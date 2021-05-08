Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Jellyfin 10.7.5

Jellyfin logo (79 pix)Versie 10.7.5 van Jellyfin is uitgekomen. Deze mediaserver is een fork van Emby en is ontstaan nadat Emby closedsource werd en er voor zogenaamde premiumfeatures betaald moest gaan worden, zoals dat ook bij Plex het geval is. Jellyfin is echter volledig opensource gebleven en alle functionaliteit is aanwezig. Het draait op Windows, macOS, Linux of in een Docker-container. Verder zijn er clients voor elk OS, maar ook voor mediaspelers, TV's en mobiele apparaten. Sinds versie 10.7.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Jellyfin 10.7.5

Release Notes
  • [All] Fix broken profiles from 10.7.4

Jellyfin 10.7.4

Stable hotfix release for 10.7.z release branch.

Release Notes
  • [All] Fix broken playback and tests in 10.7.3
jellyfin [3]
  • #5970 [] Fix Linux Tests
  • #5969 Remove Required attributes
  • #5968 Remove legacy apiclient generation

Jellyfin 10.7.3

Release Notes
  • [All] Small bugfixes
  • [All] Security advisory: Remove dangerous endpoints that allow unauthenticated enumeration and access to private HTTP resources. NOTE: This is an API-breaking change. The major security risk outweights the issue of changing the endpoints. These were used only when fetching remote images.
jellyfin [18]
  • [SECURITY GHSA-rgjw-4fwc-9v96] Remove /Images/Remote API endpoint
  • #5943 Nullability handling for device profile classes
  • #5937 Remove extraneous 'stream' parameter
  • #5904 add UpdatePeopleAsync and add people to both tables
  • #5903 Leave SyncPlay group on session disconnect.
  • #5881 Add tvrage and imdb ids for episodes
  • #5878 Fix Audiobook Resume
  • #5873 Check for empty string when migrating displaypreferences
  • #5870 Fix TMDb Person Provider
  • #5863 use IF NOT EXISTS in migration
  • #5861 Change profile matching to match what the web interface says.
  • #5860 Fix notification disabled users list
  • #5859 Respect user settings for transcode and remux
  • #5852 Add Person to TypedBaseItems if it's new
  • #5848 Fix ArgumentOutOfRangeException scanning AudioBooks
  • #5826 PlayTo Fix: Use external ip not internal interface
  • #5808 Optimize the way items are grouped into collections
jellyfin-web [12]

Jellyfin 10.7.2

jellyfin [31]
  • #5782 Fix 10.7.2 nullable
  • #5769 Enable Workstation GC mode
  • #5764 Do not check permissions for Folders collectiontype
  • #5750 Fix setting audio stream in PlaybackInfo for jellyfin-web.
  • #5748 Set mediatype to Audio for playlists in a music library
  • #5747 Catch IOException and include stack trace when saving images
  • #5746 don't die on dangling symlinks
  • #5736 fetching images should not kill the scanner
  • #5734 move IsPlayed to outerquery
  • #5725 Fixed issue with determining if a directory was a directory or file
  • #5717 make custompref value nullable
  • #5712 Keep plugin state after update.
  • #5702 add simple auth handling to websocketmanager
  • #5693 Probe result tweaks
  • #5688 Add SessionDiscoveryInfo to generated api-docs
  • #5672 ensure only valid images are saved in ItemImageProvider
  • #5671 set original title in tmdbmovieprovider
  • #5661 Return Major.Minor.Build instead of Major.Minor.Build.Revision for OpenAPI
  • #5634 make directoryservice cache case sensitive
  • #5631 Fix SessionController.SendMessageCommand Body Binding
  • #5629 Fix stream selection having no effect when casting to jellyfin-mpv-shim
  • #5624 Allow subtitle format to be set from query parameter.
  • #5621 enable range processing for download endpoints
  • #5620 Ignore ffmpeg input format for ISO files and fix input path protocol for ISOs
  • #5613 Improve responses to HEAD /audio//stream for Samsung DLNA renderers
  • #5600 Fix hls defaults for 10.7
  • #5596 Implemented DLNA exception handling
  • #5556 Add «resize to fill box» alternative for image endpoints
  • #5495 Fix remote access whitelist
  • #5416 Fix for multiple ip addresses on an interface which are in the same subnet.
  • #5385 Use XDocument.LoadAsync instead of XDocument.Parse
  • #5258 Include specials in the calculation for the "Next Up" episode
jellyfin-web [9]
Jellyfin
Versienummer 10.7.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Jellyfin
Download https://repo.jellyfin.org/releases/server/
Licentietype GPL

