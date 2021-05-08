Versie 10.7.5 van Jellyfin is uitgekomen. Deze mediaserver is een fork van Emby en is ontstaan nadat Emby closedsource werd en er voor zogenaamde premiumfeatures betaald moest gaan worden, zoals dat ook bij Plex het geval is. Jellyfin is echter volledig opensource gebleven en alle functionaliteit is aanwezig. Het draait op Windows, macOS, Linux of in een Docker-container. Verder zijn er clients voor elk OS, maar ook voor mediaspelers, TV's en mobiele apparaten. Sinds versie 10.7.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Jellyfin 10.7.5 Release Notes [All] Fix broken profiles from 10.7.4 Jellyfin 10.7.4 Stable hotfix release for 10.7.z release branch. Release Notes [All] Fix broken playback and tests in 10.7.3 jellyfin [3] #5970 [] Fix Linux Tests

#5969 Remove Required attributes

#5968 Remove legacy apiclient generation Jellyfin 10.7.3 Release Notes [All] Small bugfixes

[All] Security advisory: Remove dangerous endpoints that allow unauthenticated enumeration and access to private HTTP resources. NOTE: This is an API-breaking change. The major security risk outweights the issue of changing the endpoints. These were used only when fetching remote images. jellyfin [18] [SECURITY GHSA-rgjw-4fwc-9v96] Remove /Images/Remote API endpoint

#5943 Nullability handling for device profile classes

#5937 Remove extraneous 'stream' parameter

#5904 add UpdatePeopleAsync and add people to both tables

#5903 Leave SyncPlay group on session disconnect.

#5881 Add tvrage and imdb ids for episodes

#5878 Fix Audiobook Resume

#5873 Check for empty string when migrating displaypreferences

#5870 Fix TMDb Person Provider

#5863 use IF NOT EXISTS in migration

#5861 Change profile matching to match what the web interface says.

#5860 Fix notification disabled users list

#5859 Respect user settings for transcode and remux

#5852 Add Person to TypedBaseItems if it's new

#5848 Fix ArgumentOutOfRangeException scanning AudioBooks

#5826 PlayTo Fix: Use external ip not internal interface

#5808 Optimize the way items are grouped into collections jellyfin-web [12] jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2657 Bump jellyfin-apiclient to 1.8.0

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2648 Fix alpine python package

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2647 Fix mov support in Safari

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2645 Remove image proxying through API

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2624 webOS: fix Favorites tab

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2620 Hide AlphaPicker on Search page for real TVs

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2619 Fix video filters hiding

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2617 Set scrollbar width in TV mode.

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2616 Fix view style selection dialog (ES6 migration)

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2604 Update Audiobook Resume Help

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2593 Ensure that fillHeight gets set on image requests

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2519 Add HEVC in TS for Tizen and webOS Jellyfin 10.7.2 jellyfin [31] #5782 Fix 10.7.2 nullable

#5769 Enable Workstation GC mode

#5764 Do not check permissions for Folders collectiontype

#5750 Fix setting audio stream in PlaybackInfo for jellyfin-web.

#5748 Set mediatype to Audio for playlists in a music library

#5747 Catch IOException and include stack trace when saving images

#5746 don't die on dangling symlinks

#5736 fetching images should not kill the scanner

#5734 move IsPlayed to outerquery

#5725 Fixed issue with determining if a directory was a directory or file

#5717 make custompref value nullable

#5712 Keep plugin state after update.

#5702 add simple auth handling to websocketmanager

#5693 Probe result tweaks

#5688 Add SessionDiscoveryInfo to generated api-docs

#5672 ensure only valid images are saved in ItemImageProvider

#5671 set original title in tmdbmovieprovider

#5661 Return Major.Minor.Build instead of Major.Minor.Build.Revision for OpenAPI

#5634 make directoryservice cache case sensitive

#5631 Fix SessionController.SendMessageCommand Body Binding

#5629 Fix stream selection having no effect when casting to jellyfin-mpv-shim

#5624 Allow subtitle format to be set from query parameter.

#5621 enable range processing for download endpoints

#5620 Ignore ffmpeg input format for ISO files and fix input path protocol for ISOs

#5613 Improve responses to HEAD /audio//stream for Samsung DLNA renderers

#5600 Fix hls defaults for 10.7

#5596 Implemented DLNA exception handling

#5556 Add «resize to fill box» alternative for image endpoints

#5495 Fix remote access whitelist

#5416 Fix for multiple ip addresses on an interface which are in the same subnet.

#5385 Use XDocument.LoadAsync instead of XDocument.Parse

#5258 Include specials in the calculation for the "Next Up" episode jellyfin-web [9] jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2586 Fix 10.7.2 Fedora docker

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2585 Fix 10.7.2 lockfile

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2576 Fix ES6 migration

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2575 Revert "fix: redirect to login if stored credentials are invalid"

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2572 Fix music videos on artist and album page

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2552 add 'unknown' as an input command

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2536 fix: redirect to login if stored credentials are invalid

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2530 [2529] [RegressionFix] [Dlna] Album shuffle button does not shuffle any more since 10.6.4.

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2524 Build from fedora-33

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2514 Add support for fillWidth and fillHeight

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2509 Disable first episodes in Next Up home section