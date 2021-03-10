Versie 1.21.4.4079 van Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. Sinds versie 1.21.3.4014 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.21.3.4046 (Beta update channel) Fixes: (Gaming) (Windows) Add firewall exception for game transcoder.

(Gaming) (Windows) Fix games not being copied over to app support.

(Gaming) (Windows) Fix hang stopping game.

(Gaming) Correctly bind analog triggers.

(Gaming) During library creation, kick off MAME core download.

(Gaming) During library creation, move over new skeleton core mapping file.

(Gaming) Exit if we fail to submit frames to Parsec.

(Gaming) Fix for crash in a few cores (e.g. mesen).

(Gaming) Fixed scaling with games which change resolution (e.g. Tekken 2).

(Gaming) Pass back better errors when game transcoder exits at start.

(Gaming) Redirect joypad to keyboard for MAME to fix e.g. Asteroids.

(Gaming) Restore default joystick saturation for MAME.

(Gaming) Return different errors codes when exiting so client has visibility.

(Gaming) Wait longer for game transcoder to start. Plex Media Server 1.21.4.4054 (Beta update channel) New: (Web) Updated to 4.51.3 Fixes: (DVR) Newly recorded show Advanced->Seasons setting would not match the Library’s Seasons setting ( plexinc/plex-issues#226 )

(DVR) Plex Tuner Service would sometimes shut down while Plex Media Server was still running (#12223).

(Gaming) Correctly bind analog triggers.

(Gaming) During library creation, kick off MAME core download.

(Gaming) During library creation, move over new skeleton core mapping file.

(Gaming) Exit if we fail to submit frames to Parsec.

(Gaming) Fix for crash in a few cores (e.g. mesen).

(Gaming) Fixed scaling with games which change resolution (e.g. Tekken 2).

(Gaming) Pass back better errors when game transcoder exits at start.

(Gaming) Redirect joypad to keyboard for MAME to fix e.g. Asteroids.

(Gaming) Restore default joystick saturation for MAME.

(Gaming) Return different errors codes when exiting so client has visibility.

(Gaming) Wait longer for game transcoder to start.

(Gaming) [Windows] Add firewall exception for game transcoder.

(Gaming) [Windows] Fix games not being copied over to app support.

(Gaming) [Windows] Fix hang stopping game.

(Library) Allow deletion of play history again.

(Scanner) Respect ‘disc’ suffix for stacked media using the Plex Movie agent (#12315)

The server could exit unexpectedly if media was deleted while clients made certain API calls (#12307) Plex Media Server 1.21.4.4079 (Beta update channel Fixes: (Butler) Scheduled tasks were not always running as expected. Plex Media Server 1.22.0.4136 (Beta update channel New: New Beta Plex TV Series agent (see [BETA] New Plex TV Series Scanner 542)

(Library) Allow TMDB id matching in Fix Match using 'tmdb-` prefix (#12389) Fixes: (Library) Manually unmatched items in Plex Movie libraries would get rematched when refreshing (#12281)

(Library) Scanning in a TV folder containing optimized versions could match episodes to the wrong show (#12381)

(Library) Shows and Artists wouldn’t show play history for their items if the agent had changed (#12354)

(Metadata) Embedded studio tags were not being read correctly for Plex Movie items (#12242)

(Playqueue) Newly created play queue would not place specials from TV Shows in the correct order (#11994)

(Scanner) The Plex Movie scanner may not pick up extras and subtitles for media with unicode characters in the filename.

(Transcoder) Sessions could become unresponsive after seek requests with certain timings, most commonly seen on Samsung devices (#11703) Plex Media Server 1.22.0.4145 (Beta update channel Fixes: (Network) Bandwidth controls would sometimes limit bandwidth too much (#12399) (TV) The beta TV agent could overwrite EPG metadata for a show. Plex Media Server 1.22.0.4157 (Beta update channel New: (Library) Show unmatched filter for episodes. Fixes: (Library) Rematching would occur for all unmatched episode items after every scan on the Plex TV agent. Plex Media Server 1.22.0.4163 is now available to everyone

