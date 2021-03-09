Astonsoft heeft versie 9.7 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

This is mostly a bug fix release, although we also included couple of new and improved features into it. Say, you will now be able to choose on which Leaf in Notes an attached (or linked) PDF file is going to be shown inline, quickly increase/decrease indents in Sticky Notes using shortcuts, use the convenient drag&drop feature for words and phrases in the Quick Reply box in Mail and fully utilize the recently announce specific date/time reminder feature for appointments.

We encourage all EPIM users to update to this release and experience stability and performance improvements. More detailed list of changes is on the Version History page. Update to EssentialPIM Pro 9.7.5 is free if you already have the 9.7 version installed (regardless of your regular license with 1 year of free updates expiration date).