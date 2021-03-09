Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: EssentialPIM 9.7.5

EssentialPIM logo (60 pix) Astonsoft heeft versie 9.7 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New in EssentialPIM 9.7.5 (Pro & Free)

This is mostly a bug fix release, although we also included couple of new and improved features into it. Say, you will now be able to choose on which Leaf in Notes an attached (or linked) PDF file is going to be shown inline, quickly increase/decrease indents in Sticky Notes using shortcuts, use the convenient drag&drop feature for words and phrases in the Quick Reply box in Mail and fully utilize the recently announce specific date/time reminder feature for appointments.

We encourage all EPIM users to update to this release and experience stability and performance improvements. More detailed list of changes is on the Version History page. Update to EssentialPIM Pro 9.7.5 is free if you already have the 9.7 version installed (regardless of your regular license with 1 year of free updates expiration date).

Versienummer 9.7.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Astonsoft
Download https://www.essentialpim.com/index.php
Bestandsgrootte 30,71MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-03-2021 18:412

09-03-2021 • 18:41

2 Linkedin

Bron: Astonsoft

Update-historie

30-03 EssentialPIM 10.2.1 0
21-03 EssentialPIM 10.2 0
19-02 EssentialPIM 10.1.2 1
02-02 EssentialPIM 10.1 0
27-12 EssentialPIM 10.0.2 6
20-12 EssentialPIM 10.0.1 0
13-12 EssentialPIM 10.0 2
04-11 EssentialPIM 9.10.8 0
21-10 EssentialPIM 9.10.7 0
24-09 EssentialPIM 9.10.5 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

EssentialPIM

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0Je Moeder
10 maart 2021 12:09
Vroeger nog wel eens gebruikt. De interface is niet veranderd zie ik.
01DMKIIN
@Je Moeder11 maart 2021 02:56
Geen idee wat je met deze nogal karige nostalgie wil meedelen, maar indien we spreken over 'vroeger' dan zag EPIM er nog geen eeuwigheid geleden nochtans behoorlijk anders uit, niet? ;)

Overigens heeft deze 9.7.5 update het probleem van niet openende databanken verholpen (waar overigens niet elke gebruiker mee te kampen had).

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True