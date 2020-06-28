Versie 7.8.8 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v7.8.8 enhancements & bug-fixes: Fix accented characters in ANSI files not found in “find in files” and “replace in files” commands issues.

Add an option to improve rendering special Unicode characters by using Scintilla’s DirectWrite technology.

Fix URL invisible issue in dark themes.

Fix the focus not on the opening new file issue.

Fix Workspace (Project panel), Folder As Workspace and function list keep focus issue after double clicking an item.

Add Ctrl+Backspace ability to delete word for comboboxes in Find/Replace dialog.

Add ability to find-all in selected text.

Fix wrong treatment of backslashes as escape sequences in autocompletion.

Enhance “Remove Empty Lines” command: Allow scope to be limited by an active selection.

Fix loading of project & session files by drag & drop not working issue.

Fix block selection cursor wrong positions after typing TAB.

Add confirmation prompt to “Replace all in all opened documents” command to avoid PBKAC.