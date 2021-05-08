Software-update: AnyDesk 6.3.0

AnyDesk logo (75 pix) Versie 6.3.0 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij elf dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 6.3.0 (Windows)

New Features
  • Improved network stability and speed.
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed column sort behavior of file fransfer view
  • Fixed scrolling issue in chat view on Windows 10
Other Changes
  • Improved localization for German, Czech, Portuguese and Portuguese (Brazil)

AnyDesk 6.1.1 (Linux/BSD/Raspberry Pi)

New Features:
  • Added function that compresses all necessary logfiles when communicating with support
Fixed Bugs:
  • Fixed a visual glitch in the Address Book
  • Fixed a bug where a session recording may not play immediately
  • Fixed a bug where the user got stuck with "waiting for image"
  • Fixed a bug that caused image artifacts to appear during sessions
  • Fixed a memory leak in the video codec
Other:
  • Removed social media buttons
  • Removed capture tab from settings, since it is not needed anymore due to fixing the image artifacts

AnyDesk 6.1.12 (Android)

New Features
  • Support for new plugins.

AnyDesk 6.1.4 (macOS)

New features
  • Added CLI commands: Set Password, Register Licence, Get Alias, ID, Status or Version. More info.
AnyDesk
Versienummer 6.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website AnyDesk
Download https://anydesk.com/platforms
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (31)

-Moderatie-faq
-131029+113+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+1arjanvr
8 mei 2021 09:41
Teamviewer werd voor mij geblokkeerd omdat ik het zakelijk zou gebruiken way onzin is. Anydesk is zeer degelijk alternatief
0PD2JK
@arjanvr8 mei 2021 09:44
Deblokkeren is wel mogelijk.
+1dollemancom
@PD2JK8 mei 2021 09:56
Ja dit is mogelijk, echter na iedere update wordt je weer geblokkeerd en moet je weer zorgen dat de deblokkering gedaan wordt.
Inmiddels werk is met Chrome Remote Desktop en voor initieele hulpvraag met microsoft quick connect.
+1PD2JK
8 mei 2021 09:35
Een van de betere Teamviewer alternatieven. Af en toe nog wel een timeout, dan moet je zelf reconnecten. Maar dat zou dus opgelost moeten zijn aldus de changelog. ;)
0Shaak007
@PD2JK8 mei 2021 11:44
Op de zaak hedden we ook Teamviewer, zijn sinds kort over gestapt op Islonline. Helaas heeft t geen gratis versie alleen de 15 dagen free trail.
+1Neus
8 mei 2021 10:05
Ik betaalde € 400 voor de Pro versie van TeamViewer en elk jaar € 199. Ik kan maar met 1 persoon tegelijk support leveren (en dat is geen probleem) maar mag maximaal vanaf 10 computers support leveren. Dat is wel erg vervelend omdat ik regelmatig van computer wissel. TeamViewer geeft je wel een aantal resets maar dan is het over.

Ik hoop dat Anydesk coulanter is - ik ga het zeker proberen!
0mouse86
@Neus8 mei 2021 12:43
Tip van mijn kant als ex betalende teamviewer user, kijk naar Supremo. Goedkoop, stabiel en lijkt veel op teamviewer.

Ook goede Android client.
+1sus
8 mei 2021 10:44
Volledig geswitched naar Anydesk, wat een heerlijk programmatje is het.
+1Jemboy
8 mei 2021 10:44
AnyDesk is op het oog goedkoop. Als je een ZZP'er bent is € 200 ex. BTW per jaar wel te doen. In het verleden kwam ik van Logmein, waarbij zij elk jaar met meer dan 20% de prijzen aan het verhogen waren.
Naar AnyDesk gekeken, maar met 6 users kost AnyDesk meer dan Logmein.
Toen maar Splashtop genomen en die gaat echter qua prijs steeds meer richting Logmein.
Gelukkig hebben ze me vast gezet op de oude prijsmodel, dus verlopig blijf ik daar.
+1m.eddy
8 mei 2021 11:00
Ideaal om familie te supporteren op Linux, Windows en IOS.

Werkt gewoon goed.
+1The_wave
8 mei 2021 11:29
Ik gebruik de Professional versie al een tijdje. Dit geeft de mogelijkheid tot 1 support user op meerdere devices, is goedkoper als Teamviewer en multiplatform support (Win/mac/linux).

Op MacOS sinds Mojave moet de eindgebruiker admin rechten hebben bij het starten van de AnyDesk client, dat is niet echt handig. Maar dit ligt aan het security model van Mojave. Hoe dit bij Teamviewer is weet ik niet.
+1jumper
8 mei 2021 11:56
NoMachine werkt ook super en volledig gratis en offline te gebruiken zonder dat je data naar Teamviewer stuurt of geblokkeerd wordt
0guillaume
@jumper8 mei 2021 16:51
Als ze nou eens een keer met die portable uitgave komen, dan ben ik heel geïnteresseerd... https://knowledgebase.nomachine.com/FR11P03746
0Jemboy
@guillaume9 mei 2021 10:29
Je zou Cameyo.com kunnen gebruiken om zelf (tijdelijk) een portable app te maken van elke app.
Download link: https://online.cameyo.com/apps/1/download
Vroeger waren er tig van deze apps, maar de meeste zijn weg of anders alleen "paid"geworden.
0arjanvr
8 mei 2021 09:53
Ja dat weet ik maar ik was er eigenlijk klaar mee en nu heb ik anydesk
+1PD2JK
@arjanvr8 mei 2021 09:59
Wij werken momenteel met beiden. Waarschijnlijk gaan we in de toekomst door met alleen AnyDesk.
0Mr. Boojengle
8 mei 2021 12:20
https://www.meshcommander.com/meshcentral2 is wat mij betreft een betere oplossing. Ook voor 'quick support' toepassing.
+1EverLast2002
@Mr. Boojengle8 mei 2021 13:45
meshcommander ziet er prima uit, maar als ik een klant snel wil helpen dan wil ie graag een simpel .exe bestandje zien en geen "install blabla first en then install blabla next".
0Mr. Boojengle
@EverLast20028 mei 2021 20:24
Eens,

