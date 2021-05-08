Software-update: PuTTY 0.75

PuTTY logo (60 pix) Er is een nieuwe release van PuTTY beschikbaar gekomen. PuTTY is een van de populairste telnet- en ssh-clients, waarmee het mogelijk is om een computer over een beveiligde verbinding op afstand te beheren. Oorspronkelijk was het programma alleen beschikbaar voor Windows, maar er zijn tegenwoordig ook clients voor de diverse Unix-platforms. De changelog voor versie 0.75 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

These features are new in 0.75:
  • Security fix: on Windows, a server could DoS the whole Windows GUI by telling the PuTTY window to change its title repeatedly at high speed.
  • Pageant now supports loading a key still encrypted, and decrypting it later by prompting for the passphrase on first use.
  • Upgraded default SSH key fingerprint format to OpenSSH-style SHA-256.
  • Upgraded private key file format to PPK3, with improved passphrase hashing and no use of SHA-1.
  • Terminal now supports ESC [ 9 m for strikethrough text.
  • New protocols: bare ssh-connection layer for use over already-secure IPC channels, and SUPDUP for talking to very old systems such as PDP-10s.
  • PuTTYgen now supports alternative provable-prime generation algorithm for RSA and DSA.
  • The Unix tools can now connect directly to a Unix-domain socket.

Versienummer 0.75
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website PuTTY
Download https://www.chiark.greenend.org.uk/~sgtatham/putty/latest.html
Bestandsgrootte 2,80MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

08-05-2021 • 14:23

08-05-2021 • 14:23

Bron: PuTTY

Reacties (25)

0dbeusink
8 mei 2021 14:27
Weet iemand misschien waarom dit programma ook handig is op andere platforms dan Windows? Aangezien SSH en Telnet standaard te gebruiken zijn op Unix besturingssystemen.
+1dasiro
@dbeusink8 mei 2021 14:45
ssh is ook standaard in windows en telnet client is een optional feature dat te installeren is via:
Install-WindowsFeature Telnet-Client

veel mensen vinden putty echter leuker om mee te werken en als je bvb multiputty gebruikt kan je zelfs een hoop sessies tegelijk starten met startup-commando's en input-delays die per host te definiëren zijn
+1h.nekkers
@dasiro8 mei 2021 19:47
Even naar MultiPutty gekeken. Lijkt mij handig om een aantal PI's te beheren. Met name Multi Session Commands lijkt mij handig. :)
Komende tijd eens mee experimenteren.
Bedankt voor de tip
+2GeroldM

@h.nekkers9 mei 2021 03:51
Als dat het doel is, dan zijn er heel wat uitgebreidere SSH clients beschikbaar op WIndows. SmarTTY is een leuke. MobaXterm ook. Allebei ook gratis te gebruiken en zowel te installeren en als "portable" te gebruiken. MobaXterm heeft wel beperkingen in de gratis versie, voornamelijk in het aan tal verschillende sessies die je tegelijkertijd kan openen. MobaXterm ondersteund naast SSH, ook SCP, FTP en VNC.

Met deze twee applicaties heb ik ondertussen redelijk wat ervaring. Beide bevallen me een stuk beter dan Putty. Putty is op zich helemaal niks mee en als je niks anders voorhanden hebt, ben je er blij mee. Ben eens voor de gein op zoek gegaan naar alternatieven en na wat gespeel met de alternatieven, kostte het helemaal geen moeite om afscheid te nemen van Putty.

