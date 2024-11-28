moOde audio player 9.1.5

Versie 9.1.5 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dacs, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This release is based on RaspiOS Bookworm Lite most recent packages as of 2024-11-26, Linux kernel 6.6.51, our suite of custom drivers and patches, important updates and bug fixes as listed below.

Bump to librespot 0.6.0

Add cover art and metadata display for Spotify Connect

Add section to Quick help explaining date tags in the Library

Add support for Pi 7 inch Touch screen 2

Add HDMI screen orientation option to Peripheral Config

Add channel/security info to Network Config

Add fan control for temp0 dtparam to System Config

Add optional password for SMB file sharing

Remove AP fallback for Spotify Connect (not needed for >= v0.5.x)

Minor WebUI style improvements