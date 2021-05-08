Versie 6.3.0 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij elf dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 6.3.0 (Windows) New Features Improved network stability and speed. Fixed Bugs Fixed column sort behavior of file fransfer view

Fixed scrolling issue in chat view on Windows 10 Other Changes Improved localization for German, Czech, Portuguese and Portuguese (Brazil) AnyDesk 6.1.1 (Linux/BSD/Raspberry Pi) New Features: Added function that compresses all necessary logfiles when communicating with support Fixed Bugs: Fixed a visual glitch in the Address Book

Fixed a bug where a session recording may not play immediately

Fixed a bug where the user got stuck with "waiting for image"

Fixed a bug that caused image artifacts to appear during sessions

Fixed a memory leak in the video codec Other: Removed social media buttons

Removed capture tab from settings, since it is not needed anymore due to fixing the image artifacts AnyDesk 6.1.12 (Android) New Features Support for new plugins. AnyDesk 6.1.4 (macOS) New features Added CLI commands: Set Password, Register Licence, Get Alias, ID, Status or Version. More info.