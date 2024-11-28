Software-update: Total Commander 11.50 bèta 8

Total Commander logo (75 pix)De achtste bètarelease van Total Commander versie 11.50 is verschenen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde FTP-client en een multirenametool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 11.50-serie is op deze pagina in te zien. De belangrijkste veranderingen die we in versie 11.50 aantreffen, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

General:
  • File lists: Option to show seconds in the date/time field
  • File lists: Shorten date/time with "..." when the value is too long for the available space
  • Folder tabs: Always scroll current tab into view when resizing main window
  • Always load icons from .ico files directly instead of associated program
  • Drive list (cm_OpenDrives): Show volume labels/descriptions behind drive letters
  • Recycle bin (cm_OpenRecycled): Show original location of deleted files in comment view
  • Thumbnails view: Show thumbnails of link (.lnk file) targets instead of link files themselves, e.g. links to photos
  • Menu "Start": Use icon defined in em_command, but only from wcmicons.dll or .ico files, for speed reasons (virus scanners)
  • Configure button bar/single button or configure internal command: New button "->.ico" to extract single icon from .exe/.dll/.icl
  • Everything: Support network drives when getting folder sizes with option "Automatic, only with 'Everything'"
  • Change directory via "cd" command: Append \: to go to the parent and place cursor on directory or archive
  • OPENBARMENU now also works when there is no main button bar
  • FTP connect dialog (Ctrl+F): File system plugins can now also be entered in the form \\\Pluginname\Path, or any directories (with drive letter or UNC path).
  • New pseudo environment variables %$CLIPBOARD% and %$CLIPNAME% to access clipboard content, e.g. in button commands
File operations:
  • Internal 7zip compression via 7zip dll (included)
  • Wildcards to rename files when copying files with F5: Options to put text in front of name, or append text after name
  • Packer about box (Alt+Enter on file in archive): Show which plugin opened the archive in the "Packer" field
  • Open the Photos app with new command to enable previous/next buttons
  • Files - Associate With: New button "Delete" sets association to "(none)"
  • Synchronize dirs: Time stamps can now be copied also to file system plugins and FTP servers
  • Delete files by Drag&Drop to button 'F8 Delete': Confirmation can now be turned off separately from copy confirmation
Verify checksums:
  • New checkbox "Only errors" to only show lines with errors and the summary
  • When verifying a checksum from the file name or clipboard, let the user choose a different checksum method if there are multiple with the same checksum size
  • Ctrl+A now selects the entire list when the focus is in the list
  • Verify checksums from clipboard: Support also SHA224 and SSH384
Search:
  • Search for *.ext \test1\test2\ will find files in current directory plus subdirectory \test1\test2\ although test1 isn't searched
  • Search for *.ext test1\test2\ will find files in current directory plus in subdirectories containing directories test1\test2\ anywhere in the path
  • Standalone search started via /S=F: Extra parameter S* tells search to get the sort order from a currently running Total Commander
  • Plugins tab: Entries can now be sorted manually with Ctrl cursor up/down or via sort buttons
List of open tabs (Ctrl+Shift+A):
  • Option to show last visited tabs first, hotkey Ctrl+L
  • Shift+Enter on recently closed tab now restores the tab, but doesn't focus it
  • Configuration - Options - Folder tabs: New options "Ctrl+Tab opens as list" and "Last visited first"
  • Configuration - Options - Folder tabs: New option to jump to last opened tab with
    Ctrl+Tab.
Lister:
  • Ctrl+Mouse wheel and Ctrl++/- now also zooms in all text modes (control via [Lister] ZoomFont=1/0)
  • Right click on URL starting with http://, https://, www. or alphanumeric text with at least one dot before the end selects it and shows context menu item 'Open in default browser'
  • Right click on URL starting with http://, https://, www. or alphanumeric text with at least one dot before the end selects it and shows context menu item 'Open in default browser'
Internal commands:
  • OPENBAR, OPENBAR1, OPENBAR2, OPENBARMENU: New parameter * opens default bar defined for the main bar/vertical bar
  • Add 4 to parameter of the following commands to not save the change to wincmd.ini: cm_SwitchLongNames, cm_SwitchHidSys, cm_SwitchHid, cm_SwitchSys, cm_Switch83Names, cm_SwitchDirSort, cm_SwitchOverlayIcons, cm_SwitchIgnoreList, cm_SwitchX64Redirection, cm_SwitchFileTipWindows, cm_SwitchColorsByFileType, cm_ToggleAutoViewModeSwitch, cm_Vis*
Button bar/Start menu parameters:
  • Parameters %S, %R, %P%S and %T%R in double quotes now support prefix/suffix text for each file
Multi-rename tool:
  • Field [T4] followed by any date/time fields like [YMD] now gets EXIF date also from HEIC image files, and recording date from MP4 videos
  • Placeholder [T4] now also works when creating directories (F7) or text files (Shift+F4)
  • Load names from file now supports Unix line breaks
New wincmd.ini options:
  • [Configuration] OldStyleHistory=1 gets back old style history as a dropdown menu without frequently used directories
  • [Configuration] CopyStayOnFile=1 keeps cursor on currently active file after creating new file with Shift+F4
  • [Configuration] BriefViewWidthLimitMin=0 sets minimum column width for brief view
Total Commander 11.50 beta 8 specific:
Added:
  • File move operation (F6): Try to detect when a drive gets disconnected in the middle of an operation
  • Unpack and verify archives (Alt+F9): If a .lnk file isn't recognized itself as an archive, unpack the link target instead
  • cm_CloseCurrentTab: new parameter 2: switch to tab to the left of the closed tab
  • cm_DirectoryHotlist: Add 8 to parameter to show line numbers (also in the configuration dialog if opened from this list)
  • Internal 7-Zip packer: Allow to skip, skip all or reopen files which cannot be opened for packing
  • Use crc32 function from libdeflate for all crc32 calculations on Windows XP and newer (about 4 times faster)
  • Updated Blake3 dll to version 1.5.4 (no speed changes)
  • Unpack and verify archives located in virtual folders like the Desktop if a local path to the file is available (not working e.g. for Android phones)
  • Configuration - Options - Folder tabs: Moved new entries (e.g. "Ctrl+Tab opens as list") up below "Ctrl+Up opens tab in foreground"
  • Find files: Treat .\ at the start of a search term the same as \, e.g. *.txt | .\subdir1\ excludes files in directory "subdir1"
  • cm_DirectoryHotlist parameters are now officially supported and documented in the help
Fixed:
  • Ctrl+Q on directory didn't show directory name in the title of the other panel
  • Lister, right click menu: Option "Download target as" wasn't available in text mode when right clicking on an URL
  • Access violation in Lister when right clicking on URLs multiple times
  • Removed hotkey in the form (&X) from Asian translations, and also the colon ":" from re-used string 5183
  • Allow to copy and zip-pack 0 byte lock files like the file LOCK in coupons_data.db (part of Microsoft Edge)
  • Internal 7-Zip packer: Handle abbreviated custom parameters -mqs+ and -mqs-, equivalent to -mqs=on and -mqs=off
  • Configuration - Options - 7-Zip packer: Abbreviations for Megabytes and kBytes in comboboxes were not translated, e.g. for Cyrillic
  • Hotkeys (Alt+underlined letter) on static controls (text) not working if the string contained "&&" before "&hotkey"
  • 7-Zip packer configuration page: Disable all compression options for compression rate 0 (storing), only show the current default method
  • 7-Zip packer: Custom parameter -myx9 (file analysis) incorrectly worked like -myx0 because the interface IArchiveUpdateCallbackFile wasn't implemented

