Versie 9.1.5 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dacs, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
moOde audio player 9.1.5
This release is based on RaspiOS Bookworm Lite most recent packages as of 2024-11-26, Linux kernel 6.6.51, our suite of custom drivers and patches, important updates and bug fixes as listed below.Updates
Bug fixes
- Bump to librespot 0.6.0
- Add cover art and metadata display for Spotify Connect
- Add section to Quick help explaining date tags in the Library
- Add support for Pi 7 inch Touch screen 2
- Add HDMI screen orientation option to Peripheral Config
- Add channel/security info to Network Config
- Add fan control for temp0 dtparam to System Config
- Add optional password for SMB file sharing
- Remove AP fallback for Spotify Connect (not needed for >= v0.5.x)
- Minor WebUI style improvements
- In-place update removes --disable-gpu in .xinitrc if present
- In-place update resets cfg_radio monitor field to 'No'
- Resolv.conf file not being updated when using static IP address
- Call to getAlsaIEC958Device() in multiroom.php aborts script
- Bad screensize reported in xinitrc when using firmware driver
- GPIO buttons crashing when GPIO 2 or 3 is used
- Wrong ALSA cardnum assigned to Multiroom sender during startup
- Auto-scroll to artist in Tag not working
- Crossfeed input field on Audio Config not updating
- Queue items not being HTML escaped correctly
- Date parsing for Playback view and Audio Info