Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Shotcut 20.06.28

Shotcut logo (80 pix) Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource- en cross-platform videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. Versie 20.06.28 van Shotcut is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New
  • Added Playlist > menu > Add Selected to Slideshow slideshow generator!
  • Added Settings > Proxy for videos and images. See the documentation
  • Added bigsh0t 360॰ video filters:
    • 360: Equirectangular Mask
    • 360: Equirectangular to Rectilinear
    • 360: Hemispherical to Equirectangular
    • 360: Rectilinear to Equirectangular
    • 360: Stabilize
    • 360: Transform
  • Added Open Other > Blip Flash generator.
  • Added 2 new Export presets: Slide Deck (H.264) and Slide Deck (HEVC).
  • Added a Background color parameter to the Rotate and Scale and Size and Position video filters.
  • Added Help > Topics with keyboard shortcut F1.
  • Added the ability to drag-n-drop from external file manager (Explorer, Finder) directly to Timeline.
  • Added Merge with next clip to the timeline clip context menu. This only works for clips that are from the same source and contiguous. This is not clip grouping.
  • Added returning to the original file if you Reverse a reversed clip.
  • Added Settings > Synchronization... to calibrate the Shotcut player. This works while something is currently playing to help you calibrate using a known good clip.
  • Added millisecond Format options to the Timer video filter.
  • Added Add a keyframe button to the Keyframes panel for all parameters (previously it was missing on some paramters).
  • Added the Reduce Noise: Wavelet video filter.
  • Added a context menu (right-click) to the Recent panel with a Remove action.
  • Added keyboard shortcut ; to toggle a keyframe at the playhead position.
  • Added keyboard shortcut F2 to rename a clip.
  • Added keyboard shortcut F3 to search in Recent.
  • Added keyboard shortcut F11 to toggle fullscreen.
  • Added View > Enter Full Screen on Windows, but simply maximizes due to issues with popup (dialog) windows not appearing on top.
  • Added the UI files for the bigsh0t 360 video filters.
  • Added progress dialogs in several places where time consuming activities occur that otherwise block the user interface.
Changes
  • Renamed Timeline > Master to Output.
  • Stop selecting Output (formerly Master) by default when opening a project.
  • Removed Settings > External Monitor > DVEO VidPort.
  • Export now sets color primaries automatically based on the Video Mode colorspace.
  • Use Qt's internal image orientation detection instead of libexif.
  • Upgraded Mesa software OpenGL in Windows build to version 19.2.7.
  • Upgraded SDL audio output library in Windows build to version 2.0.12.
  • The keyboard shortcut to open a playlist item is changed to Ctrl+Enter (Cmd+Return on macOS).
  • Changed the keyboard shortcut to open the web page of keyboard shorcuts to ?.
  • Change the timeline toolbar icon for Timeline > Split to something more clear and obvious.
  • Timeline no longer shows thumbnails for video when the track height is at its lowest.
  • The Timeline toolbar button to toggle Scrub while dragging is now saved to settings.
  • Export > Video > Deinterlacer is no longer disabled when Scan mode is Interlaced (Anything that causes a change to the vertical resolution of an interlaced source is automatically deinterlaced.)
  • Deprecated the following video filters. These will be removed in the next version.
    • Rutt-Etra-Izer
    • Swirl
    • Text: 3D
    • Text: HTML
  • Added a Detect button to the Use hardware encoder > Configure dialog.
  • Memory is now released when you choose File > New, File > Close, or Export File. (Previously it would keep most of it for reuse.)
  • Improved constant quality rate control mode for Intel Quick Sync Video.
  • Changed Playlist > Sort > By Name to be case insensitive.
  • Improved the performance of image sequences.
  • Significantly improved the performance of the automatic image padding.
  • Show a project's current Video Mode as selected in the Settings menu when opened.
  • Added a timecode tooltip to the mouse pointer when over the player, Timeline, or Keyframes scrub bars.
  • Filter VUIs (video user interfaces) are now disabled when the filter is disabled.
Fixes
  • Fixed Open Other > Audio/Video Device on Windows with special characters in name.
  • Fixed changing Properties > Audio > Track sometimes does not work.
  • Improved A/V synchronization on speed-changed clips with Pitch Compensation or using the Pitch audio filter.
  • Fixed changing Crop: Source video filter, Right parameter on an image with odd width skews the image.
  • Fixed audio pops and clicks in a few places.
  • Improve A/V synchronization when resampling audio rate is required.
  • Fixed incorrect color when using Export > Codec > libx264rgb.
  • Fixed the clip name after using Properties > Convert or Reverse.
  • Fixed showing the waveform after undo Detach Audio.
  • Fixed Audio Tone in Timeline loses focus after change in Properties.
  • Fixed moving clip sometimes does not adjust background duration.
  • Fixed Filters, Timeline, and Keyframes responding to touch screen.
  • Fixed a crash when you use Timeline > Append, Insert, or Overwrite after choosing File > Close or File > New.
  • Fixed Backspace or Delete key in input fields sometimes delete timeline clip.
  • Fixed Timeline > Select All incorrectly includes clips on locked tracks.
  • Fixed track filter out points are changed after reopening a project.
  • Fixed the default timeline height is too short.
  • Fixed Properties > Convert ruins filters on clips that were never selected.
  • Fixed a crash when using Crop: Source > Center bias.
  • Fixed seeking to the out point in the Source player when you click to seek after the out point.
  • Fixed setting in > out or out < in in the Source player not reliably updating a playlist clip.
  • Fixed saving projects with relative paths.
  • Fixed keyframes for the Level parameter of the Opacity filter.
  • Fixed drop-framed timecode for 59.94 fps to follow a strict cadence.
  • Fixed the Reduce Noise: Smart Blur and Reduce Noise: Wavelet video filters to not overwrite the alpha channel.
  • Fixed the image quality (interpolation) of a Size and Position or Rotate and Scale filter inside of a transition.
  • Fixed loading image sequences when the sequence number in the file name does not start with 1.
  • Fixed a crash when using JACK audio and File > Open Other.
  • Fixed Export > Video not updated when open clip-only project.

