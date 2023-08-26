Software-update: PuTTY 0.79

PuTTY logo (79 pix) Versie 0.79 van PuTTY is beschikbaar gekomen. PuTTY is een van de populairste telnet- en ssh-clients, waarmee het mogelijk is om een computer over een beveiligde verbinding op afstand te beheren. Oorspronkelijk was het programma alleen beschikbaar voor Windows, maar er zijn tegenwoordig ook clients voor de diverse Unix-platforms. Wegens een probleem wordt Windows-gebruikers aangeraden eerst de oude versie te verwijderen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes in version 0.79:
  • Windows installer scope is back to the normal 'per machine' setting, reverting 0.78's security workaround. Note: this means that installing the 0.79 or later Windows installer will not automatically uninstall 0.78, if 0.78 was installed using its default 'per user' scope. In that situation we recommend uninstalling 0.78 first. If both end up installed, uninstalling both and then re-installing the new version will fix things up.
  • Terminal mouse tracking: support for mouse movements which are not drags.
  • Terminal mouse tracking: support for horizontal scroll events (e.g. generated by trackpads).
  • Backwards compatibility fix: certificate-based user authentication now works with OpenSSH 7.7 and earlier.
  • Bug fix: in a session using the 'Raw' protocol, pressing ^D twice in the terminal window could cause an assertion failure.
  • Bug fix: terminal output could hang if a resize control sequence was sent by the server (and was not disabled in the Features panel) but PuTTY's window was set to non-resizable in the Window panel.
  • Bug fix: GTK PuTTY could fail an assertion if a resize control sequence was sent by the server while the window was docked to one half of the screen in KDE.
  • Bug fix: GTK PuTTY could fail an assertion if you tried to change the font size while the window was maximised.
  • Bug fix: the 'bell overload' timing settings were misinterpreted by Unix PuTTY and pterm 0.77/0.78; if any settings were saved using these versions, confusion can persist with newer versions.
  • Bug fix: SSH authentication banners were not reliably printed if a server sent one immediately before closing the connection (e.g. intended as a user-visible explanation for the connection closure).
  • Bug fix: the 'close' command in PSFTP always reported failure, so that ending a psftp -b batch script with it would cause PSFTP as a whole to believe it had failed, even if everything worked fine.
  • Bug fix: certificate handling would do the wrong thing, for RSA keys only, if you specified a detached certificate to go with a PPK file that had a different certificate embedded.
  • Bug fix: Windows Pageant's option to write out a configuration file fragment for Windows OpenSSH now works even if you have a space in your user name.
  • Bug fix: in local-line-editing mode, pressing ^U now just clears the line, instead of clearing it and then inserting a literal ^U.
  • Several bug fixes in edge cases of terminal wrapping, involving double-width characters.

Versienummer 0.79
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website PuTTY
Download https://www.chiark.greenend.org.uk/~sgtatham/putty
Bestandsgrootte 3,54MB
Licentietype GPL

Marctraider 26 augustus 2023 19:52
Gebruik al jaren KiTTY. Veel meer opties. (vooral sessies opslaan e.d.)

Ben normaal niet van uitgebreider is beter, maar PuTTY miste toch wel enkele basis features.

ernstoud @Marctraider26 augustus 2023 19:58
Inderdaad. En je kunt een sessie met password starten.
Paradox @Marctraider26 augustus 2023 20:03
en ..
KiTTY can handle with port knocking sequence. Define you sequence in Connection tab of the configuration box.
plus een mini Chat functie ;)
Chat A light command-line chat server is hidden in KiTTY.
sircampalot @Marctraider26 augustus 2023 20:23
Ik gebruik Putty voor ssh tunnels, voor de rest: Mobaxterm

ssh tunnels kunnen ook met Moba, maar ik vind dat handiger werken in Putty.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Marctraider26 augustus 2023 20:49
KiTTY is een fork van Putty maar lang niet zo populair als ik om mij heen kijk. Onbekend maakt onbemind misschien.Putty kom ik daartegenin echt super veel tegen, zowel prive als zakelijk.
timpack 26 augustus 2023 21:17
Prima programma hoor (heb dit vroeger zelf ook gebruikt), maar ik vind het lastig te begrijpen wat de toegevoegde waarde nog is van putty nu dat ssh gewoon standaard op Windows beschikbaar is? Misschien voor andere protocollen dan ssh?
Evi @timpack26 augustus 2023 21:26
Toevallig gisteren PuTTY gedownload omdat ik een serial console nodig had en dat werkte goed (in tegenstelling tot was Windows zelf bood).
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@timpack26 augustus 2023 22:47
Makkelijke logging, voor definieerbare connecties, serial ondersteuning e.a
lijken mij voldoende redenen om voor Putty te kiezen.
ernstoud 26 augustus 2023 19:57
Bijzonder dat na zoveel jaren de ontwikkelaars het nog steeds niet een versie 1.0 geven.
bytemaster460 @ernstoud27 augustus 2023 11:57
Psychologisch dingetje. Een versie 1.0 suggereert een bepaalde volwassenheid. Zolang je bij 0.x blijft straalt dat uit dat het onvolkomenheden kan bevatten en niet perfect is.
ernstoud @bytemaster46027 augustus 2023 12:22
Ach, Windows is bij versie 11, macOS versie 16, de Linux Kernel versie 5 geloof ik, en ik heb het idee dat in al die software ook nog wel fouten zitten :-)
bytemaster460 @ernstoud27 augustus 2023 16:49
Het gaat er niet om of er fouten in zitten, maar om het idee dat het een volwassen en doorontwikkeld product is als je eenmaal de 0.x ontstegen bent. Dat is de suggestie.
beerse
26 augustus 2023 22:38
Nu msWindows standaard met een openssh installatie komt die net zo makkelijk als powershell te installeren is, wat is dan nog de toegevoegde waarde van putty?

Natuurlijk is er ook putty voor MacOS. BSD en Linux maar dat is toch alleen maar omdat het kan. Of zijn daar ook serieuze gebruikers voor?

Of heb ik ergens iets gemist en heeft putty ook echt extra functionaliteit die openssh niet biedt?
crazyboy01 @beerse27 augustus 2023 00:23
PuTTY stamt natuurlijk uit de tijd dat dat niet native beschikbaar was. Toen moest je sowieso iets downloaden en dan was dit een lichtgewichte tool, en een GUI oplossing - iets wat Windows gebruikers graag hebben, zelfs voor commandline connecties.

Maar dat laatste is het nog steeds. Een ssh connectie is niet altijd gewoon 'ssh user@ip'. Dat commando kan soms flink worden uitgebreid, denk aan tunnels etc. Ook geen hogere wiskunde, maar op dat moment moet je natuurlijk wel iets meer aan command opbouwen. Als je dat gewend bent in PuTTY, of iets meer overzicht wil, dan kan PuTTY inderdaad nog steeds wel een meerwaarde hebben. Ook heeft PuTTY nog wel wat extra functionaliteiten in huis die vgm ook niet native in Windows zitten, zoals ondersteuning voor serial connecties.

Tr1pke @beerse27 augustus 2023 09:03
Als je veel in CLi/console zit dan merk je het verschil maar voor mensen zoals u de gewone huis keuken mens is er niet veel meer waarde aan dat klopt.
Houtenklaas 26 augustus 2023 22:52
Gewoon al duizend jaar gewend aan Putty en ik blijf daarbij. Klein in omvang en doet exact wat het moet doen. Nooit van Kitty gehoord, maar automatisch met password inloggen wat kan met Kitty is veiligheidstechnisch gewoon een slecht idee. Ik vind het juist goud dat putty blijft bij de basis. Ik denk dat ik Putty het programma is wat ik al het langst gebruik. En als ik het zo zie nooit de 1.0 versie gaat halen :)
crazyboy01 @Houtenklaas27 augustus 2023 00:20
Zodra je iets geavanceerdere instellingen gebruikt (zoals tunnels etc) en dat via PuTTY gewend bent snap ik 't, maar als je enkel een connect met ip+port opent zijn PuTTY en alle alternatieven/forks als KiTTY wel gewoon overbodig.

In Win10 en 11 gewoon standaard beschikbaar in cmd: 'ssh user@ip' typen is genoeg...

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@crazyboy0127 augustus 2023 09:14
Of iets overbodig is of niet is voor een ieder om zelf te bepalen natuurlijk. Putty levert je makkelijk terug te zoeken logging, instelbaar uiterlijk, standaard klaar te zetten connecties (klik en klaar) wat met de commandline ssh client toch allemaal anders is. Je kan natuurlijk per geval bepalen wat de best passende oplossing is.

crazyboy01 @Bor27 augustus 2023 13:14
Maar dat is ook wat ik zeg: "Zodra je iets geavanceerdere instellingen gebruikt"...

Veel mensen gebruiken echter niet heel veel meer dan wat 'ssh user@ip' doet. En op dat gebied denk ik er toch echt zo over: daarvoor is een aparte tool echt overbodig. Het gaat overigens niet om de functionaliteit/GUI die PuTTY biedt, maar overbodig in de zin van dat die functionaliteit al aanwezig is in je OS terwijl je enkel ssh en '@' extra hoeft te typen. Elders hier benoem ik zelf ook al de voordelen waarom je wél PuTTY zou gebruiken.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@crazyboy0127 augustus 2023 13:57
Veel mensen gebruiken echter niet heel veel meer dan wat 'ssh user@ip' doet.
Is dat zo? Ik ken eigenlijk niemand die alleen ssh user@ip doet ;)
Ik denk dat het goed is niet te generaliseren maar iedereen een eigen keuze te laten maken. Putty biedt behoorlijk veel extra's boven de "ssh user@ip" en forks als KiTTY doen daar nog eens een schepje bovenop. Dit zijn bij uitstek tools voor beheerders en enthousiastelingen waardoor je al snel niet meer kan spreken van "overbodig" (wat sowieso een persoonlijke keuze is).
crazyboy01 @Bor27 augustus 2023 14:11
Dat is inderdaad zo, ja. Op opleidingen zie je dat heel erg veel tijdens meerdere leerjaren, waarbij het meer gaat om het uitvoeren van commands dan om de connectie - dat gebeurt tegenwoordig minder in lokale VMs maar op servers in de cloud. Ook bijvoorbeeld beheerders hebben best vaak alleen console access nodig voor simpele beheertaken, in ieder geval waar ik werk. De andere opties die PuTTY eenvoudiger maakt worden ook wel gebruikt, maar minder dan connecties om commands uit te voeren (en met andere tooling dat PuTTY, wij gebruiken voor dat soort opties bv weer MobaXterm, maar ook dat is voorkeur).

Eigen keuze heb je inderdaad altijd, meningen zijn er ook, en dat alles is vaak verschillend. Gelukkig maar.
Houtenklaas @crazyboy0127 augustus 2023 11:43
Putty opstarten is dezelfde handeling als CMD een zwengel geven, dan is Putty nog steeds makkelijker in mijn optiek, maar iedereen heeft daar gelukkig de vrije keuze in wat goed bij je past. Ik gebruik het ook als seriële tool voor het aansturen/debuggen van allerhande embedded spul (hobby) en voor werk als tool om met oude archaïsche meuk te kunnen connecten met de juiste beeldscherm en toetsenbord instellingen. Ik ken werkelijk niets wat dat beter kan dan Putty en wat je kan instellen per te bereiken server. Maar dat is inderdaad net even wat anders als een SSH dingetje doen, server een schop even of zo en verder niets.
crazyboy01 @Houtenklaas27 augustus 2023 13:17
Nee absoluut, zodra je met instellingen werkt is het handiger om de plekken in de GUI te kennen dan om de manual van SSH uit je hoofd te leren.

Zie ook mijn reactie hieronder bij Bor. Het gaat mij niet persé om handelingen, maar om het native aanwezig zijn van het SSH commando. In die zin is de tool overbodig bij het basis commando waarbij je enkel 'ssh' en '@' extra moet typen, daarvoor hoef je geen aparte tool te downloaden. Als je meer aan je commando moet sleutelen of zelfs verschillende variaties gebruikt, dan grijp ik ook nog wel eens naar PuTTY. Zelfs wel eens onder Linux via Wine gedaan, al is dat misschien een schande in de ogen van sommigen.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
26 augustus 2023 20:46
Super dat na al deze jaren er nog steeds actief aan Putty ontwikkeld wordt. Dit is toch voor velen de defacto standaard als het op SSH clients aankomt, zeker onder Windows. Mooi om te zien :)

