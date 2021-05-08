Er is een nieuwe release van PuTTY beschikbaar gekomen. PuTTY is een van de populairste telnet- en ssh -clients, waarmee het mogelijk is om een computer over een beveiligde verbinding op afstand te beheren. Oorspronkelijk was het programma alleen beschikbaar voor Windows, maar er zijn tegenwoordig ook clients voor de diverse Unix-platforms. De changelog voor versie 0.75 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

These features are new in 0.75: Security fix: on Windows, a server could DoS the whole Windows GUI by telling the PuTTY window to change its title repeatedly at high speed.

Pageant now supports loading a key still encrypted, and decrypting it later by prompting for the passphrase on first use.

Upgraded default SSH key fingerprint format to OpenSSH-style SHA-256.

Upgraded private key file format to PPK3, with improved passphrase hashing and no use of SHA-1.

Terminal now supports ESC [ 9 m for strikethrough text.

New protocols: bare ssh-connection layer for use over already-secure IPC channels, and SUPDUP for talking to very old systems such as PDP-10s.

PuTTYgen now supports alternative provable-prime generation algorithm for RSA and DSA.

The Unix tools can now connect directly to a Unix-domain socket.