Versienummer 20.06.28
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Shotcut
Download https://github.com/mltframework/shotcut/releases/tag/v20.06.28
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-06-2020 22:2911

28-06-2020 • 22:29

11 Linkedin

Bron: Shotcut

Update-historie

26-04 Shotcut 22.04.25 4
23-04 Shotcut 22.04.22 11
31-03 Shotcut 22.03.30 6
31-01 Shotcut 22.01.30 0
25-12 Shotcut 21.12.24 3
22-12 Shotcut 21.12.21 10
01-11 Shotcut 21.10.31 5
22-09 Shotcut 21.09.20 6
17-09 Shotcut 21.09.13 0
31-08 Shotcut 21.08.29 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Shotcut

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

Design en multimedia

Reacties (11)

-Moderatie-faq
-111011+14+22+30Ongemodereerd6
Wijzig sortering
+2steveman
28 juni 2020 23:05
Shotcut crasht zo gigantisch vaak bij mij :-( Met meerdere versies al gehad. Wellicht deze maar weer eens een kans geven.
+1SmoothMofo
@steveman29 juni 2020 09:13
Ha @steveman,

Dat heb ik ook al jaren zo ervaren, het crashen van ShotCut. Van de gratis videobewerkingsprogramma's vind ik ShotCut het fijnst werken --> overzichtelijk, geen poespas, basic (wat ik fijn vind), alle knoppen zitten voor mij ook op een logische plek.

Wat het vreemde is, is dat dit crashen bij een vriend van mij dus nooit gebeurd. Hij gebruikt net als ik ook Windows 10, zonder overklokken, met SSD, AMD CPU.

Blijkbaar heeft dus niet iedereen last van dit probleem, maar wij wel.

