PuTTY logo (79 pix) Versie 0.83 van PuTTY is beschikbaar gekomen. PuTTY is een van de populairste telnet- en SSH-clients, waarmee het mogelijk is om een computer over een beveiligde verbinding op afstand te beheren. Oorspronkelijk was het programma alleen beschikbaar voor Windows, maar er zijn tegenwoordig ook clients voor de diverse Unix-platforms. Wegens een probleem wordt Windows-gebruikers aangeraden eerst de oude versie te verwijderen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes in version 0.83:
  • Support for ML-KEM, the NIST-standardised post-quantum key exchange mechanism. (In addition to NTRU Prime, which has been supported since 0.78.)
  • Support for full Unicode file names in Windows file selector dialogs. (However, these do not yet round-trip through a saved session.)
  • Bug fix: psftp -b works again.
  • Bug fix: assertion failure if an SSH connection times out at the login prompt.
  • Bug fix: crash in Pageant if an SSH connection is abandoned while waiting for a deferred decryption passphrase.
  • Bug fix: tight loop if PuTTY tried to send an empty answerback string.
  • Bug fix: accidental truncation of some configuration edit boxes' contents to 127 characters.
  • Bug fix: Windows XP support was accidentally broken, and now reinstated.
  • Bug fix: restored interoperation with third-party tools that auto-fill login prompts by sending ^M for Return.
  • Bug fix: confusion when terminal window resized by tools like FancyZones.
  • Bug fix: the small keypad keys didn't reliably work in the terminal on Unix.

Versienummer 0.83
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Reacties (37)

Knetterhard 8 februari 2025 18:21
Wat gek dat ze pas op versie 0.83 zitten, ik kan me herinneren dat ik deze app ~20 jaar geleden ook al gebruikte. Lijkt ook niet heel erg veranderd te zijn qua interface.
beerse
@Knetterhard8 februari 2025 18:46
Tja, een versie nummer is ook maar een nummer. Maar meer dan een kwart eeuw en nog niet in versie 1, dan heb je echt een ander zicht op versie nummers dan de gemiddelde software gebruiker. Ooit werkte ik bij een organisatie die geen software gebruikte die nog niet in versie 1 werd uitgegeven. Putty kwam er daar dan ook niet in.

Ondertussen zie ik zelf geen noodzaak meer voor het gebruik van putty: Het biedt dan wel een ssh-verbinding en een terminal interface vanaf het msWindows platform naar de rest van de wereld. Maar dat beeft msWindows ondertussen ook zelf in huis. En naar mijn smaak beter in msWindows geïntegreerd en ook beter passend op de systemen (linux) waar ik meestal naar toe ga. Het werken met keys, de agent en de configuratie in de ~/.ssh/ directory werkt praktisch gelijk aan de linux interface. Het is alleen misschien even wennen aan de terminal en de msWindows manier van cut-copy-paste.

Toegegeven, ik zie het gebruik van putty alleen als msWindows gebaseerde ssh-client met eigen terminal implementatie. Ik vraag mij af hoeveel gebruikers putty nog inzetten voor andere/oudere communicatie zoals via de com:/seriële poorten en dergelijke ("serial", "telnet", "rlogin" en dergelijke)

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 8 februari 2025 18:51]

To_Tall @beerse8 februari 2025 19:00
Serial connectie kan je ook opzetten in powershell. Wordt steeds minder noodzakelijk om putty of andere soortgelijke programma’s te gebruiken.
Brummetje @To_Tall8 februari 2025 19:34
Kan je met Powershell ook verbindingen opslaan etc. en eenvoudig openen? Ik gebruik nu mPutty en zou echt niet zonder kunnen.
lenwar
@Brummetje8 februari 2025 23:25
PowerShell is een command-shell (a la bash/ksh) met een modulaire scriptingtaal (a la perl / python) ingebouwd. M'n vergelijkingen zijn wat scheef, maar het komt, in grote lijnen, wel op neer.

Je 'kunt' met PowerShell dus niets in die zin. De SSH wordt verzorgd door OpenSSH. Daarbij heb je dus ook nog logischerwijs een terminal emulator nodig, zoals Windows Terminal of Windows Console Host.

Ik gebruik zelf al een paar jaar niets anders meer dan de 'ssh van PowerShell' in combinatie met Windows Terminal. Dat voldoet 100% aan mijn eisen.

Je zou, als je dat wilt, een snelkoppeling kunnen maken die 'ssh <servernaam met opties>' uitvoert in
Windows Terminal. Dan heb je een icoontje naar je systeem. Maar dat is natuurlijk niet hetzelfde.

