Software-update: PuTTY 0.74

PuTTY logo (60 pix) Er is een nieuwe release van PuTTY beschikbaar gekomen. PuTTY is een van de populairste telnet- en ssh-clients, waarmee het mogelijk is om een computer over een beveiligde verbinding op afstand te beheren. Oorspronkelijk was het programma alleen beschikbaar voor Windows, maar er zijn tegenwoordig ook clients voor de diverse Unix-platforms. De changelog voor versie 0.74 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

These features are new in 0.74:
  • Security fix: if an SSH server accepted an offer of a public key and then rejected the signature, PuTTY could access freed memory, if the key had come from an SSH agent.
  • Security feature: new config option to disable PuTTY's dynamic host key preference policy, if you prefer to avoid giving away to eavesdroppers which hosts you have stored keys for.
  • Bug fix: the installer UI was illegible in Windows high-contrast mode.
  • Bug fix: console password input failed on Windows 7.
  • Bug fixes in the terminal: one instance of the dreaded "line==NULL" error box, and two other assertion failures.
  • Bug fix: potential memory-consuming loop in bug-compatible padding of an RSA signature from an agent.
  • Bug fix: PSFTP's buffer handling worked badly with some servers (particularly proftpd's mod_sftp).
  • Bug fix: cursor could be wrongly positioned when restoring from the alternate terminal screen. (A bug of this type was fixed in 0.59; this is a case that that fix missed.)
  • Bug fix: character cell height could be a pixel too small when running GTK PuTTY on Ubuntu 20.04 (or any other system with a similarly up-to-date version of Pango).
  • Bug fix: old-style (low resolution) scroll wheel events did not work in GTK 3 PuTTY. This could stop the scroll wheel working at all in VNC.

Versienummer 0.74
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website PuTTY
Download https://www.chiark.greenend.org.uk/~sgtatham/putty/latest.html
Bestandsgrootte 2,71MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 28-06-2020 14:0727

28-06-2020 • 14:07

27 Linkedin

Bron: PuTTY

Reacties (27)

+1ptap
28 juni 2020 14:32
Ik ben altijd nog verrast hoe populair PuTTY is gebleven in al die jaren, ook toen er heel lang geen updates meer voor kwamen. En nu, terwijl WSL al een tijd uit is, komt het weer tot leven.

Zelf gebruik ik, die weinige keren dat ik op een Windows10 machine zit WSL met openssh, of anders de openssh die tegenwoordig ook in/op Windows zit. PuTTY vind ik nog steeds een draak van een produkt, maar ja, dat is mijn mening.

Ok, om WSL te installeren heb je admin rechten nodig en die zullen in veel situaties niet op WSL zitten te wachten. Vanuit dat punt wel weer te begrijpen dus dat PuTTY the tool of choice is gebleven wellicht. Ook nog eens omdat het prima werkt als Portable App.
+1willemd
@ptap28 juni 2020 14:57
Waarom vind je het een draak van een product?
+1technorabilia
@willemd28 juni 2020 15:11
Ik ben er aan gewend, maar de UI is niet altijd even intuïtief. Session, load, pas iets aan bv. font, terug naar session, save. Mwah, kan wel wat intuïtiever denk ik.
+1Roy23
@technorabilia28 juni 2020 18:13
Precies, verbind je naar een host, maak je een typfout in het ip/hostname dan heb je een disconnected scherm wat je af moet sluiten en weer een nieuwe moet starten, ipv de mogelijkheid om het IP/hostname aan te passen. Zo zijn er nog wel meer dingen die gewoon beter kunnen.
+1mkools24
@Roy2328 juni 2020 18:28
Ja ach, ik gebruik veel saved sessions maar met de username is het wel irritant als je die verkeerd typt moet je inderdaad opnieuw beginnen.

Maar het is klein, doet wat het moet doen. Weinig toeters en bellen, het is voor mij nog steeds de tool of choice.
+1afterburn
@willemd28 juni 2020 18:59
Waarom vind je het een draak van een product?
Een van de dingen voor mij is bijvoorbeeld dat het geen standaard ssh keys ondersteund zodat je dan eerst weer moet gaan klieren met converteren van keys voordat je wat kunt.

Ik gebruik putty alleen als last resort en gebruik tegenwoordig eigenlijk alleen wsl onder Windows 10, zowel privé als zakelijk. Sterker nog, de introductie van wsl was zelfs een van de redenen die mij weer heeft doen overstappen van Mac naar pc.
+1hottestbrain
@ptap28 juni 2020 14:55
Sterker nog, ook zonder WSL zit OpenSSH client als feature in windows. Gewoon rechtstreeks vanaf command line te benaderen als die feature enabled is.
+1technorabilia
@ptap28 juni 2020 14:59
Ik dacht dat er al een tijdje een ssh client bij Windows 10 zit. Hier hoef je dacht ik ook niets voor te installeren cq. aan te zetten.

Zelfs grijp ik desondanks nog wel eens naar PuTTY. Uit gewoonte denk ik.

Edit:
Sinds Windows 10 versie 1803.

[Reactie gewijzigd door technorabilia op 28 juni 2020 15:02]

+1GemengdeDrop
@ptap28 juni 2020 15:00
nouja, "does what it sais on the tin". Dus zo verrassend is misschien niet :P
Klein, fijn, compacte vertrouwde interface, voor heel veel mensen alles wat je nodig hebt en precies niet meer dan dat.