Op windows is het gebrek van een gesigneerde executable wel een probleem momenteel. Neemt niet weg dat het concept prima werkt. Voor klanten is dit prima uit te rollen en te gebruiken, alhoewel het quick support concept dan op Windows een issue is.
0ari2asem
@Mr. Boojengle8 mei 2021 12:35
is dit net zo makkelijk als teamviewer qua installatie, instellingen en gebruik ?
0PvdVen777
@ari2asem8 mei 2021 12:37
Daar kan ik alleen maar Ja op antwoorden. Enige wat ik mis in de gratis versie t.o.v. TV is het adresboek, maar daar is wel omheen te werken, zeker als je maar, als hobbyist, een paar computers hoeft te kunnen bereiken.
0ari2asem
@PvdVen7778 mei 2021 12:41
geen adressenboek ? dus als je bijv 8 computers hebt, moet je val die 8 pc's de ID's noteren ? of wordt dat ook in geschiedenis opgeslagen ?
0Cave_Boy
@ari2asem8 mei 2021 13:44
Je kan in de gratis versie ook favorieten aanmaken.
0PvdVen777
@ari2asem8 mei 2021 15:53
Klopt, maar je kan ze zelf een naam geven en zoals al genoemd op je lokale pc als favoriet opslaan.
0GeroldM
@Mr. Boojengle11 mei 2021 05:58
Ik zou dan ook eens kijken naar Apache Guacamole. RDP, VNC en SSH word ondersteund. Werkt alleen onder Linux. De gebruikers-interface is minder "gelikt" dan MeshCommander, maar erg werkbaar.

Gebruikers kunnen in groepen worden ingedeeld, computers kunnen in groepen worden ingedeeld, zodat toegang tot machines redelijk fijnmazig kan worden ingeregeld. Wachtwoord beveiliging, koppeling aan je 2FA oplossing en/of AD omgeving, Kerberos, logging, het zit er allemaal in.

Voordeel? RDP. Voor Windows is er gewoon niets beters. En je kan echt heel veel opties van het RDP protocol beheren. Veel meer dan de 'RemoteDesktop' functionaliteit in Windows zelf laat zien. En RDP, dus agentloos. Lokaal en in de cloud te hosten.

Nadeel? Minder "gelikte" gebruikersinterface, configuratie export (heb ik nergens terug kunnen vinden, zal dus manueel moeten gebeuren).

MeshCommander and Guacamole zijn beide open source. Heb zelf dus een al ingeregelde Guacamole server, dus zal niet gauw overstappen naar wat anders. Maar wat ik zo snel even heb gezien, MeshCommander is zeer zeker interessant te noemen.

AnyDesk (de gratis versie) heeft vrij vaak last van onderbrekingen (hier in Zuid-Amerika tenminste). Opnieuw inloggen is snel genoeg gedaan, dus zo'n probleem is dat niet. Echter was er 1 dag waarbij de onderbreking vrij lang duurde. Een half uur ofzo. Ben toen toch maar eens naar een alternatief gaan zoeken en kwam uit op: www.dwservice.net

Ook een open source oplossing. Je dient een account op die site aan te maken en een machine te creeeren. Aan deze machine is een speciale code gekoppeld. Wanneer je de agent op de desbetreffende machine installeert, vraagt de installer om deze speciale code. Nadat de installatie is voltooid, zie je de machine verschijnen in je account. Deze service lijkt qua functionaliteit heel sterk op MeshCommander. Vind de interface van dwservice.net het prettigst om te zien. Zelf hosten is echter geen optie. De gratis variant is gelimiteerd, maar abbonementen zijn niet al te duur.

Wat ik in MeshCommander (nog) niet terug heb gevonden is multi-monitor ondersteuning. In Guacamole kun je dat vergeten. Zelfs in de gratis variant van dwservice.net kun je al je schermen van je dual monitor werkstation tegelijkertijd bekijken. Geen aanrader als je maar 1 1920x1080 monitor thuis hebt en je remote werkstation 2 van dit soort monitoren. Door de schaling heb je, of haviksogen of een sterke bril nodig. Maar het kan wel. Heb je een monitor die 3840x1080 pixels of meer op 1 scherm kan tonen, dan is er geen probleem natuurlijk.

Van de website kreeg ik de indruk dat het door een vrij relaxte organisatie word beheerd, dus hoe moeilijk ze doen over het aantal computers die je configureerd weet ik niet. Vond het in elk geval interessant genoeg om ook te vermelden.
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

