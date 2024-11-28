Software-update: PuTTY 0.82

PuTTY logo (79 pix) Versie 0.82 van PuTTY is beschikbaar gekomen. PuTTY is een van de populairste telnet- en ssh-clients, waarmee het mogelijk is om een computer over een beveiligde verbinding op afstand te beheren. Oorspronkelijk was het programma alleen beschikbaar voor Windows, maar er zijn tegenwoordig ook clients voor de diverse Unix-platforms. Wegens een probleem wordt Windows-gebruikers aangeraden eerst de oude versie te verwijderen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes in version 0.82:
  • Major refactoring of Unicode handling to allow the use of 'foreign' Unicode characters, i.e. outside the system's configured default character set / code page. Not yet complete, but the following things work:
    • Windows console: usernames and passwords entered interactively into PSCP, PSFTP and Plink can use foreign characters.
    • Windows command line: usernames, remote commands, and filenames entered via command-line options can use foreign characters.
    • PuTTY's own terminal (on Windows and Unix): even if it's not configured into UTF-8 mode for the main session, interactive usernames and passwords can use foreign characters.
  • Unicode version update: all character analysis is updated to Unicode 16.0.0.
  • Unicode terminal rendering: national and regional flags are now understood by PuTTY's terminal emulator. (However, correct display of those flags will depend on fonts and operating system.)
  • The Event Log mentions the local address and port number of the outgoing connection socket.
  • Bracketed paste mode can now be turned off in the Terminal > Features panel.
  • Unix Pageant: new --foreground mode for running as a subprocess.
  • Bug fix: the 'border width' configuration option is now honoured even when the window is maximised.
  • Bug fix: SHA-2 based RSA signatures are now sent with correct zero padding.
  • Bug fix: terminal wrap mishandling caused occasional incorrect redraws in curses-based applications.
  • Bug fix: Alt + function key in "Xterm 216+" mode sent a spurious extra escape character.

PuTTY

Versienummer 0.82
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website PuTTY
Download https://www.chiark.greenend.org.uk/~sgtatham/putty
Bestandsgrootte 3,62MB
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Reacties (26)

neeecht 28 november 2024 12:13
PuTTY is een geweldig programma.
Echter is er nog steeds een issue met new line die niet goed werkt.

Voor een complete set PuTTY en Termite:
https://www.compuphase.com/software_termite.htm

Dan los je alle problemen op mocht je hiermee problemen hebben.
https://lmabele.medium.co...n-a-nutshell-71b5cbf4380a
https://stackoverflow.com...-only-when-pressing-enter


https://www.thethingsnetw...n2483-on-things-uno/841/6
kersing Jac Kersing ModeratorDec '15
@Batilan The module does not echo any characters and it requires ‘\r\n’ (CR LF) at the end of a line. Without \r\n it will not show any output.

PuTTY will not work, use a terminal program like termite 80, TerraTerm or Coolterm with settings: 57600bps, 8n1, no flow control, echo on, set options to include CR+LF
ido_nl 28 november 2024 12:20
Heb altijd putty gebruikt, maar miste toch altijd wel wat features. En volgens mij (als ik t goed herinner) kan je Putty niet gebruiken als er een update is die je eerst moet installeren.

Ik ben nu overgestapt op Xshell, die heel wat meer features heeft die ik wel fijn vindt.
Yoshi @ido_nl28 november 2024 12:36
je kan putty gwn zonder updates gebruiken. Ik kan me niet herinneren dat putty ooit geweigerd heeft te werken omdat er een update beschikbaar zou zijn. (checkt die dat uberhaupt wel ? )
lenwar
@Yoshi28 november 2024 12:43
Nee, dat ken ik ook niet zo van PuTTY. Dat is echt een lokale tool. Dit klinkt meer als een soort bedrijfspolicy die op hoogte is van een beschikbare update.
dasiro @ido_nl28 november 2024 13:10
je moet het zelfs niet installeren, maar kan al jaren gewoon de .exe uitvoeren.
GeroldM @ido_nl29 november 2024 03:49
Gebruik Putty ook niet meer sinds ik 'WindTerm' heb ontdekt. Heeft (veel) meer opties en features, is open source, kan als PortableApp gebruikt worden, en heeft mijns inziens een veel betere interface, welke ook gemakkelijk naar je hand is te zetten.
Frogmen 28 november 2024 12:19
Je kan toch gewoon SSH vanaf de commandline gebruiken wel zo makkelijk.
bartje @Frogmen28 november 2024 22:25
maar dan kun(kon) je geen certificaten accepteren wat eea toch wel wat omslachtig maakt.
sfranken @bartje28 november 2024 23:30
Pardon? Je kunt al jaren met het `ssh` commando allerlei certificaten accepteren, dat word gevraagd de 1e keer dat je verbind en kun je de juiste flag(s) voor meegeven.
Yoshi @Frogmen28 november 2024 12:34
dat is ssh, putty doet meer als dat :). Ik doe daar best veel seriële communciatie ( en hier en daar telnet sessie )mee, en ik heb weliswaar zelf tools geschreven, snel een putty om het één en ander te testen is wel net zo gemakkelijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Yoshi op 28 november 2024 12:35]

lenwar
28 november 2024 12:24
Ik heb decennia lang PuTTY zeer tevreden gebruikt. Simpel, klein, portable. Het doet het gewoon. Echter, sinds ik Windows terminal heb ontdekt als terminal emulator op Windows, gebruik ik de native SSH-client van Windows 10 (en ondertussen 11).
Die doet ook wat het moet doen, heeft tabjes, enz. (ik weet dat er forks/wrappers van/voor PuTTY bestaan die ook tabjes en meer toevoegen).