WSL heb ik geen nood aan, wantja die putty verbind mijn windows pc nu juist met een unix bak waar alle magic happens. Ik heb geen idee hoe goed putty standhoud in een meer professionele omgeving, maar, voor de hobbie dingetjes is het prima en aangezien ik het al had gebruik ik dus dat :+
+1Bor

@ptap28 juni 2020 16:22
Het simpele feit dat Putty erg goede comptabiliteit heeft met de meeste services en ook portable werkt maakt dit op dit punt een winnaar boven een wsl installatie als je deze alleen voor dit soort doeleinden gebruikt.
+1glatuin
@ptap28 juni 2020 17:24
Putty, en zeker samen met de agent is stuk sneller inloggen dan via wsl zeker wanneer je rsa keys gebruikt. In Linux zit je toch meer te typen. Putty onder Linux vind ik overigens minder prettig dus gebruik het enkel met Windows.
0frank0xtkpiq4
@glatuin30 juni 2020 09:09
In Linux zit je toch meer te typen.
Probeer eens CTRL + R in bash om te zoeken door je geschiedenis van commando's. Scheelt heel veel typen ;)
0glatuin
@frank0xtkpiq430 juni 2020 10:04
Das een mooie, die kende ik nog niet. Thanks.
+1ReVeL
28 juni 2020 15:30
Putty is wel heel basaal. Ik ben nu een tijdje bezig met MobaXterm, dan krijg je grappige maar ook zeker ook geen schokkende functies als een filebrowser, monitorbalk (diskfree, cpu, uptime) multitab, XServer, locale Shell etc
+1Bor

@ReVeL28 juni 2020 16:24
Jammer dat de gratis versie beperkt in in o.a. max connecties en deze niet binnen een bedrijf gebruikt mag worden. De extra features zijn leuk maar de applicatie is ook wel een stukje groter en zwaarder zo te zien.
+1RudolfR
@Bor28 juni 2020 17:08
Commercieel gebruik is wel (deels) toegestaan; zolang de gene die het installeert het ook gebruikt.
Bedrijfsbreed mobaxterm uitrollen vanuit het IT-department is dus niet de bedoeling, maar een individu kan het wel installeren en gebruiken. (mits de gebruiker de (admin-)rechten heeft, uiteraard)

"Individual end-user is allowed to download (only from MobaXterm website: https://mobaxterm.mobatek.net) and to use MobaXterm Home Edition in a commercial or company environment. However, software installation must be performed by the end-user himself: the user who uses MobaXterm Home Edition inside a company must be the same person who downloaded the software and installed it. It is therefore not allowed to redistribute or deploy MobaXterm Home Edition inside a company. It is also not allowed for multiple users to use a single shared installation of MobaXterm Home Edition in a company, whether at the same time or not. These usages are covered by MobaXterm Professional Edition."

Ik heb het wel geïnstalleerd en gebruik het ook nog wel, maar de beperking op aantal opgeslagen sessies is wel vervelend. Grijp toch vaak terug naar putty + winscp.
+1ge-flopt
@ReVeL28 juni 2020 16:34
Daar blinkt juist Putty zo in uit. Gewoon niet meer doen dan waarvoor je het nodig hebt.
0Bor

@ge-flopt29 juni 2020 07:29
Daar heb je een hele goede opmerking. Putty is hierdoor een lichtgewicht applicatie gebleven zonder toeters en bellen wat volgens mij juist de kracht van Putty is.
+1sfranken
@ReVeL29 juni 2020 00:39
Als je een filebrowser en monitorbalk en vooral een X server en/of lokale shell nodig hebt zit je niet echt meer op een SSH client te wachten volgens mij, dus jouw eisen zijn niet echt een goede graadmeter voor PuTTY, wat een SSH client is, en niets meer.

Volgens mij kun je dan veel beter een Linux distro draaien als je lokale X enzo nodig hebt. Of WSL2
+1Marctraider
28 juni 2020 15:20
Gebruik eigenlijk al heel lang KiTTY, omdat het eigenlijk PuTTY is maar met veel meer functionaliteit. (Veel basic functionaliteit miste ik in Putty)

http://www.9bis.net/kitty/#!index.md

Zit iig standaard in m'n toolkit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marctraider op 28 juni 2020 15:22]

+1GeroldM

@Marctraider28 juni 2020 17:00
Putty s Putty.

Er bestaan echter een heleboel alternatieven (met een betere interface en (heel) veel extra functionaliteit), welke over het algemeen ook gratis en/of portable zijn:
- SmarTTY (gebruik ik zelf het meest)
- Solar-Putty
- MobaXTerm
- Terminals (niet meer in aktieve ontwikkeling, maar werkt nog steeds prima)
- MRemoteNG (gebruik ik amper voor SSH, maar is goed genoeg, waar deze tool goed in is is RDP)
- RoyalTS (dit is een interessant stukje software, ook beschikbaar voor Linux en Mac)
- WinSSHTerm
- Alacritty
- QuTTY

[Reactie gewijzigd door GeroldM op 28 juni 2020 17:14]

0Mindfucker
@Marctraider28 juni 2020 15:54
Ingebouwde SSH tunnels zijn erg fijn om te gebruiken.
+1cybermaus
@Mindfucker28 juni 2020 20:29
Die zitten toch ook in standaard PuTTY (al sinds jaar en dag)?
+1Osiummaster
28 juni 2020 14:41
Heb ooit Putty gebruikt maar wist niet dat het nog steeds niet versie 1.0 is. Beetje rare versie nummering, onderhand is het product wel voorbij de Bèta fase.
+1terradrone
28 juni 2020 15:15
Putty is zoiets als, een mens heeft nodig: een tandenborstel, sokken, wc papier, een stoel om op te zitten, en putty. Hoort bij de primaire levensbehoeften :)
0Step5
@terradrone28 juni 2020 20:53
Iets computerachtigs om het op te draaien?
0user549890
28 juni 2020 17:03
Enigste reden waarom ik Putty nog gebruik is voor Cisco netwerkapparatuur en OPENWRT.

