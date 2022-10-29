Software-update: Jellyfin 10.8.6

Jellyfin logo (79 pix)Versie 10.8.6 van Jellyfin is uitgekomen. Deze mediaserver is een fork van Emby en is ontstaan nadat Emby closedsource werd en er voor zogenaamde premiumfeatures betaald moest gaan worden, zoals dat ook bij Plex het geval is. Jellyfin is echter volledig opensource gebleven en alle functionaliteit is aanwezig. Het draait op Windows, macOS, Linux of in een Docker-container. Verder zijn er clients voor elk OS, maar ook voor mediaspelers, TV's en mobiele apparaten. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

jellyfin

Note: Dependabot automatic PRs are excluded from this list.

  • #8620 Fix the DG2 HDR TM tearing issue on Windows
  • #8611 Fix TranscodeReasons type in OpenAPI output
  • #8609 Use Token for SchedulesDirect Images and Image Index
  • #8608 Add index for DateCreated on ActivityLogs
  • #8600 Prevent host lookup on GetSmartUrl for HTTP requests
  • #8523 Fallback only to the current time when marking item as watched
  • #8517 Backport #8335 to release-10.8.z
  • #8516 fix: kill ffprobe if keyframe parsing fails
  • #8501 fix: set MinIndexNumber for the next up query
  • #8499 chore: add Basque to the list of localization options
  • #8480 Revert "Merge pull request #8298 from lomion0815/fix-data-stream"
  • #8411 Allow direct play even if no audio stream is available
jellyfin-web

Note: Dependabot automatic PRs are excluded from this list.

Jellyfin
Versienummer 10.8.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Jellyfin
Download https://repo.jellyfin.org/releases/server/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

29-10-2022 • 15:32

29-10-2022 • 15:32

70

Bron: Jellyfin

Update-historie

Reacties (70)

Jazco2nd
29 oktober 2022 16:08
Jellyfin server is top.
Jellyfin voor AndroidTV zorgt hier vooral voor enorm veel irritaties. Met respect voor het zeer kleine development team: ik denk echt dat ze hun prioriteiten niet op orde hebben. Kan het mis hebben:
Dat een aantal zaken pas echt helemaal zijn opgelost met de Player Rewrite, prima. Dat die rewrite nog een paar jaar kan duren, prima. Maar simpele zaken als dat je tijdens het afspelen teruggaat naar het menu en niet in het Resume scherm komt maar Play Next. Al volgens mij bijna jaar geleden gemeld.
Of dat in de lijst van Play Next bijvoorbeeld aflevering 10, 11, 16, 17 etc wordt getoond. Vanwaar dat gat? Het is puur deze lijst in de UI, want hij speelt netjes 12, 13, 14, 15 ook af. Die zijn ook gewoon aanwezig als je via Shows gaat kijken. Of dat je helemaal naar het Home screen van Jellyfin moet, voordat de watched statuses zijn geupdate binnen Shows.

Dat ondertiteling veel te groot was om te kunnen gebruiken, kwestie van defaults in de volgende release aanpassen, als het niet mogelijk is de Jellyfin Server instellingen te volgen. Hoe lang heeft dat geduurd? Hoeveel mensen hebben daarom lopen zeuren? zo een kleine aanpassing van letterlijk 2 tekens in 1 of ander configuratiebestand. Heeft meer dan een jaar geduurd.
Spoel een stukje terug, al zijn het maar 2-3 stappen: audio out-of sync, consistent met alles wat ik afspeel.

Het maakt dat ik helaas Kodi+Jellyfin addon (in addon mode) moet blijven gebruiken, terwijl ik Kodi verder helemaal niet nodig heb en eigenlijk niet wil. Maar alle bovenstaande problemen zijn dan weg.
Helaas zodra Kodi, de plugin of de server is geupdate, is altijd de Kodi Sync Queue in Kodi uitgeschakeld. Dit weet je niet, pas als je na een week afvraagt, goh, waren er geen nieuwe uitzendingen afgelopen week? En de "Update Library" functie in Kodi heeft geen effect op de addon. Dus dan moet je de addon zoeken (wat zeer omslachtig is in Kodi), Sync Queue weer aanzetten, Kodi uitschakelen en opnieuw openen.

Ik kijk al >20 jaar (mediaportal, XMBC, OSMC, Kodi, Jellyfin) zo tv en het is zeker makkelijker geworden, maar valt me wel tegen dat dit soort dingen nog zoveel basisproblemen hebben.
rjd22 @Jazco2nd29 oktober 2022 17:09
Er zijn natuurlijk meer delen waar ze aan werken dan alleen android. Ze zijn bijvoorbeeld ook druk met WebOS integratie.

Het ding met opensource is dat het werk vrijwillig is en iemand ook met andere dingen druk kan zijn.

Als je bepaalde problemen hebt die je graag opgelost wilt hebben raad ik zeker aan om ze daarmee te helpen. Niemand verwacht dat je maintainer wordt maar helper met specifieke persoonlijke problemen kan enorm fijn zijn.

Zo heb ik zelf de kleuren integratie van PocketBook met KoReader gebouwd terwijl ik nog niets van lua wist omdat dit een probleem was die ik graag opgelost wilde hebben. Toen ben ik ook nog wat andere problemen met PocketBook in KoReader gaan oplossen omdat ik hier zelf ook baat bij had.

Persoonlijk vind ik het heel voldoening gevend om mijn eigen issues in opensource software op te lossen. Ik ben daarom ook enorm blij dat dit kan.
jwstraten @rjd2230 oktober 2022 02:20
Mooi, niet zeuren en kijken wat je zelf kunt doen. Geeft voldoening en prachtig voorbeeld. Zelf heb ik deze skills nog niet maar waar een wil is is een weg, zal het in het achterhoofd houden volgende keer als ik ergens tegenaan loop
Jazco2nd
@rjd2229 oktober 2022 20:40
Volgens mij is je eerste punt incorrect. Een apart team werkt aan de webOS player. Net zoals een apart team (tijdje volgens mij maar 1 persoon) aan Jellyfin AndroidTV werkt.
ndonkersloot @Jazco2nd29 oktober 2022 17:09
Dat is inherent aan ambitieuze open source projecten. Als jij veel gebruik maakt van de AndroidTV client en goede ideeën hebt hoe dingen zouden moeten zijn zou jou bijdrage nuttig kunnen zijn.

En dan bedoel ik niet alleen in aanpassing van de code, maar actief ideeën en bugs rapporteren en testen indien nodig.

De androidTV client wordt actief onderhouden door 2 misschien 3 developers en her en der wat commits.

https://github.com/jellyf...6-11&to=2022-10-29&type=c
Jazco2nd
@ndonkersloot29 oktober 2022 20:38
Actief rapporteren, misschien was ik niet duidelijk, maar dat is net mijn hele punt! Ik doe dat namelijk. Maar.. prioriteiten. Het wordt niet opgepakt.

Ik doneer ook aan open source projecten en wil ook heel graag aan Jellyfin doneren maar dit houdt me tegen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 22 juli 2024 20:48]

ndonkersloot @Jazco2nd29 oktober 2022 20:50
Met een klein team (voor de androidTV client) blijft dat lastig inderdaad. Maar goed dat je actief rapporteert O+ !
esperanto @Jazco2nd31 oktober 2022 07:34
Waarom zet je niet bij elke issue die je belangrijk vindt dat je x amount doneert als het wordt opgelost. Als voldoende mensen dat doen dan wordt het net wat interessanter om daar aan te werken....
Marve79 @ndonkersloot29 oktober 2022 20:34
Dan moet je wel kunnen coden.
ndonkersloot @Marve7929 oktober 2022 20:37
Ik quote mijzelf even:
En dan bedoel ik niet alleen in aanpassing van de code, maar actief ideeën en bugs rapporteren en testen indien nodig.
Jazco2nd
@xzaz29 oktober 2022 20:39
Oh, wordt Jellyfin alleen voor mede-programmeurs gemaakt? Daar heb ik vast overheen gelezen.
Jazco2nd
@xzaz29 oktober 2022 23:20
Dus je reactie slaat echt compleet nergens op. Snap je dat?
Jazco2nd
@xzaz30 oktober 2022 13:11
Dat is echt reinste onzin. Juist bij vrijwilligerswerk is prioriteit het allerbelangrijkste. Je tijd is maximaal kostbaar, maximaal beperkt.

Dit argument is dan ook echt de grootste fout die weleens gemaakt wordt.

En zoals ik al heb uitgelegd draag ik bij als gebruiker en zelfs dat werkt voor geen meter. Dat doe ik trouwens ook bij een hoop andere open source projecten, waar het wel werkt.

Feit blijft dat ze dit ontwikkelen met doel: Jellyfin player op AndroidTV. Maar als je dan niet de basics, zoals 1 getal in een script een jaar lang fixed waardoor het onbruikbaar blijft voor je testers, doe je toch echt iets niet goed
xzaz @Jazco2nd30 oktober 2022 14:02
De tijd is waar de programmeurs hun tijd aan willen besteden niet waaraan jij vindt waar de prioriteiten liggen. Als je als klant behandeld wil worden is plex misschien wat voor je.
dj-scratch 29 oktober 2022 23:05
Ik gebruik ook jellyfin op een raspberry

Enigste wat ik nadelig vindt is als er iemand die toegang heeft een iets download dan trekt die mijn bandbreedte dicht. Helaas kan ik nergens vinden hoe ik dat instel dat die niet de volledige upload gebruikt.
NLJ @dj-scratch29 oktober 2022 23:21
Je zou een apart virtual interface kunnen maken en daar Jellyfin aan koppelen, en dan met wondershaper de bandbreedte van dat interface limiteren. Je kan in de instellingen van Jellyfin een interface specificeren om aan te binden.
Heb het nooit specifiek met Jellyfin gedaan maar zou wel moeten werken.
dj-scratch @NLJ30 oktober 2022 08:48
Thnx ik ga eens daar naar kijken
Roel1966 29 oktober 2022 18:09
Ik zelf hang nog steeds vast aan mijn Dune HD player vooral omdat dit tot nu toe de enigste mediaplayer is met ondersteuning voor volledige DVD en Bleuray menu's. Geen idee eigenlijk of Jellyfin dit ook ondersteund maar ik verwacht eigenlijk wel van niet. Ander punt is dat ik twee LG tv's gebruik met LG OS en voor zover ik weet ben ik Jellyfin niet tegengekomen in hun appstore.
xzaz @Roel196629 oktober 2022 22:25
webos 6.0 wordt nu ondersteund.
Roel1966 @xzaz29 oktober 2022 22:42
Ik moet je eerlijk gezegd bekennen dat ik niet echt gekeken heb naar welke versie WebOS erop staat. Evenzogoed toch natuurlijk dank je voor de tip !
Caviatjuh @Roel196629 oktober 2022 23:15
Kodi doet het sowieso. En BD menu's ook al sinds versie 18.
Roel1966 @Caviatjuh29 oktober 2022 23:30
Ah, dat klinkt interessant, dank je voor de tip !
Ywa @Roel196630 oktober 2022 08:33
De Jellyfin app voor oudere LG webOS versies ligt nu ter beoordeling bij LG. Zou dus binnen enkele weken moeten verschijnen.
Roel1966 @Ywa30 oktober 2022 17:29
Goed om te weten, ik ga daar toch serieus naar kijken vooral omdat die Dune HD wat ik heb geen 4K ondersteund. Had al getwijfeld om een nieuwe Dune te kopen maar als het zo op deze manier kan doe ik dat veel liever en is veel goedkoper.
mhnl1979 29 oktober 2022 18:16
Helaas geen goede Jellyfin TVOS app.
Aegir81 @mhnl197930 oktober 2022 08:12
Ik kan je Infuse aanbevelen.
xoniq @Aegir8130 oktober 2022 09:15
Dit. Ik gebruik m thuis en mijn vader ook om van mijn Jellyfin te steam. Top!
mhnl1979 @Aegir8130 oktober 2022 10:52
Ik vind Infuse wel echt duur. 110 euro voor lifetime. Heb ook al de Plex lifetime Pass gekocht.
Aegir81 @mhnl197930 oktober 2022 15:14
Misschien is er een deal met Black Friday. En je kunt ook per maand betalen en het even testen. Als het bevalt kun je nog voor een jaarlijks abonnement gaan of de lifetime variant.
Lifelogger @mhnl197930 oktober 2022 17:39
Je kunt het ook eens een jaartje aankijken voor een tientje.
Roon! @mhnl197931 oktober 2022 11:01
Er is sinds een tijdje toch de Jellyfin for android TV app.

Zelf niet geprobeerd omdat ik geen TV heb die dit ondersteund maar misschien handig?
crazyboy01 @Roon!31 oktober 2022 12:35
tvOS is Apple TV, dus voor de Android app zou dan een ander apparaat moeten worden gekocht, zoals de Chromecast met Google TV. Maar dat soort dingen zijn dan ook wel een beetje waar je aan moet denken met Jellyfin, de support op de meeste smart TV's en apparaten is echt belabberd, als in, de officiele app is gewoon niet beschikbaar waar de directe alternatieven Emby en Plex dat wel zijn.

Soms valt er nog iets te behalen als je je TV mod, zoals bij LG kan, of met bv een Kodi addon als Kodi wel beschikbaar is. Maar als je iets als Kodi gaat gebruiken heeft Jellyfin draaien wel opeens veel minder waarde, je kunt die app op veel efficientere manieren gebruiken zonder dat er uberhaupt speciaal iets als een server voor hoeft te draaien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door crazyboy01 op 22 juli 2024 20:48]

Roon! @crazyboy0131 oktober 2022 12:50
Aah i see,

Ik wist niet dat tvOS apple was.
Dacht dat dat een verzamelnaam was.
Winst 30 oktober 2022 08:37
Werkt voor mij perfect als server op Ubuntu. Overgestapt van Plex vanwege issues (constant bufferen) met h265 icm externe ondertitels op de Chromecast.
Fijn dat dit nog wordt onderhouden :)
Scally 30 oktober 2022 08:47
Heb 't onder Docker draaien.. werkt prima! En met Watchtower automatisch ge-update naar de nieuwe versie 8-)
Lifelogger 30 oktober 2022 17:46
Mooi stukje software. Ik ben er erg over te spreken en gebruik het pas sinds kort.

Enige twee punten waar ik tegenaan loop:
1. De kodi Haddon voor integratie is erg traag helaas.2
2. Je kunt tvheadend wel als addon koppelen en informatie inzien, maar er wordt niets doorgezet naar de mediaspelers. En met de player op iOS is het streamen van TV zenders niet te doen, omdat het blijft haperen, terwijl de normale stream via VLC of TVheadend app wel werkt.
Roon! 31 oktober 2022 11:48
Werkt best goed.
Enige probleem waar ik niet uit kom is als ik cast naar mijn tv dan stopt de stream iedere 5 mins.
Dan hoef ik de app niet opnieuw te casten maar moet ik wel opnieuw mijn film aanklikken en naar een x tijd te gaan.

Op de PC (webbrowser) ookal is dit op een externe locatie werkt het prima.
Ik zie meerdere mensen online met dit probleem maar nog geen oplossing kunnen spotten.

Server draait via Nginx.
Desiler @Roon!1 november 2022 10:33
Controleer je reverse proxy instellingen, heb je het probleem ook als je rechtstreeks naar het IP verbind en daarmee kijkt?
Roon! @Desiler1 november 2022 12:14
Bedankt voor je intresse, had niet verwacht dat er iemand nog zou reageren :P

1. Als ik via reverse proxy inlog op een vaste pc dan werkt het prima
2. als ik via reverse proxy inlog op telefoon/pc en cast naar chromecast dan stop deze iedere 5 mins
3. als ik lokaal kijk dus met intern ip adres dan kan ik blijven kijken op mijn pc/telefoon
4. als ik via reverse proxy naar de server ga op intern/extern netwerk dan werkt het prima

Probleem doet zich dus eigenlijk alleen voor icm casten, nou staat internet er vol mee en geven de devs aan dit te weten en er 123 geen tijd in willen steken omdat de prio niet zo hoog is.

Jammer wel :S

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