Ik heb dus, sinds ik Windows 11 heb geïnstalleerd, nooit meer de 'moeite' genomen om PuTTY te installeren. Niks ten nadele van PuTTY natuurlijk. Ik snap uiteraard dat mensen het gebruiken. Een simpele GUI is eenmaal handiger voor bepaalde zaken. (voor als je port forwarding aan wil zetten ofzo of de profielen wilt gebruiken. (dubbelklik en verbind)), maar voor mij voldoet Windows Terminal met de native SSH-client dus.
DigitalExorcist @lenwar28 november 2024 15:01
Maar je sessies opslaan in Putty is toch best wel handig..
lenwar
@DigitalExorcist28 november 2024 15:15
Zeker!! Zoals ik al schreef "Dubbelklik en verbind" (ik noemde het profielen. Noemen ze het 'sessions' in PuTTY?)). GUI's hebben gewoon zeker voordelen.

Voor mijn gebruik maakt het persoonlijk niet zo veel uit. Als ik het belangrijk had gevonden, had ik zeker nog PuTTY blijven gebruiken :) . Ik vind ook bijvoorbeeld de optie voor Session Recording/Logging erg handig. Heb het niet vaak nodig gehad, maar het kan toch best handig zijn.
pennywiser @lenwar28 november 2024 12:32
Same, WT en/of WSL.
pvrantwijk 28 november 2024 13:22
MobaXterm, fantastisch! Maakt onder de motorkap ook gebruik van PuTTY voor SSH, maar kan zoveel meer! Xserver, path following voor SCP, tabs, multi-exec terminals (tegelijkertijd aansturen van meerdere SSH sessies zodat je bv in één keer updates kunt runnen / config kunt aanpassen in meerdere sessies tegelijkertijd), om nog maar niet te spreken over alle andere protocollen die het ondersteunt en alle andere features die erin zitten. Ook de lokale Linux-like terminal gebruik ik zeer veel, zonder dat daarvoor WSL nodig is. Een echte aanrader! En je hebt de keuze uit een gratis of betaalde versie met nog meer leuks...

[Reactie gewijzigd door pvrantwijk op 28 november 2024 13:24]

vt220 @pvrantwijk28 november 2024 16:30
En je krijg er gratis een x-server bij. Ik heb alleen het gevoel dat het soms een beetje 'laggy' is

[Reactie gewijzigd door vt220 op 28 november 2024 16:31]

DikkieDick @pvrantwijk29 november 2024 06:53
Jarenlang, zo niet decennialang, met KiTTY gewerkt, maar sinds pakweg anderhalf jaar ook over op MobaXterm. Idd geweldig.
Cyb 28 november 2024 12:58
Irritant aan PuTTY vind ik dat het niet automatisch kan reconnecten bij een verloren verbinding. KiTTY (een fork van PuTTY) kan dat wel, maar die wordt helaas niet meer onderhouden, met security kwetsbaarheden tot gevolg.
Toet3r @Cyb28 november 2024 14:03
Gebruik zelf ook KiTTY, erg fijn programma. Misschien is Tabby iets voor je https://tabby.sh
Hier staan nog meer alternatieven: https://alternativeto.net/software/kitty/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Toet3r op 28 november 2024 14:07]

Jerie @Toet3r28 november 2024 16:59
Gewoon Windows Terminal met ssh.exe CLI. Die kun je configureren via ~/.ssh/config
JSBach 28 november 2024 12:05
Mijn favoriete programma om met mijn Raspberry Pi’s te communiceren, vooral nadat ik ontdekte hoe ik via ‘appearance‘ het lettertype op 14-punts kon zetten, en de session kon saven, zodat bij ieder volgend gebruik ik de terminal leesbaar kon benutten.
easyriider 28 november 2024 14:29
PuTTY is een prima terminal met ondersteuning van de muis. Als ik htop op m'n router draai kan ik dat met PuTTY met de muis bedienen.
DigitalExorcist 28 november 2024 15:02
En nog stééds geen versie 1.0 ;)
DrPoncho @DigitalExorcist28 november 2024 17:19
https://0ver.org
DigitalExorcist @DrPoncho28 november 2024 17:56
Hmm, daar had ik nog nooit van gehoord! Bedankt!
Qarlo 29 november 2024 23:54
Norton 360 detecteert malware in putty.zip 0.82 en als ik putty.exe 0.82 wil downloaden stopt het dat omdat het via een verdachte URL gebeurt. Ik download vanaf de officiele putty bron als altijd. Ik wacht deze maar even af totdat duidelijk is of het een false positive is of dat er echt iets mis is.

