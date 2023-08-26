Software-update: Sandboxie Plus 5.66.0 / 1.11.0

Sandboxie logo (79 pix) Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als open source aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere, met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

New Features and Enhancements
  • ImDisk Driver Integration
    We are excited to introduce the integration of the ImDisk driver. This new addition allows users to create boxes that reside directly in a RAM disk, offering enhanced performance and speed.
  • Encrypted Sandbox Support
    Your data security is our priority. With our newly added Encrypted Sandbox support, users can now establish confidential boxes that ensure zero data leaks to the host PC. This feature is designed for those seeking an extra layer of security.

ImBox Component: Leveraging the cryptographic prowess of DiskCryptor, our new ImBox component ensures that the sandbox root folder is securely stored within an encrypted container file.

Enhanced Security with SbieDrv: Our innovative use of SbieDrv actively prevents processes that don't belong to the sandbox from accessing an encrypted sandbox's root folder. Your data remains isolated and protected.

ConfidentialBox Option: With the "ConfidentialBox=y" option, host process read access to sandboxed processes memory is effectively blocked, further safeguarding your sensitive information. Upgrade now and experience a more secure and streamlined sandboxing experience!

Note: The Encrypted Sandbox feature requires a advanced level supporter certificate, Contributor, Great Patreon, Huge and Large type certificates qualify, Business, Medium and Small needs to be upgraded using a upgrade key which can be obtained on the web store and has to be entered on the support page. The client then obtains an upgraded certificate of the same type from the server. Also for more clarity the available certificate scheme was restructured Small was renamed to Subscription, Medium to just Personal, Large was removed and a Family Pack subscription was added.

For a full list of changes and fixes please review the full Changelog.

Sandboxie

Versienummer 5.66.0 / 1.11.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sandboxie
Download https://github.com/sandboxie-plus/Sandboxie/releases/tag/v1.11.0
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Sandboxie

Sandboxie

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
28 augustus 2023 08:42
ImDisk Driver Integration
We are excited to introduce the integration of the ImDisk driver. This new addition allows users to create boxes that reside directly in a RAM disk, offering enhanced performance and speed.
Dat is wel een mooie toevoeging. Goed om te zien dat Sandboxie nog steeds actief wordt onderhouden. Dit is een tool voor de meer geavanceerde gebruiker en niet altijd even makkelijk in gebruik (imho) maar wel zeer krachtig. Windows heeft zelf tegenwoordig ook een sandbox mogelijkheid wat in feite gewoon een lichtgewicht virtuele machine is. Sandboxie vereist geen VM en is lekker klein.
BeosBeing 7 september 2023 10:05
De website schrijft:
It is being developed by David Xanatos since it became open source, before that it was developed by Sophos (which acquired it from Invincea, which acquired it earlier from the original author Ronen Tzur).

Is het nu door Sophos open-source gemaakt of is Sandboxie plus een fork van de originele (discontinued) Sandboxie?