Total Commander

Versienummer 11.50 bèta 8
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website Ghisler
Download https://www.ghisler.com/1150_beta.htm
Bestandsgrootte 6,68MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 28-11-2024 10:30
9 • submitter: danmark_ori

28-11-2024 • 10:30

9

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Ghisler

Update-historie

28-05 Total Commander 11.55 RC 4 11
21-05 Total Commander 11.55 RC 3 8
15-05 Total Commander 11.55 RC 2 7
08-05 Total Commander 11.55 RC 1 6
19-02 Total Commander 11.51 3
12-02 Total Commander 11.51 RC 5 5
05-02 Total Commander 11.51 RC 4 4
28-01 Total Commander 11.51 RC 3 15
23-01 Total Commander 11.51 RC 2 0
18-01 Total Commander 11.51 RC 1 23
Meer historie

Reacties (9)

martijn946 28 november 2024 10:41
Licentietype: Spyware?

Huh, sinds wanneer? ;)
Room42 @martijn94628 november 2024 11:20
@Drobanir, zal een typo zijn.
AuteurDrobanir Downloads en Best Buy Guide @Room4228 november 2024 11:49
Inderdaad, en aangepast,
choastech @martijn94628 november 2024 10:45
Die vond ik ook apart, dacht dat het altijd Shareware was. Schijnbaar niet meer ;)
CAP-Team 28 november 2024 12:19
Ik gebruik het programma al jaaaren, ik vind het knap dat de ontwikkelaar nog steeds nieuwe features weet toe te voegen.
MOmax 29 november 2024 06:33
Ik snap nog steeds waarom elke TC *beta* in de meukeatcher wordt opgenomen. Dat wordt bij dopus en andere filemanagers ook niet gedaan.

Sommige software is meer gelijk dan andere?
Nijl 28 november 2024 13:03
Gruwelijk, wat een lelijke interface!
P_Tingen
@Nijl28 november 2024 15:20
Een van de sterke punten van het programma is zijn robuustheid. De prijs daarvan is dat je interface niet zo flitsend is. Total Commander moet op veel verschillende hardware draaien en als je dit al lelijk vind heb je het instellingenscherm nog niet gezien. Dat is zo ontworpen dat het ook nog op een 800x600 resolutie werkt.

De meeste gebruikers van TC zijn powerusers en die kiezen functionaliteit boven schoonheid. Van mij zou het allemaal ook wel iets mooier mogen (en vooral de configuratie wat vriendelijker) maar het moet wel blijven werken; ik gebruik het elke dag en gebruik het onder andere voor zaken die de productie-omgeving van de klant raken. Ik zou het "niet prettig" vinden als die door een fout in TC verstoord zou raken.

Overigens heeft TC ook een donkere modus, dat ziet er al een stuk beter uit. Je kan om-en-om kleuren instellen en die vierkante haken om de directories zijn ook niet verplicht. Mijn TC ziet er bv zo uit: imgur
Nijl @P_Tingen28 november 2024 18:26
Ik wilde je een + geven voor de uitleg, maar helaas werkt dat niet. Vandaar dus even hier.. +

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

