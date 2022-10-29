Versie 10.8.6 van Jellyfin is uitgekomen. Deze mediaserver is een fork van Emby en is ontstaan nadat Emby closedsource werd en er voor zogenaamde premiumfeatures betaald moest gaan worden, zoals dat ook bij Plex het geval is. Jellyfin is echter volledig opensource gebleven en alle functionaliteit is aanwezig. Het draait op Windows, macOS, Linux of in een Docker-container. Verder zijn er clients voor elk OS, maar ook voor mediaspelers, TV's en mobiele apparaten. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

jellyfin Note: Dependabot automatic PRs are excluded from this list. #8620 Fix the DG2 HDR TM tearing issue on Windows

#8611 Fix TranscodeReasons type in OpenAPI output

#8609 Use Token for SchedulesDirect Images and Image Index

#8608 Add index for DateCreated on ActivityLogs

#8600 Prevent host lookup on GetSmartUrl for HTTP requests

#8523 Fallback only to the current time when marking item as watched

#8517 Backport #8335 to release-10.8.z

#8516 fix: kill ffprobe if keyframe parsing fails

#8501 fix: set MinIndexNumber for the next up query

#8499 chore: add Basque to the list of localization options

#8480 Revert "Merge pull request #8298 from lomion0815/fix-data-stream"

#8411 Allow direct play even if no audio stream is available jellyfin-web Note: Dependabot automatic PRs are excluded from this list. jellyfin/jellyfin-web#4117 Backport PR #4094 to 10.8 release

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#4089 Fix double escape HTML

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#4069 Fix images sometimes not un-blurring

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#4047 Change settings menu item name to "Euskara"

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#4039 Fix card cropping on item details page

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#4005 Fix locale with suffix

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#4004 chore: add Basque display language option