Iets dichter in de buurt kom je als je in Windows Terminal een Profile maakt, en dan als Default terminal application, de ssh-sessie opstart, maar dat werkt niet intuitief om het op die manier te doen :) want daar is Windows Terminal niet voor ontworpen.
GeroldM @lenwar9 februari 2025 15:50
Putty voldoet niet voor mijn werkzaamheden, net zoals de SSH in PowerShell dat niet doet. Vandaar dat ik een paar jaar terug ben gaan zoeken en bij MobaXTerm terecht kwam. Dit is zeer capabele software, welke meer kan dan alleen SSH. Alhowel de gratis versie daarvan zeer bruikbaar is, ziet het er toch wel een beetje oudbollig uit. En als je boven de limitaties van de gratis versie uitstijgt, dan is het nog best duur.

Dus toch weer een nieuwe zoektocht gestart. En toen ik via omwegen terecht bij WindTerm.

Deze tool is open source, kan overweg met SSH, PowerShell, Bash, Batch, Serieel/Telnet en tunnels.
Je kan vrij gemakkelijk al je connecties in mappen coordineren. Meerdere tabs met elk 1 sessie openen en of meerdere sessies in 1 tab openen (en deze op te delen a la tmuxer). Scripts maken is met autocomplete nu wel erg makkelijk. Je kan deze ook vastleggen om daarna met 1 knop uit te voeren in 1 tab...of net zoveel tabs als je aandurft om te openen.

Je kan die berg aan tabs ook opdelen in groepen en verschillende scripts per groep uit te voeren. Je kan zelfs pauzes (zelf gekozen) inlassen tussen de uitvoer van scriptlines als je verwacht dat nodig te hebben.

De tab zelf, die gedraagt zich als een terminal, maar ook als een soort van tekstbewerker. En je kan erg gemakkelijk mee naar het begin scrollen, het onthoudt ook al je uitgevoerde commandos van je huidige sessie, alsmede voorgaande sessies (zolang er ruimte is om deze op te slaan).

Syntax highlighting tussen de verschillende ondersteunde zaken is standaard al goed ingesteld (voor mij persoonlijk), maar dit is ook aan te passen naar jouw specifieke wensen.

De interface heeft wel wat weg van de interface van VSCode (WindTerm is geen electron app ofzo), maar is in mijn ogen duidelijker. Sindsdien ik WindTerm heb ontdekt hebben alle andere SSH tools geheel afgedaan
beerse
@GeroldM10 februari 2025 22:34
Zo te zien ben jij een echte msWindows gebruiker. Je hebt in ieder geval de msWindows mannier om over tools te denken: Veel functionaliteit in 1 programma/tool.

Bedenk dat ssh alleen maar voor de communicatie van jouw desktop naar jouw server zorgt. Het bouwt de tunnel op. Voor de versleuteling gebruikt ze ssl, tls en dergelijke. Voor de terminal (daar waar de karakters staan) gebruikt ze de terminal waarin ze wordt opgestart, onder msWindows de cmd-console, of tegenwoordig de terminal, onder een unix/linux grafische omgeving (en ook bij mobaXterm) een xterm of andere grafische terminal, vanaf een ChromeOS machine 'terminal'. Voor de shell gebruikt ze wat ze aan de andere kant krijgt, jouw login shell voor linux (bash meestal), een powershell onder msWindows. Putty is vooral een implementatie van een termnal incombinatie met ssh omdat msWindows heel lang niet een seriezue terminal had.
To_Tall @Brummetje9 februari 2025 00:02
Dat kan op verschillende manieren. Door bv ps script te maken.
Snelkoppeling. Of zelfs middels powershell een formulier te maken waar je servers in kan opslaan en selecteren.

In powershell kan je ook de Linux als debian Ubuntu alpine e.d. installeren. Waarna je powershell kan gebruiken zoals ook bash op Linux gebruik.
Brummetje @To_Tall9 februari 2025 10:49
Mja zoals @lenwar ook al aangeeft werkt dat niet intuitief. Helaas geen goede vervanging van mPutty.
To_Tall @Brummetje9 februari 2025 13:43
Dat is hoe je workflow is natuurlijk. Iets aanklikken of een commando gebruiken. Ik gebruik eigenlijk niet anders dan commando. SSH username@servername.local om op een server in te loggen. Daar heb ik geen keuze lijstje voor nodig.

Ben dan benieuwd wat er gemist wordt tov putty.
Brummetje @To_Tall9 februari 2025 14:49
Precies wat je zegt ;) Een keuze lijstje mist dus. Ik heb in mijn mPutty een lijst van misschien wel 50 servers. Als ik dat iedereen keer moet gaan typen of een scriptje starten wordt ik heel ongelukkig. Kan nu heel eenvoudig dubbelklikken en direct door. Dat in combinatie met tabjes etc. maakt het vele male sneller.
blinchik @beerse8 februari 2025 18:58
Kan je standaard met Windows SSH gebruiken ondertussen? Dat wist ik niet, gewoon door SSH in te typen?

Van mijn kennissen gebruikt, van diegenen die geen Linux gebruiken, ongeveer 100% PuTTY :-)
beerse
@blinchik8 februari 2025 19:05
Sinds een paar jaar levert micrrosoft een implementatie van OpenSSH mee op de huidige msWindows installaties. Volgens mij is het bij W10 als extra een keer mee gekomen en bij W11 vanaf het begin beschikbaar. nieuws: Windows krijgt ondersteuning voor ssh Zelf gebruik ik het vooral vanaf de powershell prompt naar linux systemen. Het schijnt dat de ssh-server standaard in de powershell omgeving uit komt, al heb ik die nog niet geprobeerd.

Als je vanaf een linux prompt gewent bent te werken, kan je de .ssh directory daar vandaan overzetten naar je mswindows homedirectory (dus niet in je documents of downloads uit komen) en je kan je best doen.

Mocht je met git (gitlab/github/...) werken vanaf de linux prompt via ssh, dan kan dit ook vanaf de powershell prompt met het zelfde gemak (en de zelfde configuratie)

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 8 februari 2025 19:06]

The Zep Man @beerse8 februari 2025 19:35
Als je vanaf een linux prompt gewent bent te werken, kan je de .ssh directory daar vandaan overzetten naar je mswindows homedirectory (dus niet in je documents of downloads uit komen) en je kan je best doen.
In Linux:
~/.ssh

In Windows:
%USERPROFILE%\.ssh
beerse
@The Zep Man10 februari 2025 21:50
Als systeembeheerder zou je moeten weten dat die namen de zelfde zijn: vanaf de homedirectory van de gebruiker, naar subdirectory .ssh/. Voor msWindows telt ook ${ENV:USERPROFILE}/.ssh/, dat is de powershell notatie. Voor linux/unix kan je ook ${HOME}/.ssh/ gebruiken.
blinchik @beerse9 februari 2025 19:28
Bedankt, dat is interessant (en makkelijk voor onze developers om met git te werken inderdaad)
Scribe @Knetterhard8 februari 2025 18:25
Hoeft niet aan te passen wat gewoon werkt, toch? :P

Interface is nog prima voor tegenwoordig en zou me niks anders voor kunnen stellen wat ik nog nodig zou hebben. Best grappig dat het überhaupt nog geüpdate wordt, blijkbaar worden toch nog steeds bugs ontdekt na al die jaren
-Colossalman- @Scribe8 februari 2025 18:28
In combinatie met MTPutty is dit nog steeds prima te gebruiken.
Heerlijke applicatie, doet wat het moet doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door -Colossalman- op 8 februari 2025 18:35]

To_Tall @Scribe8 februari 2025 18:58
Powershell :+.

Voor ssh en serial connection kan je tegenwoordig ook powershell gebruiken. Gebruik al heel lang geen Putty meer.
Klauwhamer @Scribe8 februari 2025 19:09
Ook ik werk decennialang met PuTTY maar truth be told dat de interface écht een stuk beter kan. De manier waarop je een sessie configureert (tunneling bijvoorbeeld) en op moet slaan verdient bepaald geen schoonheidsprijs -- ondanks dat ik er al lang en breed comfortabel mee kan werken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Klauwhamer op 8 februari 2025 19:10]

-Colossalman- @Knetterhard8 februari 2025 18:33
Initial release: January 8, 1999; 26 years ago

0.52, released on 2002-01-14 was 23 jaar geleden :)
Drumar 8 februari 2025 18:29
Deze, in combinatie met MTPutty, is een absolute must-have als je veroordeeld bent tot een windows werkplek en tegelijk geacht wordt Linux systemen te beheren. Fantastische applicatie.
pennywiser @Drumar8 februari 2025 18:44
Absoluut geen must have meer met gewoon Windows Terminal.
Brummetje @pennywiser8 februari 2025 19:35
Kan je daar ook eenvoudig verbindingen opslaan zoals mPutty?
pennywiser @Brummetje8 februari 2025 19:38
Ja met profielen. Je kan naast default Powershell ook WSL gebruiken en/of Git Bash (Git for Windows) gebruiken en in Terminal hangen gebruik makende van profielen.
lenwar
@pennywiser8 februari 2025 23:28
Maar dat werkt natuurlijk verre van intuitief :)

Ik gebruik zelf ook alleen nog maar Windows Terminal met PowerShell hoor, maar profielen opslaan als in 'een SSH-sessie naar server xyz' is natuurlijk verre van gebruiksvriendelijk in Windows Terminal. Dat is ook niet erg, want daar is het niet voor bedoeld, :) Windows Terminal is een Terminal Emulator. Niet een ssh-client.
pennywiser @lenwar9 februari 2025 11:22
Wat is een SSH client dan, PuTTY is toch ook een terminal emulator? Alleen de manier van opslaan gaat anders, maar dat doe je eenmalig.

Edit: ik snap wat je bedoelt, ik gebruik al zo lang geen PuTTY meer, ik gebruik zelf een Debian WSL, eigenlijk is dat meer een jumphost. Kan je evt ook nog nog trucjes met ssh proxy doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pennywiser op 9 februari 2025 12:04]

lenwar
@pennywiser9 februari 2025 12:12
De PuTTY-client is een terminal emulator met ingebouwde SSH-client (en telnet-client en seriële host(?)).

Het SSH-protocol zorgt (versimpeld gezegd) voor een versleutelde tunnel tussen 'twee terminals over een (onveilig) netwerk'. Je kunt er alles overheen sturen. Het wordt in praktijk het meest gebruikt om een shell op afstand op te starten, maar je kunt prima een SSH-tunnel opzetten naar een SSH-server en dan compleet wat anders er overheen sturen dan de in/output van bash/ksh of zo.

Als je bijvoorbeeld in je eigen sshd_config kijkt, zie je een voorbeeld met sftp. Die SFTP-sessie krijgt een andere binary opgestuurt dan bash/ksh/enz. Die krijgt (<pad-naar>/sftp-server).

Maar zoals ik al schreef. Het wordt het meest gebruikt om een shell op afstand te bedienen.

Kijk maar als je bent ingelogd. Dan krijg je (op Linux systemen) een Pseudoterminal in de vorm van: /dev/pts/<volgnummer>. Er wordt een commando opgestart (meestal dus een shell zoals bash of ksh) dat z'n data naar/van die pseudoterminal stuurt. De SSH-tunnel "synchroniseert" (bij gebrek aan een betere term van mijn kant) die data tussen de pseudoterminal aan de server-kant en de terminal-emulator aan de client-kant.

N.B. bovenstaande is een tikje versimpeld, want er komt nog meer bij kijken, maar dit is high-level wat er gebeurd.
Fun fact: De maker(s) van PuTTY hebben/heeft een eigen SSH-client geschreven. Ze gebruiken geen code van OpenSSH. (ze delen wel een stukje code met OpenSSH van een derde partij, voor een bepaalde kwetsbaarheid in het (vrijwel niet meer gebruikte) SSH-1-protocol. Die hebben zowel OpenSSH als PuTTY overgenomen)
-Colossalman- @Drumar8 februari 2025 18:37
Linux, switches, firewalls, routers, mobility controllers..
BasHouse 8 februari 2025 18:44
Ik las dat Windows z'n eigen SSH client heeft die Putty zou moeten kunnen vervangen. Nou ik blijf gewoon bij Putty. Top programma!
MachIII @BasHouse8 februari 2025 19:03
Ik gebruik ook met regelmaat Tera Term 5.
Zo zal iedereen zijn favoriet hebben.
JSBach 8 februari 2025 19:16
Ik blijf Putty gebruiken omdat je er via ‘Appearance’ zo gemakkelijk de font size van je letters kan aanpassen en per sessie saven.
pennywiser @JSBach8 februari 2025 19:23
Dit kan met Win Terminal ook, nog wel meer wat met Putty (alleen) niet kan bv. background opacity en tabbed terminals.
Goldwing1973 8 februari 2025 23:45
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Ik mis Windows XP
Bug fix: Windows XP support was accidentally broken, and now reinstated.
blatenja 8 februari 2025 19:50
Mobaxtrem vind ik een stuk beter werken. Biedt ook de optie om direct resources gebruik te zien op de server en directories door te bladeren. Ben al een tijd overgestapt en kan het iedereen aanraden.
crazyboy01 @blatenja9 februari 2025 02:01
Werkt zeker fijn voor iets geavanceerder gebruik, gebruik ik zelf ook. Echter, soms ben je júíst opzoek naar iets extreem lichtgewichts voor een basisconnectie en dan heeft PuTTY toch de voorkeur. Tegenwoordig met SSH in Win10/11 iets minder relevant maar ook dan zijn de paar opties die nodig zijn voor veel mensen net iets eenvoudiger met een GUI.
grobbebol 9 februari 2025 12:10
moba, putty, echt verschrikkelijk. en de wsl ellende idem. dan maar een vm met Linux er bij

