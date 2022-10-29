OpenVPN is een robuuste en gemakkelijk in te stellen opensource-vpn-daemon waarmee verschillende private networks aan elkaar geknoopt kunnen worden door een encrypted tunnel via internet. Voor de beveiliging wordt gebruikgemaakt van de OpenSSL-library, waarmee alle encryptie, authenticatie en certificatie kunnen worden afgehandeld. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.5.8 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen daarin zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

New features Allow running a default configuration with TLS libraries without BF-CBC (even if TLS cipher negotiation would not actually use BF-CBC, the long-term compatibility "default cipher BF-CBC" would trigger an error on such TLS libraries) User-visible Changes Add git branch name + commit ID to OpenVPN version string on MSVC builds (windows) Testing Enhancements t_client.sh: if fping is found and fping6 is not, assume we have fping 4.0 and up, and call "fping -6" for ipv6 ping tests

t_client.sh: allow to force FAIL on prerequisite fails, so a CI environment will no longer "silently skip" t_client runs if fping (etc) can not be found, but will error out Bugfixes ``--auth-nocache'' was not always correctly clearing username+password after a renegotiation

Ensure that auth-token received from server is cleared if requested by the management interface ("forget password" or automatically via ``--management-forget-disconnect'')

In a setup without username+password, but with auth-token and auth-token-username pushed by the server, OpenVPN would start asking for username+password on token expiry. Fix.

Using --auth-token together with --management-client-auth (on the server) would lead to TLS keys getting out of sync and client being disconnected. Fix.

together with (on the server) would lead to TLS keys getting out of sync and client being disconnected. Fix. Management interface would sometimes get stuck if client and server try to write something simultaneously. Fix by allowing a limited level of recursion in virtual_output_callback()

Fix management interface not returning ERROR:/SUCCESS: response on "signal SIGxxx" commands when in HOLD state

Tls-crypt-v2: abort connection if client-key is too short

Make man page agree with actual code on replay-window backtrag log message

Remove useless empty line from CR_RESPONSE message