Groeten
0Bitzer
@steveman29 juni 2020 19:01
Als het steeds maar crasht moet er ergens een iets met je systeem zijn denk ik. Draai je Windows? Zo ja zou je eens kunnen proberen een Linux live sessie te starten vanaf een stick en dan een Shotcut appimage downloaden en starten (na download rechts klikken op bestand, eigenschappen, permissions en "allow to run as program" aanvinken.

Shotcut is naar mijn ervaring redelijk stabiel. Het is niet zo dat het nooit crasht, bij mij crasht het als ik een video heb gedaan, ctrl+n click om nieuw te beginnen, een *.MOV in de playlist zet en wanneer ik die naar de timeline sleep, bang, steevast.

Het crasht dus weleens, maar niet voortdurend.

Heb je trouwens al support gezocht op het Shotcut forum? Zeer behulpzame mensen daar.
0steveman
@Bitzer29 juni 2020 19:15
Ja onder windows inderdaad. De crashes kwam ook voor toen ik nog Intel draaide maar nu dus nog steeds ook met AMD en een verse windows 10 install.

Ik had ook niet echt het idee dat ie op een specifiek punt crashte. Meestal gewoon tijdens het samenstellen van een video, wat knippen/plakken. Leer je wel regelmatig van opslaan.

Ik vind de GUI net als SmoothMofo zegt best fijn werken, dus wil hem zeker nog eens een kans geven. Het forum nog niet geraadpleegt, als ik iets vind wat reproduceerbaar is zal ik me daar eens melden :)

Kan wel even duren want zoveel edit ik nou ook weer niet, meeste is een snelle knipactie in losslesscut :o
+2Compumess Inc
29 juni 2020 08:22
De link naar de website geeft (op moment van plaatsen bericht) een foutmelding en verwijst naar een niet bestaande pagina op het shotcut forum. Directe link naar de website is https://shotcut.org/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Compumess Inc op 29 juni 2020 08:23]

+1hatross
28 juni 2020 22:55
Geweldig gratis pakket. Ik heb het al een paar keer gebruikt om clipjes van de band te bewerken en er goed gemixte audio onder te zetten. Goede ervaringen mee op zowel LiNUX Mint 18.3 Xfce als Windows 10. Aanrader!
0DJMaze
28 juni 2020 23:14
Ik dacht "nooit van gehoord, wat is dit?"
Zit ik aandachtig te lezen, kom ik dit tegen:
Renamed Timeline > Master to Output.
Hmmm, zouden alle programma's dit gaan veranderen?
Dan ook graag "god user" uit alle programma's.

Ik ga toch eens downloaden om te kijken of het wat is.
0Sderoos
29 juni 2020 09:46
Ik ben ook fan. Gebruik het vaak om GoPro filmpjes te monteren van motorritten, werkt prima! Crashed bij mij ook af en toe, maar gaat steeds beter.
0passer
29 juni 2020 10:10
'k vind het ook een prima freeware programma - en van crashes heb ik geen last.
('k ruilde het in tegen VSDC - twee jaar geleden gekocht tot ik de kleie lettertjes ontdekte ontdekte die vermeldden dat je ieder jaar terug moest gaan betalen - kwam er nog bij dat de helpdesk me tweemaal gewoon in de steek liet: gewoon geen antwoord, ook niet na het opnieuw stellen van de twee vragen... :( )
0HaerdenCliff
29 juni 2020 10:20
Ook geprobeerd maar ik hou het toch bij OpenShot dat is inmiddels een stuk stabieler en vind ik ook pettger werken maar dat is natuurlijk persoonlijk. Ik draai het wel op Linux heb geen ervaring met Windows (10 jaar geleden permanent overgestapt).
0sig69
29 juni 2020 18:38
Ik gebruik nu DaVinci Resolve, maar dat is eigenlijk een beetje te "pro", is dit simpeler? Het enige wat ik die is een beetje timelapse filmpjes maken met een titel en een muziekje eronder.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True