Er zijn er echter nog veel meer, zowel gratis als betaald.
+1h.nekkers
@GeroldM9 mei 2021 18:14
Oké, bedankt. MobaXterm kan dacht ik maar 4 putty sessies tegelijk aan. Ik zou er 12 tegelijk willen hebben bij sommige acties. Ik ga ook ik SmarTTY nog eens bekijken. MultiPutty is al lang niet meer ge-update. En wie heeft het gemaakt? 🙄 en wie is dat, waar vandaan?
Je voert er toch wachtwoorden in 🤔
+1Raven__NL
@dbeusink8 mei 2021 14:30
Kijk naar het screenshot en dan zie je het al. De vele mogelijkheden wat je in kan stellen maar ook sessies kan bewaren etc :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Raven__NL op 8 mei 2021 18:41]

0dbeusink
@Raven__NL8 mei 2021 14:43
Ik snap het, zeker als je voorheen al gewend was om er mee te werken. Thx voor je antwoord!
+1Rataplan_
@dbeusink8 mei 2021 14:41
In Windows zit tegenwoordig ook gewoon een ssh client standaard in hoor. Toch grijp ik altijd terug naar Putty, gewoonte denk ik en kan er mee lezen en schrijven.
0TheProphet
@Rataplan_8 mei 2021 14:49
In Googles Chrome ook :Y)
+1rbr320
@dbeusink8 mei 2021 20:51
Putty is meer dan alleen een SSH of Telnet client. Ik heb het bijvoorbeeld in het verleden ook wel gebruikt om embedded devices aan te sturen over een RS232 verbinding. Daarbij moet je een aantal hele specifieke, apparaat afhankelijke instellingen doen en dan is het feit dat je in Putty profielen kunt maken en deze makkelijk kunt openen, een kleine wijziging doen en onder een andere naam weer opslaan erg handig. Natuurlijk is het een en ander onder Linux ook prima te doen met bash scripts, aliassen of configuratiebestanden, Putty is dus vooral voor mensen die hier graag een grafische tool voor hebben.

Eerlijkheid gebied me te zeggen dat ik Putty altijd alleen maar op Windows heb gebruikt en dat ik al jaren geen Windows meer gebruik.
0Fredster
@dbeusink8 mei 2021 23:15
Hoi,

Je zou er goed aan doen om TELNET niet meer te gebruiken als het even kan. Het verkeer tussen client <-> server is niet encrypted, dus je usernaam, password alles wat heen en weer gaat kan via een packetsniffer gewoon gelezen worden.

Doe je zelf een plezier en gebruik SSH: Stuk veiliger

info
0DigitalExorcist
@Fredster8 mei 2021 23:20
Best lastig om SMTP via SSH te gebruiken, dat is nog gewoon Telnet hoor.. nou ja, strikt genomen niet natuurlijk, maar daar gebruik je een telnet client voor.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DigitalExorcist op 8 mei 2021 23:20]

0Fredster
@DigitalExorcist8 mei 2021 23:40
Dat klopt natuurlijk, makkelijk om snel even te testen etc.

Ik bedoel meer het dagelijks beheer van je servers etc: Waar het kan zet ik het uit in ieder geval :)
0DigitalExorcist
@Fredster9 mei 2021 07:53
Ja allicht, dat hoop ik ook voor je 😜 ik neem ook een beetje aan dat telnet sowieso standaard niet aan staat tegenwoordig..
0Fredster
@DigitalExorcist12 mei 2021 10:15
Helaas niet, om maar een voorbeeld te geven:

Brocade SAN fibre switches (enige tijd geleden overgenomen door Broadcom) hebben sinds jaar en dag TELNET standaard aan staan, ook in de meest recente firmware van deze storage switches:

Linkje naar documentatie(PDF)

Op bladzijde 214 kun je het terugvinden (daar staat ook hoe je de TELNET blocked)

Om er nog een te noemen (even graven in mijn geheugen...), staat TELNET ook aan op de ATTO6500N fibrebridges van NetApp Metroclusters, ook daar mag je de TELNET niet uitzetten, maar moet je het op alternatieve wijze beveiligen.

Ik wed dus dat er nog heel veel andere apparaten dit standaard aan hebben staan. Tevens wed ik dat veel admins dit niet eens weten. Een hacker heeft dit snel gevonden (met een portscan) en default passwords niet gewijzigd zijn.

