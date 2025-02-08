Versie 0.83 van PuTTY is beschikbaar gekomen. PuTTY is een van de populairste telnet- en SSH-clients, waarmee het mogelijk is om een computer over een beveiligde verbinding op afstand te beheren. Oorspronkelijk was het programma alleen beschikbaar voor Windows, maar er zijn tegenwoordig ook clients voor de diverse Unix-platforms. Wegens een probleem wordt Windows-gebruikers aangeraden eerst de oude versie te verwijderen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes in version 0.83: Support for ML-KEM, the NIST-standardised post-quantum key exchange mechanism. (In addition to NTRU Prime, which has been supported since 0.78.)

Support for full Unicode file names in Windows file selector dialogs. (However, these do not yet round-trip through a saved session.)

Bug fix: psftp -b works again.

works again. Bug fix: assertion failure if an SSH connection times out at the login prompt.

Bug fix: crash in Pageant if an SSH connection is abandoned while waiting for a deferred decryption passphrase.

Bug fix: tight loop if PuTTY tried to send an empty answerback string.

Bug fix: accidental truncation of some configuration edit boxes' contents to 127 characters.

Bug fix: Windows XP support was accidentally broken, and now reinstated.

Bug fix: restored interoperation with third-party tools that auto-fill login prompts by sending ^M for Return.

Bug fix: confusion when terminal window resized by tools like FancyZones.

Bug fix: the small keypad keys didn't reliably work in the terminal on Unix.