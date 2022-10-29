Software-update: OpenVPN 2.5.8

OpenVPN logo (79 pix) OpenVPN is een robuuste en gemakkelijk in te stellen opensource-vpn-daemon waarmee verschillende private networks aan elkaar geknoopt kunnen worden door een encrypted tunnel via internet. Voor de beveiliging wordt gebruikgemaakt van de OpenSSL-library, waarmee alle encryptie, authenticatie en certificatie kunnen worden afgehandeld. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.5.8 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen daarin zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

New features
  • Allow running a default configuration with TLS libraries without BF-CBC (even if TLS cipher negotiation would not actually use BF-CBC, the long-term compatibility "default cipher BF-CBC" would trigger an error on such TLS libraries)
User-visible Changes
  • Add git branch name + commit ID to OpenVPN version string on MSVC builds (windows)
Testing Enhancements
  • t_client.sh: if fping is found and fping6 is not, assume we have fping 4.0 and up, and call "fping -6" for ipv6 ping tests
  • t_client.sh: allow to force FAIL on prerequisite fails, so a CI environment will no longer "silently skip" t_client runs if fping (etc) can not be found, but will error out
Bugfixes
  • ``--auth-nocache'' was not always correctly clearing username+password after a renegotiation
  • Ensure that auth-token received from server is cleared if requested by the management interface ("forget password" or automatically via ``--management-forget-disconnect'')
  • In a setup without username+password, but with auth-token and auth-token-username pushed by the server, OpenVPN would start asking for username+password on token expiry. Fix.
  • Using --auth-token together with --management-client-auth (on the server) would lead to TLS keys getting out of sync and client being disconnected. Fix.
  • Management interface would sometimes get stuck if client and server try to write something simultaneously. Fix by allowing a limited level of recursion in virtual_output_callback()
  • Fix management interface not returning ERROR:/SUCCESS: response on "signal SIGxxx" commands when in HOLD state
  • Tls-crypt-v2: abort connection if client-key is too short
  • Make man page agree with actual code on replay-window backtrag log message
  • Remove useless empty line from CR_RESPONSE message

OpenVPN

Versienummer 2.5.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website OpenVPN
Download https://openvpn.net/community-downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 29-10-2022 11:16 7

29-10-2022 • 11:16

7

Bron: OpenVPN

Update-historie

03-04 OpenVPN 2.6.14 0
15-01 OpenVPN 2.6.13 28
07-'24 OpenVPN 2.6.12 22
06-'24 OpenVPN 2.6.11 0
03-'24 OpenVPN 2.6.10 3
02-'24 OpenVPN 2.6.9 0
11-'23 OpenVPN 2.6.8 9
11-'23 OpenVPN 2.6.7 1
08-'23 OpenVPN 2.6.6 38
06-'23 OpenVPN 2.6.5 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

OpenVPN

geen prijs bekend

Systeem- en netwerkutility's

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
7
7
3
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Terry A Davis 29 oktober 2022 14:54
De voordelen van Wireguard zijn voor mij zwaar wegend. Dat is wel met Linux. Ik hoop dat Wireguard bij alle routers komt. OpenVPN is helaas heel erg groot, maar het werkt wel en is zeer compatibel.

Voor nu is OpenVPN het protocol dat eigenlijk overal wel werkt.
lenwar
@Terry A Davis30 oktober 2022 10:15
OpenVPN is helaas heel erg groot, maar het werkt wel en is zeer compatibel.
Deze snap ik niet helemaal. Je vindt het jammer dat een product dat werkt en zeer compatibel is (wat dan ook mag betekenen in deze context) veel wordt gebruikt?

Ik gebruik persoonlijk voor mijn privégebruik alleen maar Wireguard. Ik doe dat omdat het met mijn apparatuur vele malen sneller is dan OpenVPN (een factor 3 à 4). Dat zal vast aan mij liggen dat ik de OpenVPN-configuratie nooit echt snel heb gekregen.

