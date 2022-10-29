Software-update: PuTTY 0.78

PuTTY logo (79 pix) Versie 0.78 van PuTTY is beschikbaar gekomen. PuTTY is een van de populairste telnet- en ssh-clients, waarmee het mogelijk is om een computer over een beveiligde verbinding op afstand te beheren. Oorspronkelijk was het programma alleen beschikbaar voor Windows, maar er zijn tegenwoordig ook clients voor de diverse Unix-platforms. Wegens een probleem wordt Windows-gebruikers aangeraden eerst de oude versie te verwijderen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes in version 0.78:
  • Support for OpenSSH certificates, for both user authentication keys and host keys.
  • New SSH proxy modes, for running a custom shell command or subsystem on the proxy server instead of forwarding a port through it.
  • New plugin system to allow a helper program to provide responses in keyboard-interactive authentication, intended to automate one-time password systems.
  • Support for NTRU Prime post-quantum key exchange,
  • Support for AES-GCM (in the OpenSSH style rather than RFC 5647).
  • Support for more forms of Diffie-Hellman key exchange: new larger integer groups (such as group16 and group18), and support for using those and ECDH with GSSAPI.
  • Bug fix: the 32-bit Windows build now runs on Windows XP again.
  • Bug fix: server-controlled window title setting now works again even if the character set is ISO 8859 (or a few other affected single-byte character sets).
  • Bug fix: certain forms of OSC escape sequences (sent by some real servers) could cause PuTTY to crash.
  • Bug fix: the -pwfile/-pw options no longer affect local key passphrase prompts, and no longer suppress Plink's anti-spoofing measures.

Note: installing the 0.78 or later Windows installer will not automatically uninstall 0.77 or earlier, due to a change we've made to work around a bug. We recommend uninstalling the old version first, if possible. If both end up installed, uninstalling both and then re-installing the new version will fix things up.

PuTTY

Versienummer 0.78
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website PuTTY
Download https://www.chiark.greenend.org.uk/~sgtatham/putty/latest.html
Bestandsgrootte 3,53MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 29-10-2022 11:12 23

29-10-2022 • 11:12

23

Bron: PuTTY

Update-historie

08-02 PuTTY 0.83 37
28-11 PuTTY 0.82 26
04-'24 PuTTY 0.81 50
12-'23 PuTTY 0.80 47
08-'23 PuTTY 0.79 24
10-'22 PuTTY 0.78 23
05-'22 PuTTY 0.77 41
07-'21 PuTTY 0.76 25
05-'21 PuTTY 0.75 25
06-'20 PuTTY 0.74 27
Meer historie

Lees meer

PuTTY

geen prijs bekend

Systeem- en netwerkutility's

Reacties (23)

-Moderatie-faq
23
23
14
0
0
4
Wijzig sortering
vespino 29 oktober 2022 11:41
Nog altijd mijn go to tool. Ik zoek echter nog steeds een manier om vanaf de command line een sessie te starten waarbij deze sessie automatisch gebruik maakt van een actieve socks proxy.
lenwar
@vespino30 oktober 2022 11:12
Bij OpenSSH noemen ze dit ProxyJump

Je kan dus gewoon een Windows 10 command prompt pakken en het ssh-commando daar gebruiken:

ssh -J <jumpserver> <eindbestemming>
vespino @lenwar30 oktober 2022 11:35
Maar dat zou betekenen dat ik juist van Putty af moet stappen?
lenwar
@vespino30 oktober 2022 12:05
Dat schreef je er niet bij dat je dit 'per se' via PuTTY wilde doen. Je vroeg om 'een manier'. Maar goed. De Putty commandline interface kan het niet.
Je moet dan of verwijzen naar een vooraf gedefinieerd profile (putty -load <profile-naam>)
En anders zou je via ncat (losse binary) een socks5-verbinding kunnen maken, maar dan gebruik je niet PuTTY voor de proxy natuurlijk.

putty -p <doelpoort> -proxycmd "ncat.exe --proxy-type socks5 --proxy <proxyserver>:<proxypoort> <doelserver> <doelpoort>" <doelserver>

(( onder voorbehoud van typo's :) ))
crazyboy01 @vespino31 oktober 2022 12:31
Ik zie de meerwaarde van PuTTY als GUI tool wel hoor, maar sinds het ssh command gewoon in Windows beschikbaar is voelt het toch wel wat overbodig en op een bepaalde manier zelfs omslachtig en beperkt. Als we toch al overschakelen naar de commandline, dan kan het opstarten daar toch ook net zo goed in? Met een simpel commando alles regelen is bij meer geavanceerde verbindingen toch vaak eenvoudiger als je het door hebt, dan wanneer je door de GUI heen moet klikken.

Je hoeft er niet van af te stappen, maar ik zou het ook niet als ondenkbaar scenario benaderen.
beerse
@vespino29 oktober 2022 16:02
Voor commandline ssh is het commando ssh uit bijvoorbeeld de openssh toolste het te gebruiken commando. Detail: Sinds enige tijd biedt msWindows voor de commandline zoals bijvoorbeeld binnen powershell ook het ssh commando aan.

