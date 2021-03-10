Microsoft heeft versie 16.9.1 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In versie 16.9.1 heeft Microsoft de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Security Advisory Notice
Issues Addressed in this Release:
- CVE-2021-21300 - A remote code execution vulnerability exists when Visual Studio clones a malicious repository.
- CVE-2021-26701 - A remote code execution vulnerability exists in .NET 5 and .NET Core due to how text encoding is performed.
- Fix for emission of incorrect ARM64EC metadata to OBJs.
- Fixed an issue where C++ with FixIts turned on which is the default option, would see error squiggles upon opening code.
- In some cases, C++ IntelliSense tries to use extremely large numbers of include paths and becomes non-responsive.
- Increased stability of Live Share in C++ scenarios.
- Fixed an issue where IntelliCode would stop loading symbols.
- Improves solution load and close time in scenarios when users have the new experimental Razor editor enabled.
- Fixed a crash scenario in ServiceHub that could happen after opening the Extensions and Updates dialog and then shutting down Visual Studio.
- Fixed an error that would give a message that no updates were available when checking for updates on slower machines.
- Improves performance of launching WAP projects from Visual Studio during incremental changes.
- Fixed an issue causing setup to fail launching when using the Italian locale.
- Fixed an upgrade scenario that would cause the installer to stop responding for a very long time while the .NET core tempalte cache is intialized.