Maar goed. OpenVPN is in z'n totaliteit natuurlijk meer dan alleen het VPN-protocol. Het omvat ook een hele management-laag die in combinatie met het protocol voor zakelijke doeleinden het veel beter maakt dan WireGuard. Denk hierbij aan de mogelijkheid van remote management van clients, gebruikerauthenticatie (bijvoorbeeld tegen een RADIUS-server aan eventueel in combinatie met TOTP en dergelijke), het heeft een eigen PKI, enz, enz, enz.

Dit zijn natuurlijk zaken die vooral voor zakelijk gebruik noodzakelijk zijn. Als je bijvoorbeeld 1000 gebruikers hebt die eens in de zoveel tijd van apparaat wisselen, enz, dan heeft WireGuard daar op dit moment niet een veilige en makkelijk beheerbare methode voor. OpenVPN biedt dit wel. (Mogelijk zijn er wel derde partijen die iets dergelijks aanbieden en het WireGuard-protocol gebruiken, maar dat staat dan los van WireGuard zelf natuurlijk)

Als het gaat om beschikbaarheid van platformen zijn ze volgens mij redelijk gelijkwaardig aan elkaar. Beiden zijn beschikbaar voor zowel Windows als Linux/UNIX-achtige OS-en.
Terry A Davis @lenwar30 oktober 2022 10:34
Je brengt het heel goed onder woorden met nieuwe argumenten voor OpenVPN zelfs, maar ook vertel je meer over de nadelen van OpenVPN waar ik nog niet aan had gedacht. Voor mij persoonlijk is het zo dat OpenVPN moeilijk is te onderhouden in de broncode, het overzicht erin is als het ware te omvangrijk geworden. WireGuard is heel klein en kan dus inderdaad minder, maar wat is het snel zeg. Bovendien kan ik zelfs gewoon de router rebooten en WireGuard gaat hierna vrolijk verder nadat er 2 minuten later weer internet via de router is, waar OpenVPN dan handmatig opnieuw gestart moet worden. Volgens mij heeft Merlin Firmware voor Asus bijvoorbeeld WireGuard.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Terry A Davis op 22 juli 2024 18:14]

lenwar
@Terry A Davis30 oktober 2022 10:53
In de basis komt het er denk ik meer op neer dat de twee producten niet echt met elkaar te vergelijken zijn. De gebruikte protocollen natuurlijk wel.

Maar wat ik al schreef. OpenVPN is een suite aan software met een eigen VPN-protocol. Deze suite aan software is gefocust op beheerbaarheid.
Dit heeft WireGuard in de basis niet. Dat is 'slechts' een VPN-protocol met met een wat tooltjes om het op het lokale apparaat te configureren.

Ik heb zelf een WireGuard-installatie op m'n Unifi router staan. Dit staat in verbinding met een paar VPS'en en zo heb ik dus m'n VPS-en in m'n eigen netwerk getrokken. Ook kan ik zo m'n mobiele apparaten naar m'n netwerk toe trekken wanneer ik onderweg ben.
Ik kan met OpenVPN minimaal precies hetzelfde, alleen kan ik dan al m'n clients vanuit de managementsoftware bedienen en hoef ik dus niet op ieder apparaat iets te regelen. Voor mijn privégebruik heb ik dat ook niet nodig, maar (groot)zakelijk gezien kan dit echt noodzakelijk zijn om wel te kunnen.

Ik kijk nooit naar de broncode van software. Ik kan niet programmeren, dus dat interesseert me niet zo veel. Hoeveel moeite een organisatie moet doen om een stuk software in de lucht te houden maakt me ook niet zoveel uit. Ik ben slechts gebruiker. (het boeit me bij de aanschaf van een auto ook niet hoeveel moeite het kostte om hem te fabriceren, dat zoeken ze maar uit in de fabriek)
turbojet80s @Terry A Davis29 oktober 2022 15:03
Wireguard werkt prima op Windows... ik gebruik het netzoals OpenVPN naar alle tevredenheid op macOS, Windows, Android en Linux
Coach4All 29 oktober 2022 15:12
Ik vind in de downloadlink alleen 2.5.7, niet 2.5.8....
Mel33 @Coach4All29 oktober 2022 19:08
Klopt, dit bericht op tweakers is te vroeg
Hij staat in preparing to release op github sinds gisteren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mel33 op 22 juli 2024 18:14]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq