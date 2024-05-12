Software-update: Jellyfin 10.9.0

Jellyfin logo (79 pix)Versie 10.9.0 van Jellyfin is uitgekomen. Deze mediaserver is een fork van Emby en is ontstaan nadat Emby closedsource werd en er voor zogenaamde premiumfeatures betaald moest gaan worden, zoals dat ook bij Plex het geval is. Jellyfin is echter volledig opensource gebleven en alle functionaliteit is aanwezig. Het draait op Windows, macOS, Linux of in een Docker-container. Verder zijn er clients voor elk OS, maar ook voor mediaspelers, TV's en mobiele apparaten. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Key Release Notes/Breaking Changes

There are several key changes with 10.9.0 that administrative users should be aware of, before getting into the more specific changes.

  • As always, ensure you back up your Jellyfin data and configuration directories before upgrading. With a major release, it's possible you will hit a bug and want to revert, and to do so, you will need to restore from a backup.
  • Ubuntu users: We have dropped support for non-LTS Ubuntu releases with 10.9.0. That is, we have not built 10.9.0 packages for any releases except 20.04 LTS, 22.04 LTS, and 24.04 LTS, and we will not publish builds for any new non-LTS releases going forward. For an explanation of why, please see our previous blog post. If you use another release, please upgrade to 24.04 LTS or switch to the Docker container.
  • Fedora/CentOS/RHEL/etc. users: We have dropped our official RPM packages and suggest switching to the 3rd-party RPMFusion repository or the Docker container. Support for RHEL-like distributions has been a major pain point for us for a very long time, and we feel that letting the community over at RPMFusion handle this is in our best interest going forward, similar to how Arch, Gentoo, etc. packages are handled. For more details, please see our previous blog post.
  • Docker users: We now offer GitHub Container Registry (GHCR) as an alternative container registry in addition to Docker Hub. You can pull images from the new registry via URIs like ghcr.io/jellyfin/jellyfin:latest. Don't worry, we have no plans to drop Docker Hub as a container registry, but we feel providing both gives users more choice and flexibility.
  • Docker users: If you encounter problems loading your homepage, you may need to remove the DOTNET_SYSTEM_GLOBALIZATION_INVARIANT environment variable from your container, as this is no longer valid in Jellyfin 10.9.0. For more details please seethese issues.
The Big Changes

This release has been over two years in the making, so we're really glad to finally get it out to you. The long cycle does mean quite an extensive changelog however, with well over 1100 pull requests merged into our master branch since 10.8.0 first dropped back in 2022. This section will detail all the big changes, broken up by general function and area of the system. In addition to these big items, there are hundreds of smaller bugfixes, quality-of-life tweaks, and other minor changes that we won't touch on here, but if you want to see the full list, you can do so over on the GitHub releases for the core server and the Web UI.

General
  • We now support "trickplay" a.k.a. live video scrubbing. When scrubbing through a video with this enabled, you will be able to see a live preview of the video at that timestamp. Note that this requires explicit client support, which may require some time to become available depending on your client.
  • Web redirections are now handled more reliably, reducing the likelihood of hitting dead or invalid pages in the UI. Please ensure you force-refresh or clear any browser cache for your Jellyfin instance to see the full benefits.
  • DLNA support is now provided by a plugin and has been removed from the core server. This has several major benefits: first, it can be updated independently of the server to some degree; second, it will not be enabled for anyone unless they want it and explicitly install the plugin; and third, it reduces the potential of security holes around DLNA due to both previous benefits. If you wish to use (or continue to use) DLNA, please install the plugin after upgrading.
  • We now support AVIF and WEBP images for Pictures libraries.
  • Tags are now accounted for during searches, allowing one to search by tag.
  • We now support multiple simultaneous subtitle tracks (maximum of two, a primary and secondary) in the web player.
  • We've revamped the administrative dashboard UI to help improve usability and ease of finding options.
API & Security
  • All API endpoints now return proper return codes, ensuring that API endpoint results can be reliably interpreted without additional parsing.
  • Parental ratings are significantly improved, with better enforcement, inheritable ratings, and more.
  • LiveTV and Collection permissions are now discrete and configurable per-user.
  • The EasyPassword (PIN) feature has been removed as this was a big security risk especially for administrator accounts; QuickConnect login is still supported however.
  • User permission handling has been unified and numerous bugs fixed, ensuring a more secure server from untrusted users.
Core Server & Networking
  • The .NET version has been upgraded to version 8, the latest major and LTS release. This brings us many under-the-hood improvements and changes to help with our ongoing effort to streamline the codebase and improve overall performance.
  • Our minimum FFmpeg version has been bumped from 4.0 to 4.4 to take advantage of many new features. For users of our Jellyfin FFmpeg build (Docker, .deb/Debuntu repo, and Windows installs), you're already on a newer version with FFmpeg 6.0.1, but this minimum change would affect any other platforms.
  • The server now supports in-process restarting, and removes the old hacky restart.sh method. This should make things like installing plugins much more robust and ensure a consistent restart experience regardless of platform or install method.
  • Uploaded images are now subject to much more verification, helping plug several security holes in this feature.
  • The backend SQLite database now supports connection pooling, which should improve performance for database operations.
  • Support for the HappyEyeballs engine improving dual-stack IPv4/IPV6 network support.
  • Improved handling of IP binding to fully respect these settings (including DLNA and SSDP).
Packaging
  • The jellyfin service user is now automatically added to the render and video groups on Debian/Ubuntu systems for new installs, helping improve the onboarding for hardware acceleration.
  • Packaging is now unified with a new CI system, as outlined in our previous blog post. As a normal user you should see no change here, but this helps massively improve the build process, and if you are building your own packages please reference the new packaging repository for the updated process.
Transcoding & FFmpeg
  • The --ffmpeg command-line flag is now the primary method of setting FFmpeg paths, and configuration of the FFmpeg paths via encoding.xml is now deprecated. All official packaging will revert to defaults unless explicitly set before upgrade.
  • Several audio improvements: support for Opus, FLAC, and ALAC codecs in the HLS engine; improved support and handling for transcoding DTS and TrueHD audio streams; new codec enforcement; better bitrate calculations; new audio normalization features; and stereo downmixing algorithm selection.
  • FFmpeg segments can now be automatically deleted after the client requests them, significantly reducing the space requirements of the transcoding temporary directory. This optional feature is disabled by default and can be enabled in the transcoding settings.
  • Support for direct stream playback of DVD and BluRay data folders, preferred over ISOs.
  • Support for AV1 hardware and software encoding.
  • Support for RK3588 hardware acceleration via MPP.
  • Support for Vulkan-based tonemapping with AMD VA-API.
  • Support for complete hardware acceleration on Apple systems (both Apple Silicon and Intel; previously was partial).
  • Support for Dolby Vision playback remuxing.
Scanning, Library & Playlist Management
  • Support for scanning and displaying local lyric files (embedded or external files; Internet lyric provider searching is planned for 10.10).
  • Season names are now parsed from NFO files.
  • The MusicBrainz interface has been improved to better handle music libraries.
  • Support for hearing-impaired subtitles (sdh/hi./cc).
  • The visibility of playlists can now be made private
    • User playlists are now private by default
    • We're working on playlist sharing for a future release
  • Invalid items will be automatically removed from playlists.
Casting
  • Better local network detection
  • Connectivity improvements
  • Ability to self-host cast receiver

We're looking for contributors for our cast receiver. This is the application that loads on a TV when using the "Google Cast" feature. Please reach out if you're interested.

The Next Version

With our continuous integrations improvements outlined previously, we're quite confident that this will be our last "very long" release cycle. Our plan is for the next major version (10.10.0) to be released at most 6 months from now, some time in October. We hope this increased cadence will help alleviate the problems with large releases such as a very long time-to-stable for new features, translations, etc. and help lower the number of major bugs at each major release, streamlining the upgrade process. But this needs everyone's help. Back in October 2023, we made a call for developers, and we've gotten a lot of interest, but this is not a one-and-done event. We need contributions now more than ever, especially around the web frontend to help implement our planned design changes. If this interests you, please reach out and we can help get you set up.

Final Thoughts

We want to thank everyone who contributed to the 10.9.0 release. According to GitHub over 100 people contributed across both repositories, and Jellyfin wouldn't be what it is without your help. We're really proud of this project we've built as a community, and hope to continue to be the go-to FLOSS media system solution for a long time to come. Happy watching!

Desiler 13 mei 2024 00:22
Erg mooi project! Ook erg mooi dat open-source is, zo heb ik al bij mogen dragen aan de webhook plugin die sinds gisteren (eindelijk) gereleased is (zeroquinc)

TwistedMindNL @Desiler13 mei 2024 08:51
Ik mis in de README een simpel zinnetje bovenaan wat het nou is! In plaats daarvan duikt het meteen in debugging...
DieMitchell @TwistedMindNL13 mei 2024 08:57
idd, weet nou niet echt bepaald wat het precies doet.
sfranken @DieMitchell13 mei 2024 13:46
Dit is een self-hosted media server, vergelijkbaar met Netflix / Plex
DieMitchell @sfranken13 mei 2024 13:49
weet ik, host t zelf ook. ik heb het over de plugin.
jinvanthee @DieMitchell13 mei 2024 20:47
De Webhook plugin voegt ondersteuning voor webhooks toe.

Webhooks zijn bepaalde gebeurtenissen die een HTTP request af laten gaan.
Requests kunnen worden verstuurd om bijvoorbeeld liedjes te scrobblen en andere apps te laten weten dat er iets gebeurd is.
jimshatt @jinvanthee14 mei 2024 00:09
"De XYZ plugin voegt ondersteuning voor XYZ toe" :D

Ik weet niet wat scrobblen is...

Maar als ik het goed begrijp kun je met deze plugin een HTTP request naar een willekeurige URL laten sturen wanneer er bijvoorbeeld een nummer gaat spelen of afgelopen is, onder andere?

Bijvoorbeeld aan het einde van mijn playlist een request naar mijn thuisserver om het licht uit te zetten. Beetje in die richting??
jinvanthee @jimshatt14 mei 2024 18:03
Yup, je voorbeeld is correct.

Ik gebruik de webhook plugin zelf om automatisch een HTTP request te sturen wanneer ik een film heb gekeken.

Ik heb een (self-hosted) app draaien die bijhoud welke films ik kijk en wanneer ik iets op Jellyfin heb gekeken, wordt er dus een request naar die app gestuurd, waardoor die app direct die film toevoegt in mijn kijkgeschiedenis.
gwingzz @Desiler13 mei 2024 01:06
Amazing! Zat er laatst naar te kijken, ga hem zeker uit proberen!
Cliootje 13 mei 2024 15:47
Inmiddels staat versie 10.9.1 online.
TwistedMindNL 12 mei 2024 20:33
Een tijd terug heb ik Plex vervangen door Jellyfin en ik heb eigenlijk nooit meer omgekeken! Het heeft zijn imperfecties, maar gegeven dat het gratis aangeboden wordt en door een klein groepje contributors ontwikkeld wordt werkt het opvallend goed! Ik ben benieuwd wat de toekomst zal brengen :)
Goldwing1973 @TwistedMindNL12 mei 2024 20:49
Nu nog een goeie Apple TV App voor Jellyfin, degene die er nu is -vergeleken met de Plex App-, is niet echt gebruikersvriendelijk.
Ik mis vooral de sorteer mogelijkheden, en die heb je met een grote database aan media echt wel nodig.

gielie @Goldwing197312 mei 2024 22:58
Infuse is DE app voor de AppleTV, echt een super app.
roT- @gielie13 mei 2024 07:00
Maar zoiets doms als audio player toevoegen verrekken ze. Meerder keren is die vraag al gekomen vanuit community. Iets wat jellyfin wel ondersteund
Icekiller2k6 @roT-13 mei 2024 09:10
Kunt kijken of er een developer is welke tegen een patreon contribution er aan wilt werken...
Het 'verrekken' is wel kort door de bocht ivm iemand die vrijwillig iets doet..
roT- @Icekiller2k613 mei 2024 20:08
Dat is inderdaad een idee. En idd je hebt een punt.
Philo Melos @roT-13 mei 2024 13:58
Daar heb je weer andere betere proggies voor.

Sinds ik Infuse ontdekt heb is Jellyfin de deur uitgegaan. Dat draaide op een Pi 4. Nu een bijna net zo duur, maar veel betere Chinese mini-pc met Open Media Vault. Via Apple TV en Infuse loopt dat als een zonnetje. Met Jellyfin was het altijd ,maar de vraag of er iets haperde.

roT- @Philo Melos13 mei 2024 20:11
Dat valt wel tegen goede music apps die smb ondersteunen op apple tv. Maar why not in infuse. Ik heb een collectie mp3 wat te wachten staat in jellyfin en niet af te spelen is in infuse.
Goldwing1973 @gielie12 mei 2024 23:00
Ik heb infuse, alleen ik kreeg heel vaak een "optimising, please wait" scherm wat makkelijk 10 minuten duurde met Emby.
Met plex kreeg ik dat nooit (ook niet in Infuse)
Teun! @Goldwing197312 mei 2024 21:51
Ik heb gehoord dat Infuse voor Apple echt awesome is. Als ik me goed herinner is dit een frontend voor Plex zowel als Jellyfin! Als je dit probeert ben ik erg benieuwd naar je ervaring hiermee. Bij mij op mijn Shield TV werkt Jellyfin fantastisch (eerst wat problemen, bleek aan een rare failure mode van een SSD te liggen op de server) maar sindsdien heb ik er niets dan goeds over te zeggen.

Hoe groot is jou collectie dan wel niet, de mijne houd bij 70 series 100-150 films wel op voorlopig en dat is prima te doen qua browsing experience.
Goldwing1973 @Teun!12 mei 2024 22:03
Ik vond het altijd zonde om een film na het kijken weg te gooien, of hij moest heel slecht zijn.
En aangezien in best wel wat schijfruimte tot m'n beschikking heb hoef ik dat ook niet te doen.
Dus, mijn collectie is *iets* groter
Pixelmagic @Goldwing197312 mei 2024 21:42
Probeer Vidhub eens, ik had eerst Jellyfin Mobile en Swiftfin maar Vidhub vind ik een stuk prettiger. Alleen het "bijhouden" van waar je in welke serie bent werkt nog steeds niet lekker maar dat kan ook aan Jellyfin liggen.
Huupie0172 @Goldwing197314 mei 2024 15:40
Ik gebruik Infuse hiervoor, heb toen eens een aanbieding gehad voor levenslang. Kan je mij uitleggen wat de voordelen van Jellyfin zijn tov Infuse?
Xander2 @TwistedMindNL12 mei 2024 21:07
Ik ben teruggegaan naar Plex, meerdere keren geprobeerd.

De matching van Plex is veel beter, ik kom zelden een verkeerde match tegen en bij Jellyfin heel veel.

Erg vervelend bij een grote library, want je ziet niet wat verkeerd gematched is. Bij een lastige match kun je deze bij Plex 'unmatched' vinden (gebeurt zelden) en eenvoudig in de juiste richting sturen. Problematisch bij Jellyfin.

Dat is het enige waar ik Plex voor gebruik, media catalogiseren.

Voor afspelen gebruik ik Kodi incl. PlexKodiConnect, SMB en plugins voor ondertitels. Muziek via Navidrome, MPD en Android/Linux clients.

Kost wat tijd om in te regelen, maar respons, updates, database scanning krijg ik nooit zo goed en performant voor elkaar als bij Jellyfin.
TwistedMindNL @Xander212 mei 2024 23:05
Ah, die feature gebruik ik niet van Jellyfin. Dat regelt Sonarr / Radarr voor mij :)
Jazco2nd
@TwistedMindNL13 mei 2024 03:10
Ik vroeg me al af waar hij het over had..wat is "matching" nou weer voor iets wanneer het over een mediaserver gaat.

Gewoon Prowlarr/Sonarr/Radarr en op Android NZB360 app gebruiken, die combineert al die services in 1 handige en visueel betere app. Dan open je zelden nog de *arr apps. Lekker gebruiksvriendelijk.
jozuf @Jazco2nd13 mei 2024 06:25
Matching bedoeld hij mee dat de juiste metadata voor de film/serie wordt gekoppeld en je dus de juiste info ziet binnen jellyfin voor de bestanden.
Heeft volgens mij niet zoveel met de arr stack te maken.

Jazco2nd
@jozuf13 mei 2024 10:35
Ik denk wel dat de Arr stack dat een flink stuk makkelijker maakt, doordat het je library organiseert en alle naamgeving fixed volgens de taxonomie die door metadata sites wordt gebruikt (thetvdb, tmdb etc).
DieMitchell @Jazco2nd13 mei 2024 11:19
wat heel leuk is totdat je met anime te maken krijgt |:(
Ook al Bezet @DieMitchell13 mei 2024 21:40
Daar heeft Jellyfin plugins voor, geen idee hoe goed ze zijn.
DieMitchell @Ook al Bezet13 mei 2024 22:14
dat is heel leuk maar niet als sonarr een aflevering niet pakt omdat ie denkt dat een seizoen maar 12 afleveringen heeft ipv 13 of andersom
ligt aan tvdb voor zover ik begrijp
HakanX @DieMitchell14 mei 2024 14:56
Idd TVDB is de source. Dus mocht je er zelf tijd in willen steken, moet je daar de correcties doorgeven.
Als ik verschillende fora lees was vroeger TVDB de betere, maar tegenwoordig niet meer. TMDB lijkt de voorkeur te genieten nu. Alleen is een database switch geen makkelijke klus en lopen de devs daar niet warm voor.
Xander2 @Jazco2nd13 mei 2024 15:25
Ik wil juist niet dat de naamgeving gefixed wordt maar alleen de juiste film/serie bij de metadata wordt gevonden. Dat doet Plex uitstekend en naar mijn mening stukken beter dan Jellyfin en ook de (server)interface vind ik prettiger.

De naamgeving ("releaser") is relevant voor de te downloaden ondertitels. Geen probleem voor nieuwe digitale uitgaves maar oudere geripte media heeft vaak last van sync issues, dan is de juiste ondertitel van belang.

Verder ben ik nog niet zover voor een Arr installatie, ik denk dat ik te weinig kijk en vind het prima om b.v. te wachten totdat een heel seizoen uit is. Ik kijk ook niet buitenshuis, hoef niet te transcoden etc.

Voor mij is Plex puur om media te organiseren.
Jazco2nd
@Xander213 mei 2024 15:34
Ik heb echt geen idee wat je bedoeld. Ben Jellyfin gebruiker sinds jaar 1 en heb nog nooit een mismatch meegemaakt. Ook niet voor oude series/films en juist die download ik graag want ze zijn vaak niet elders beschikbaar.

Maar als je geen arr apps gebruikt snap ik je problemen wel. arr apps werken namelijk prima samen.. en regelen ook de subtitels. Dat doet Jellyfin of Kodi dus niet voor mij.

Volgens mij is het kwestie van correcteserieoffilmnaam-(jaartal) in de naamgeving. En dan natuurlijk de nummering, wat bij anime anders is dan bij de rest, maar niet bepaald het moeilijkste deel. Releaser etc boeit me echt geen drol. Zie je bij mij nieteens in de naamgeving van de file. Ook niet nodig bij *arr apps want die communiceren simpelweg wat ze initieel al hadden gematcht met bijvoorbeeld Bazarr voor de subtitles.

Juist als je weinig kijkt wil je gewoon a la netflix iets kunnen vinden en via Jellyfin kijken. Maximale autonomisatie.
Daarom is een arr setup zoo chill. Als je server die Jellyfin draait gewoon Docker gebruikt is het een fluitje van een cent.

Ik zie die arr apps trouwens nieteens, na initiele configuratie gebruik ik voor 95% alleen nog de NZB360 app (die alle arr frontends samenvoegt) op Android om dingen toe te voegen of nieuwe films/series te ontdekken (waarbij je gelijk ziet of het bij een streaming dienst beschikbaar is) of om te kijken wanneer een nieuw seizoen uitkomt, nieuwe aflevering of de status van het verkrijgen daarvan. Het is een super gebruiksvriendelijke app. Zou niet meer zonder kunnen.
Xander2 @Jazco2nd13 mei 2024 16:48
Haha, nou dan heb je waarschijnlijk minstens zo goede setup :)
DieMitchell @Xander213 mei 2024 22:15
naamgeving kan je helemaal zelf regelen met arr apps
https://wiki.servarr.com/sonarr/settings#episode-naming
Hydranet @Xander213 mei 2024 09:37
De matching van Plex is veel beter, ik kom zelden een verkeerde match tegen en bij Jellyfin heel veel.
Ik heb beide Plex en Jellyfin draaien en heb dat probleem totaal niet. Wat ik wel heb gedaan binnen Jellyfin is verschillende plugins activeerd: "OMDb", "TVmaze" en "TheTVDB". Misschien helpt het als je die ook activeert mocht je dat nog niet gedaan hebben? Ik moet wel zeggen dat ik grotendeels ook nog Plex gebruikt omdat Plex gewoon veel makkelijker is voor de paar gebruikers die van mijn bibliotheek streamen. Ik heb wel goede dingen over Emby gehoord en vond het ook wel wat gelikter als Jellfyin laatst dat Emby geprobeerd heb. Maar heb geen zin om daar over naar toe te gaan omdat de meeste van mijn gebruikers digibeet zijn en dat veel te lastig gaan vinden om over te gaan.
Xander2 @Hydranet13 mei 2024 16:52
Nee, als b.v. de pathname niet consistent is of als jaartal ontbreekt of een titel meerdere keren per jaar voorkomt gaat het wel eens de mist in. En zo waren er nog wat criteria.

Maar ik ben prima tevreden met (onbetaald) Plex, mocht dat ooit veranderen ga ik naar Jellyfin en geen closed-source variant.
MornixRS @TwistedMindNL14 mei 2024 14:11
Gebruik het nu bijna twee jaar en ook zeer tevreden mee. Alles werkt soepel. Heb wel even moeten zoeken om dubbelalbums goed te krijgen die werden standaard als twee aparte albums opgenomen.
rickvdvulkaan 12 mei 2024 21:04
Ik vraag me af of ik dit ook als een soort google-drive kan gebruiken, en mensen linkjes kan sturen met 1 video om te bekijken/downloaden
Anoniem: 718943 @rickvdvulkaan12 mei 2024 21:19
Je moet dit eerder zien als een self-hosted netflix. Als je enkel iemand linkjes wilt kunnen sturen, zou ik vooral bij of storage zoals nextcloud of gewoon simpelweg een webserver met htaccess blijven.

Elk zelfrespecterend OS heeft tegenwoordig wel de mogelijkheid (lees: VLC) om daar direct vanaf te kunnen streamen.
RwinG @rickvdvulkaan12 mei 2024 22:13
Ja dat kan - maar je moet ze wel toegang geven tot je server. Net zoals bij Plex kun je een film als stream bekijken of de file downloaden en later bekijken. met "Copy Stream URL" krijg je een download link maar ik weet niet hoe veilig dat is. Dat ziet er uit als zoiets:

http://192.168.178.200:80...c6478412d870e2481b9d43df3

(dit IP is lokaal dus nee daar kun je niet bij :P )

Xander2 @rickvdvulkaan13 mei 2024 16:56
Je kunt de stream URL toezenden maar access is per bibliotheek.
sircampalot 12 mei 2024 22:47
Jellyfin is een mooi alternatief voor Plex.
Voordelen tov Plex zijn imo:
- geforceert lokaal transcoderen
- users met wachtwoord (zonder hoofdwachtwoord te delen, of users die eigen (betaald) account moeten maken)

Helaas nog geen goede ondersteuning voor AppleTV, waardoor ik nog mijn plex server (lifetime pass) in de lucht hou (gelukkig door unifi is het mogelijk om source ip port forwarding te doen, hierdoor staat de boel niet bloot aan de wijde wereld, maar dat zou ook bij jellyfin een puntje zijn, beetje offtopic dus)

Minpunt van Plex: eens in de paar dagen is de library niet meer beschikbaar. Een herstart van de container fixes dat (dus die container wordt nu elke nacht herstart), maar toch irritant

gielie @sircampalot12 mei 2024 22:59
Probeer infuse eens, je weet niet wat je mist.
sircampalot @gielie12 mei 2024 23:09
Die ga ik proberen!
edit:
Koude kermis, kan mogelijk via DNLA, maar kwam er niet uit... nu is DNLA lokaal mogelijk beschikbaar, maar remote natuurlijk niet.

Akamatsu @sircampalot13 mei 2024 09:46
geforceert lokaal transcoderen
Grappig genoeg was dit juist de reden dat ik naar jellyfin gegaan ben, want dit was juist een enorm nadeel voor mij.

Voor de rest gebruik ik Jellyfin nu al jaren zonder problemen, kan het aanraden aan mensen als ze die feature bloat van plex zat zijn.
kevinsean91 12 mei 2024 20:49
Wederom een fijne update en opensource maakt het ook echt een feestje.
Op de dag dat ze ook een goede support geven voor iOS hang ik persoonlijk de vlag uit.
De ondersteuning voor Android is wel puik in orde.
En zoals bovenstaande is aangegeven het is misschien niet zo goed functionerend als Plex maar het komt wel erg in de buurt.
DieMitchell @kevinsean9112 mei 2024 23:47
Infuse zou heel goed moeten werken voor ios hoor ik regelmatig
Voor android raad ik findroid aan voor tel
bons 12 mei 2024 20:26
Geweldige opensource media software. Ik ben blij dat ze de volgende releases vanaf nu met kortere ontwikkeling venster zullen doen. Het heeft inderdaad even geduurd met deze release, nu dat ze 6 maanden willen aanhouden klinkt stukken beter.

De changelog is wel fors met veel verbeteringen waar ik zeker op zat te wachten.
Nu maar de Docker versie naar binnen halen :).
sfranken 12 mei 2024 22:26
Bij mij kwam de update automatisch binnen (podman auto-update staat aan voor Jellyfin), de update van 10.8.x naar 10.9.0 ging vlekkeloos, ik heb er niks van gemerkt. Pas toen ik het hier zag en dacht "ooh, eens kijken welke versie ik heb" viel het me pas echt op
Yarisken 12 mei 2024 22:31
Ik gebruik jellyfin al een hele tijd.
Jellyfin voor de laptop en kodi via de htpc. Het enige wat me stoort is dat ik voor series de thumbnail niet krijg. Laad ik een serie via sonarr dan komt dat goed, download ik een serie zonder sonarr dan heb ik geen thumbnail. Nog niet gezocht of ik het kan oplossen.
jozuf @Yarisken13 mei 2024 06:28
Zal wel een rechten kwestie zijn vermoed ik.
Yarisken @jozuf13 mei 2024 09:33
Ja ik vermoed het ook !
Ook al Bezet @Yarisken13 mei 2024 15:22
Ik heb bij al mijn series thumbnails staan, hoe ze ook zijn binnengekomen.
Heeft Jellyfin de serie wel goed herkend? Als dat niet zo is kun je dat oplossen via het kebabmenutje van de serie en dan "identify". Staan er wel correcte beschrijvingen bij?
Yarisken @Ook al Bezet13 mei 2024 16:05
Degene die binnenkomen via sonarr, radarr en gewoon via torrentclient ( aparte library's ) krijgen allen thumbnails. Enkel degene die via torrentclient komen in de library "serie" niet. Ik zal is kijken naar identify !
Ook al Bezet @Yarisken13 mei 2024 16:22
Als het een losse library is kan het ook zijn dat je in de instelling van die library geen Image fetcher aan hebt staan.
Yarisken @Ook al Bezet13 mei 2024 17:23
Hey man, dien "identify" is gelukt ! Hartelijk bedankt, was daar nog niet opgekomen.
Ook al Bezet @Yarisken13 mei 2024 18:06
Mooi!
Recklezz 12 mei 2024 22:44
Hier kwam de update ook binnen via watchtower, maar had wel een issue dat de webserver niet meer op kwam. Na renamen network.xml en een restart werkte het weer. Later deze week maar eens verder uitvogelen.