Eet het en je weet het. Het ssh commando op de msWindows prompt werkt binnen de mogelijkheden van het msWindows platform toch wel redelijk standaard zoals ssh onder unix/linux ook werkt. Er schijnt zelfs een service/deamon functie te zijn.
pennywiser @vespino29 oktober 2022 11:58
Kan dit niet met WSL?
sircampalot 29 oktober 2022 11:17
Interessant dat dit nog steeds onderhouden wordt.
Ik gebruik putty enkel voor ssh-tunnels, want dat krijg ik niet voor mekaar in MobaXterm.
Voor de rest vind ik die laatstgenoemde een handigere tool voor oa ssh.
Cybertinus994 @sircampalot30 oktober 2022 09:23
Als je MobaXterm instelt dat die het context menu weergeeft als je rechts klikt in een SSH sessie, dan krijg je gewoon het PuTTY menu te zien. Sinds een paar versies gebruikt MobaXterm namelijk PuTTY als ssh client. Dikke prima natuurlijk.
En dan kan je dus een ssh tunnel toevoegen aan je sessie, op precies dezelfde manier als waarop je dat doet in PuTTY.

Verder heb ik wel SSH tunnels werkend gekregen in MobaXterm, dus ik ben wel benieuwd waar je dan tegenaan loopt.

Op m’n werk moet ik Windows gebruiken dus ik ben blij dat ze daar een MobaXterm licentie hebben aangeschaft :).
sircampalot @Cybertinus9944 november 2022 08:54
Ik ben er even verder ingedoken, en het lukt inmiddels om de tunnels werkend te krijgen.
Het zijn blijkbaar twee losstaande acties, de tunnels maken, en daarna de ssh verbinding opzetten.
Op zich wel handig dat je ervoor kunt kiezen om tunnels automatisch te starten als moba gestart wordt.
NielsNL 29 oktober 2022 21:14
Is er een manier om sessies te exporteren naar een andere machines?
Voor onze VMS heb ik redelijk wat settings lopen tunen, en dit zou ik graag makkelijk willen delen met mijn collega's....
Solopher @NielsNL29 oktober 2022 21:55
Van het internet:
PuTTY settings are shared in HKEY_CURRENT_USER in the registry, so you can export these to a file for use elsewhere. To export, run RegEdit.exe and navigate to HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\SimonTatham\PuTTY. Right click on the PuTTY entry in the tree and select Export.
Gé Brander 29 oktober 2022 11:17
Een geweldige applicatie, al zo lang als ik mij kan herinneren bestaat en die nog steeds geen versie 1.0 heeft gezien :)
Tr1pke 29 oktober 2022 11:21
Nog een jaar of 10 en we zitten aan 1 :-D
Solopher 29 oktober 2022 12:15
Support for OpenSSH certificates, for both user authentication keys and host keys.
Dit is wel fancy! Hoef je een private key niet meer om te zetten met PuTTYgen. Thanks Simon.

Zelf gebruik ik voor mijn werk geen Windows meer, maar in het verleden vaak genoeg gebruik gemaa0t van PuTTY.
webfreakz.nl 29 oktober 2022 12:34
Zet op Windows een shortcut in je %userprofile% naar de PuTTY binary en geef de snelkoppeling de naam "p" dan kan je daarna met WIN+R "p $user@$host" en public key authentication lekker snel inloggen. Of "p -telnet $host port" voor ouwe console servers bij ons op werk, "p -serial COM3" werkt ook!
akooijman 30 oktober 2022 11:15
Wordt het niet eens tijd voor versie 1.0?
downtime @akooijman31 oktober 2022 10:33
Meen me te herinneren dat ze die bewust niet uit willen brengen. Na versie 0.99 volgt waarschijnlijk gewoon 0.100 en zo verder. Developer is nu eenmaal vrij om z’n eigen versienummers te kiezen.
akooijman @downtime2 november 2022 21:10
Uiteraard. Maar een versienummer zou wat mij betreft iets naar gebruikers moeten communiceren en geen speeltje voor ontwikkelaars zijn.
TeX (of LaTeX?) doet het met de decimalen van Pi. Heel origineel, maar ook erg onhandig.
downtime @akooijman2 november 2022 23:20
Het communiceert ook wel iets. Naar ik begrepen heb willen ze duidelijk maken dat Putty het werk is van een groep developers die dit als hobby doen, op de manier die zij willen, en niet een commercieel product waar je allerlei eisen (op het gebied van features of security) aan mag stellen.
Irsu85 29 oktober 2022 11:50
Heel leuke app, maar sinds ik op Linux zit niet nodig gehad.
Klojum @Irsu8529 oktober 2022 12:06
Hier ook, Putty is vanaf mijn overstap in Linux in het putje gevallen.
En in Windows wordt SSH ondertussen ook in de command prompt ondersteund.
zaadstra 29 oktober 2022 12:46
Sinds PuTTY de weergave van de Rasp Pi wat raar deed, ik dat niet goed kon krijgen, ben ik overgestapt naar fork KiTTY. Ongeveer hetzelfde met een paar extra's. En een fix dus :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq