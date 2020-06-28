Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Notepad++ 7.8.8

Notepad++ logo (75 pix) Versie 7.8.8 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v7.8.8 enhancements & bug-fixes:
  • Fix accented characters in ANSI files not found in “find in files” and “replace in files” commands issues.
  • Add an option to improve rendering special Unicode characters by using Scintilla’s DirectWrite technology.
  • Fix URL invisible issue in dark themes.
  • Fix the focus not on the opening new file issue.
  • Fix Workspace (Project panel), Folder As Workspace and function list keep focus issue after double clicking an item.
  • Add Ctrl+Backspace ability to delete word for comboboxes in Find/Replace dialog.
  • Add ability to find-all in selected text.
  • Fix wrong treatment of backslashes as escape sequences in autocompletion.
  • Enhance “Remove Empty Lines” command: Allow scope to be limited by an active selection.
  • Fix loading of project & session files by drag & drop not working issue.
  • Fix block selection cursor wrong positions after typing TAB.
  • Add confirmation prompt to “Replace all in all opened documents” command to avoid PBKAC.

+1jcbvm
28 juni 2020 20:08
Zijn er mensen die dit programma als IDE gebruiken? Ik gebruik dit programma al jaren, maar eigenlijk alleen om even snel een bestand aan te passen of in te zien.
+1Jvann
@jcbvm28 juni 2020 20:41
Ik gebruik Notepad++ ook alleen voor snelle en korte lees- en schrijfacties. Is een stuk vlotter dan heel Microsoft Visual Studio, IntelliJ of whatever opstarten. :)
+1Orion64
@jcbvm28 juni 2020 21:04
Heb er mijn hele website in kale php in geschreven. Ideaal voor low-level programmeren.
0DrPoncho
@Orion6429 juni 2020 08:09
PHP is niet bepaald low-level programmeren..
0Orion64
@DrPoncho29 juni 2020 08:17
Hangt er helemaal vanaf hoe je PHP gebruikt. Denk dat de source code wel overtuigd, oftewel qua syntax low-level.
+1Narev
@jcbvm28 juni 2020 21:26
Ik gebruikte dit heel lang als mijn IDE, totdat de marketplace niet meer out of the box werkte. Toen overgestapt op VSC en sindsdien niet meer terug geweest.
+1geerttttt
28 juni 2020 20:21
Jammer dat er geen Mac OS versie voor is...
+1JeppieW
@geerttttt28 juni 2020 20:30
Toen ik overschakelde op Mac OS miste ik Notepad++ ook, maar ik heb een perfecte vervanging gevonden in Visual Studio Code.
+1stunrock
@JeppieW28 juni 2020 21:34
Atom werk ook heel goed.
+1PROnline
@JeppieW28 juni 2020 22:11
Ook op Windows is Code een prima editor en in mijn ogen een waardige opvolger voor notepad++. Bij mijzelf sinds de adoptie van Code geen moment meer terug gegrepen naar notepad++
+1martijnvanegdom
@geerttttt28 juni 2020 20:52
Je zou eens naar Sublieme Text of Text Wrangler kunnen kijken
+1boonie
28 juni 2020 20:47
Vooral in gebruik met de compare plugin. Op het werk willen we nog wel eens een goed en een slecht signalering bericht willen vergelijken. Ideaal hier voor.
+1Jeldert
@boonie29 juni 2020 08:04
Ik gebruik WinMerge voor het vergelijken van inhoud. Net iets uitgebreider dan de compare plugin.
Zo kan je ook hele directories met inhoud vergelijken, een 3-way compare (3 bestanden) doen, en kan je instellen om verschil in whitespace (spaties en tabs) en regel-einde (Windows/Unix/Mac) te negeren.
+1Cis
28 juni 2020 21:49
De Find in all files optie vind ik erg fijn. Als ik een trefwoord zoek in een of ander config bestand, waarvan de file extensie onbekend is. :)
+1dasiro
@Cis28 juni 2020 22:27
hoewel n++ mijn go-to editor is gebruik ik daarvoor agent ransack, waarbij je ook nog eens op datum en filename tegelijk kunt zoeken
+1rjdevries
28 juni 2020 20:13
Ik gebruik het voornamelijk voor logs, csv, json, exports, config-bestanden en kladblok. Daarnaast bestanden vergelijken en zoeken & vervangen met de regex integratie is top!
+1Pinobigbird
28 juni 2020 20:55
Fix block selection cursor wrong positions after typing TAB.
Deze bug had ik gemeld en was de reden dat ik versie 7.8.7 over heb geslagen. Ik gebruik Notepad++ dagelijks en een TAB kunnen zetten in de column editor mode is onmisbaar.
Gelukkig is 7.8.8 er nu!
Add confirmation prompt to “Replace all in all opened documents” command to avoid PBKAC.
:D
0Down Under
28 juni 2020 20:55
Staat er nu gewoon killAllChildren?
0thanx
@Down Under28 juni 2020 21:13
Misschien.... Maar ik hou het toch op Problem Between Keyboard and Chair
0ItIsTheRock
@Down Under28 juni 2020 21:15
Ja, maar dat moet je niet letterlijk nemen :X