Bart van Klaveren

08-05-2021 08:53
14
submitter: Ectra

08-05-2021 • 08:53

Submitter: Ectra

Submitter: Ectra

Bron: Jellyfin

stimpyMGS
8 mei 2021 09:38
Ik zie in de comments van de vorige release dat er gewerkt word aan een LG webos versie. Momenteel heb ik een LG met webos waar een nvidia shield aan hangt. De shield gebruik ik om content van mijn smb share af te spelen (kodi) . Die draait moeiteloos 4k hdr met hoge bitrates. De shield hoeft niks te transcoden, maar daar kan ik me in vergissen dus correct me if I'm wrong. Hoe werkt dat bij jellyfin? Ik vraag dit omdat mijn nas absoluut niet de capaciteit heeft om 4k content te transcoden, maar prima functioneert als simpele smb server. Kan jellyfin op webos straks kodi op mijn shield vervangen? Zo ja, dan ga ik me hier alvast eens in verdiepen. Ik vind het altijd prettig om zo weinig mogelijk devices te gebruiken. Het enige dat ik gebruik is netflix, youtube, spotify en kodi en momenteel is kodi het enige dat niet draait op webos.

Edit: ik zie net dat webos h264 en hevc codecs ondersteunt. Betekend dit dat, ongeacht de source, deze content zou moeten werken zonder transcoding?

[Reactie gewijzigd door stimpyMGS op 8 mei 2021 09:50]

job_h
8 mei 2021 10:54
Als je televisie het aan kan zal de content zonder transcoden afgespeeld kunnen worden. Jellyfin zelf kan prima 4K HDR met hoge bitrate afspelen :)

Het ligt aan de chipset in je televisie en de netwerkverbinding of Jellyfin/Emby/Plex/etc je media af kan spelen zonder te transcoden. De codec moet ondersteund zijn, de soc moet krachtig genoeg zijn om de hoeveelheid bitjes aan te kunnen en de netwerkverbinding moet snel genoeg zijn.

De Jellyfin ontwikkelaars hebben vorige maand voor het eerst feedback gekregen van het test team van LG. Ze zijn afgewezen, maar hebben duidelijke punten gekregen die gefixt moeten worden om wel toegelaten te worden op LG TVs met WebOS.

Ik gebruik momenteel Plex met lifetime abonnement, maar zodra de Jellyfin app toegelaten wordt door LG stap ik zeker over.

[Reactie gewijzigd door job_h op 8 mei 2021 16:29]

Yarisken
8 mei 2021 17:47
Waarom zou je willen je apss draaien op webos ? Je hebt een shield, beter ga niet vinden. Broer heeft een tv van 7 jaar zonder updates ... .
Welke netwerkkaart heb je , vele tv's hebben 100Mbs dus daar ga je de "echte" 4K videos niet mee kunnen trekken.
desmond
9 mei 2021 00:46
Welke netwerkkaart heb je , vele tv's hebben 100Mbs dus daar ga je de "echte" 4K videos niet mee kunnen trekken.
15 tot 25Mb/s is voldoende voor 4k content - althans volgens Netflix en Hulu.
job_h
9 mei 2021 12:12
Ik snap niet helemaal waarom je een - 1 krijgt...

Er zijn genoeg mensen die zweren bij 4K bluray, maar er zijn ook genoeg mensen die het verschil tussen Netflix en een dergelijke bluray niet zien of niet storend vinden. Ieder zijn ding zou ik zeggen :)

Op 15Mb/s wordt er max 13.5GB verstookt voor een film van 2 uur. Voor de meeste mensen is dat ruim voldoende. Ikzelf kijk ook nog geregeld HEVC mediabestanden van 4GB en ik heb niet het idee dat ik wat mis. Tuurlijk, op de 4K bluray is het allemaal net wat mooier, maar als ik in een film zit heeft dat voor mij geen toegevoegde waarde. Ik vind het vele malen storender als de kwaliteit steeds verspringt, gelukkig heb ik m'n LG CX met de kabel aangesloten, dus daar heb ik geen last meer van 8-)
Jazco2nd

8 mei 2021 18:58
Je weet wel dat je Shield sowieso het beste beeld geeft?