Wijzigingen: typo's en voorbeelden toegevoegd

[Reactie gewijzigd door Fredster op 12 mei 2021 10:40]

0DigitalExorcist
@Fredster12 mei 2021 10:42
Ok, dat zijn dan echt zakelijke producten, ik mag toch hopen dat iemand die een fibre switch gaat installeren verstand genoeg heeft om Telnet standaard dicht te zetten bij de eerste configuratie ;)

Helaas zal dat wel ijdele hoop zijn... maar het zou niet bij mij opkomen om een product af te leveren waar Telnet nog open staan na configuratie.. blijft wel raar dat telnet dan standaard open staat trouwens.
0Fredster
@DigitalExorcist12 mei 2021 15:09
Ja klopt, geen switches of storage voor thuis ;)

(Alhoewel een half rack met wat fibreswitches en wat SAN storage best op mijn zolder kan passen en m'n QNAP mag vervangen ;) )

Telnet is prima voor de initiele configuratie, maar dan wat mij betreft meteen SSH aan, testen of het werkt, ja? Telnet uit :)

Helaas klopt ook jouw ijdele hoop:

Als ik een euro zou krijgen voor ieder slecht geconfigureerd zakelijk product wat nu ergens staat te zoemen in een datacenter:dan heb ik ruim voldoende voor m'n volgende PC build ;)
  • Telnet service draaiend
  • SSH niet geconfigureerd
  • Default passwords niet gewijzigd
  • Firewall niet geconfigureerd
  • Firmware van voor mijn geboorte (Ok, ietsje nieuwer misschien ;) )
Regelmatig gezien en geconfigureerd door 'specialisten' van de leverancier)... Het lijkt dan vaak alleen maar te gaan om zo snel mogelijk te verkopen ('dozen schuiven') en als het mis gaat dan krijgen ze ook nog eens de opdracht om de zaak te herstellen (Dubbel cashen dus...)

Naja, ik ben in ieder geval blij dat er ook uitzonderingen op die regel zijn, admins die wel aandacht hebben voor een volledige, veilige configuratie _/-\o_
0beerse

@dbeusink10 mei 2021 10:22
De tools ssh en telnet zijn commandline programma's die in een terminal moeten draaien. Putty biedt meer dan alleen die terminal, het biedt een grafische schil.
0divvid
8 mei 2021 20:30
Ik vind zelf mobaxterm lekkerder werken.
+1psdata
@divvid9 mei 2021 09:58
mobaxterm nooit van gehoord, altijd putty gebruikt (incl multi manager) old school.
Maar deze tool getest vanochtend.
Gelijk om (import al m'n bestaande putty sessie's). Al die mogelijke optie's zoals in je sessie mee browsen met sftp. Edit mogelijkheden, en die multi-excution-mode. Formidabel al mijn pi's (7 stuks thuis en remote) geopend (password management) en in 1 keer "sudo apt update en sudo apt upgrade" uitgevoerd. En je ziet in de geopende schermen de update lopen.
Dit is echt toegevoegde waarde, nog effe testen met swiches ect. Maar dan ga ik voor de pro versie. Nee niet voor de extra mogelijkheden maar dat ik de makers dan toch support.
Hier word ik blij van op een zondag ochtend.

[Reactie gewijzigd door psdata op 9 mei 2021 10:34]

0anvil
@psdata14 mei 2021 07:54
De X Forwarding is ook top, kun je eindelijk een remote browser oid openen op een Linux systeem. MobaXTerm is zijn geld meer dan waard als je veel Linux beheer moet doen vanaf een Windows machine.
0rbr320
@divvid8 mei 2021 20:52
Mobaxterm is echter geen FOSS, mocht je daar waarde aan hechten.
0atomos
8 mei 2021 16:31
Putty is op zich een mooi proggie onder Linux..
Toen ik Ásbrú Connection Manager tegen kwam ging Putty de deur uit kwa instellingen en clusters.
0zaadstra
8 mei 2021 23:08
Ik kreeg de layout van setups op de Raspberry Pi niet meer goed in Win10 en ben overgestapt op fork KiTTY.
0Netsplit
16 mei 2021 10:53
Sinds Microsoft Terminal heeft vrijgegeven met ingebakken SSH client gebruik ik Putty niet meer.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

