalde. Eens in een paar maanden moet ik een aantal foto's bewerken. Hiervoor is PhotoShop te duur en is Affinity Foto een goed alternatief.
joint_me @Wimmie1328 november 2024 13:50
En natuurlijk BlackFriday sale op de hele Suite
Wimmie13 @joint_me28 november 2024 14:02
Ik heb het gevoel dat die Amerikaanse bedrijven altijd wel een reden zoeken om korting te geven, want ik heb hem ook voor 80 euro aangeschaft, zonder dat het Black Friday was.

Net zoals SearchWP, een plugin voor Wordpress, die hebben al 2 jaar lang dezelfde aanbieding.
Kermit123 @Wimmie1328 november 2024 14:00
Is idd een prima alternatief voor de veel te dure adobe, samen met Davinci Resolve

Gebruik zelf Photo en Designer en heb de Suite ook destijds met een BF deal gekocht. Ben nog steeds erg tevreden en zou zeker weer een upgrade bij betalen als er een major release uitkomt. Misschien dat het niet de meest exotische zaken heeft, maar kan gewoon de normale dingen prima doen met dit pakket. Ken ook wel designers die het dagelijks gebruiken en ook zij zijn dik tevreden
divvid 28 november 2024 15:15
Jammer dat het niet onder Linux draait. Ik gebruik daar nu Krita, Gimp, DarkTable en RawTherapy voor foto bewerking (naast nog wat meer obscure tools zoals 'hugin')
PaulHelper @divvid28 november 2024 19:41
Ik weet niet in hoeverre het werkt, maar online zie ik wel aardig wat mensen die soms met een kleine omweg wel het een en ander van affinity op Linux weten te draaien.
Zoals ik zeg spreek niet uit ervaring, maar mogelijk het proberen waard als je het nog niet wist of geprobeerd hebt
gerrit94 28 november 2024 15:39
Geweldig programma. De ware test voor mij om het te kopen was om mijn vrouw het te laten gebruiken. Zij is al jaren InDesign en Illustrator gewend en ik werkte veel in Photoshop en Lightroom. Wij vinden het allebei heel fijn in gebruik dus we hebben de proefperiode van een half jaar gebruikt en hebben het nu ook gekocht met Black Friday.

Voor elke applicatie missen we nog echt wel dingen, de belangrijkste zijn voor ons: UI in Nederlandse taal, Image Trace, batch foto edits (zoals Lightroom) en vector brushes. Maar wij kunnen er prima mee uit de voeten en veel dingen werken handiger dan Adobe producten.
hjb012 28 november 2024 20:24
Dan vond ik XARA Designer Pro nog eenvoudiger in gebruik. Maar ieder het zijne. :)