De upscaling van de Nvidia Shield is ongeëvenaard. Nu je de Shield hebt zou ik WebOS laten voor wat het is. Sterker nog (al vind ik de webOS UI heel prettig!) sinds ik de Shield heb, heb ik mijn televisie gereset, zonder internet (geen kabel, geen wifi).

Op je ShieldTV kan je direct Jellyfin zonder Kodi installeren. Het werkt goed maar heeft een aantal irritante bugs met het laden van de juiste audio en subtitle. Er wordt hard gewerkt aan een compleet nieuwe versie. Tot die tijd is het via Kodi + de Jellyfin add-on prima.

Zodra straks de nieuwe Jellyfin voor AndroidTV uit is, heb je Kodi eigenlijk niet nodig voor Jellyfin content.
stimpyMGS
8 mei 2021 19:24
Bedankt voor de toelichting. Waarom zou ik jellyfin plugin in kodi gebruiken? Is geen retorische vraag ;) kodi speelt toch gewoon netjes de content van mijn smb server af? Wat ik irritant vind aan kodi en plex (en ik neem aan dat jellyfin dat ook heeft) is dat de library functies niet uit te schakelen zijn. Het liefst wil ik een zo dom mogelijke player die mijn netwerk mappen structuur laat zien as is. Nu heb ik bv dat the matrix behind the scenes word geïnterpreteerd als een porno :D
Ectra
8 mei 2021 23:41
Ik gebruik het zelf niet, maar volgens mij heeft Jellyfin wel de mogelijkheid om folders te laten zien ipv Movies/telivision etc.
darkjeric
9 mei 2021 21:05
In bepaalde Kodi-skins kan je wel degelijk "TV Shows" en "Movies" uitschakelen zodat ze niet worden getoond in de hoofdmenu. Als je dan altijd via Videos -> Files gaat krijg je exact wat je wilt, de mappenstructuur binnen je eigen smb-shares (per ingestelde bron).

Niet 100% zeker of dit standaard kan, maar volgens mij kan je bij het instellen van een Source ook uitvinken dat ie die moet scannen volgens bepaalde soorten content, waardoor hij die dus niet in de Library toevoegt. Zo heb ik het ingeregeld met alle "specials" van series en films, die staan bij mij in een aparte mappenstructuur die niet geïndexeerd wordt in de library.
CH4OS

8 mei 2021 12:21
Hoe is de Android TV versie intussen? Ik had die destijds in een test set-up draaien (Jellyfin server in een Docker container, Jellyfin Android TV app op mijn Shield Pro), maar kreeg de client niet aan de praat, ik moest toen inloggen of de server handmatig opgeven, maar kon niets typen, dus als test (bijna een jaar geleden nu denk ik) was dat een redelijke faal, anders had ik het serieus als alternatief geboden naast mijn Plex Media server (waar ik Plex Pass op heb).
Ectra
8 mei 2021 13:36
Er wordt hard gewerkt aan de Android App, die heel snel stukken beter aan het worden is. Volgens mij is er nog geen specifieke Android TV App maar (volgens mij) zijn ze daar wel mee bezig.

Ik gebruik heel soms de gewone Android App op TV en dat werkt wel goed (maar ik gebruik meestal gewoon Chromecast dus kan er niet veel over zeggen).
MarnickS
8 mei 2021 19:18
Bij mij werkt de Androit TV versie prima
tullius
8 mei 2021 13:09
Client draaiende op de Google Chromecast 2020 en op de android tv van Philips OLED934/12 en werkt op beide perfect.
Yarisken
8 mei 2021 19:44
Toch nog melden. Je hebt ook nog een desktop versie van jellyfin. Werkt voor mij veel beter dan via chrome. De ontwikkelaar is ook bezig met een nieuwe versie.

