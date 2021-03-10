Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.9.1

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 16.9.1 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In versie 16.9.1 heeft Microsoft de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Security Advisory Notice
  • CVE-2021-21300 - A remote code execution vulnerability exists when Visual Studio clones a malicious repository.
  • CVE-2021-26701 - A remote code execution vulnerability exists in .NET 5 and .NET Core due to how text encoding is performed.
Issues Addressed in this Release:
  • Fix for emission of incorrect ARM64EC metadata to OBJs.
  • Fixed an issue where C++ with FixIts turned on which is the default option, would see error squiggles upon opening code.
  • In some cases, C++ IntelliSense tries to use extremely large numbers of include paths and becomes non-responsive.
  • Increased stability of Live Share in C++ scenarios.
  • Fixed an issue where IntelliCode would stop loading symbols.
  • Improves solution load and close time in scenarios when users have the new experimental Razor editor enabled.
  • Fixed a crash scenario in ServiceHub that could happen after opening the Extensions and Updates dialog and then shutting down Visual Studio.
  • Fixed an error that would give a message that no updates were available when checking for updates on slower machines.
  • Improves performance of launching WAP projects from Visual Studio during incremental changes.
  • Fixed an issue causing setup to fail launching when using the Italian locale.
  • Fixed an upgrade scenario that would cause the installer to stop responding for a very long time while the .NET core tempalte cache is intialized.

Versienummer 16.9.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 10-03-2021 04:51
1 • submitter: Mschamp

10-03-2021 • 04:51

1 Linkedin

Submitter: Mschamp

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (1)

+2MeMoRy
10 maart 2021 07:41
Gister is er een live stream van Microsoft geweest What's new in Visual Studio 16.9.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MeMoRy op 10 maart 2021 11:13]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

