moOde audio player logo (79 pix) Versie 9.1.5 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dacs, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

moOde audio player 9.1.5

This release is based on RaspiOS Bookworm Lite most recent packages as of 2024-11-26, Linux kernel 6.6.51, our suite of custom drivers and patches, important updates and bug fixes as listed below.

Updates
  • Bump to librespot 0.6.0
  • Add cover art and metadata display for Spotify Connect
  • Add section to Quick help explaining date tags in the Library
  • Add support for Pi 7 inch Touch screen 2
  • Add HDMI screen orientation option to Peripheral Config
  • Add channel/security info to Network Config
  • Add fan control for temp0 dtparam to System Config
  • Add optional password for SMB file sharing
  • Remove AP fallback for Spotify Connect (not needed for >= v0.5.x)
  • Minor WebUI style improvements
Bug fixes
  • In-place update removes --disable-gpu in .xinitrc if present
  • In-place update resets cfg_radio monitor field to 'No'
  • Resolv.conf file not being updated when using static IP address
  • Call to getAlsaIEC958Device() in multiroom.php aborts script
  • Bad screensize reported in xinitrc when using firmware driver
  • GPIO buttons crashing when GPIO 2 or 3 is used
  • Wrong ALSA cardnum assigned to Multiroom sender during startup
  • Auto-scroll to artist in Tag not working
  • Crossfeed input field on Audio Config not updating
  • Queue items not being HTML escaped correctly
  • Date parsing for Playback view and Audio Info

Hurkihurkibang 28 november 2024 09:10
Cover art voor spotify connect! Dat was mijn laatste wens, jammer dat de allo Boss2 al een tijdje niet meer werkt met de nieuwe versie 😅
bitlab
@Hurkihurkibang28 november 2024 10:24
De Boss2 gebruikt een aantal niet standaard drivers. We kregen deze niet meer gebouwd onder de nieuwe kernel. En gezien de toenmalig status van Allo, ging dat vanuit hun kant ook niet meer gebeuren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bitlab op 28 november 2024 10:57]

Falco
@bitlab28 november 2024 12:12
Het zou mooi zijn als er vanuit Rabas weer support komt. Die Boss2 is een mooie, betaalbare streaming oplossing.
EverLast2002 @bitlab28 november 2024 13:55
De Allo Boss werkt nog wel gewoon met deze versie?
Muerte.Diablo @Hurkihurkibang28 november 2024 09:40
Ja dit is echt top. Dat was ook 1 van mijn laatste wensen. Vandaag gelijk even updaten.
Falco
@Hurkihurkibang28 november 2024 09:52
Wat mensen van Allo zijn een nieuw bedrijfje begonnen, wellicht komt het weer

https://rabas.in/
maartend 28 november 2024 15:30
Heb nog een Pi liggen. Eens goed kijken naar dit, of ik dit als centrale player kan gebruiken via de smartphone en tablet
Falco
@maartend28 november 2024 15:43
Wat bedoel je met centrale player?

moOde is bedoeld om aan je (actieve)speakers te koppelen (al dan niet via een (USB)DAC) en de bediening kan dan via smartphone en tablet.
maartend @Falco28 november 2024 17:40
Ik heb her en der in huis Sonos bakken staan. En ik zoek nog steeds naar een mooie manier om behalve zenders ook spoitify en allerlei meuk van mijn NAS af te laten spelen daarop vanuit 1 systeem. Ik heb ook home assistant, maar het mag kleiner, eenvoudiger, zonder HA op elke gsm te moeten zetten
Falco
@maartend29 november 2024 13:41
Dat kan moOde op zich wel, hier in huis heb ik moOde aan de versterker in de woonkamer hangen. In mijn thuiskantoor aan een setje actieve speakers en bij onze jongens ook nog een moOde aan een versterker. Dat zijn dus 3 individuele RPi's met moOde daarop draaiende.
Wij hebben geen multiroom mogelijkheid, moOde kan dat wel als ik een vierde RPi in zou richten als multiroom server.

Maar wil jij dan via de bestaande Sonos bakken afspelen? Of ben je op zoek naar iets wat de Sonos kan vervangen?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Falco op 29 november 2024 13:43]

janbal @Falco28 november 2024 22:11
niet alleen voor speakers maar ook voor versterkers
mocem 28 november 2024 16:17
Sinds Librespot 0.5.0 ben ik om. Dit werkt echt zo veel beter als Volumio.
jastas @mocem28 november 2024 18:01
Al een paar jaar gebruik ik Volumio, echter vind ik moode audio ook iets beter.

Maar wat me bij Volumio laat blijven is de app, die heeft moode helaas niet...
janbal @jastas28 november 2024 22:10
Moode heeft geen app nodig, gewoon browserpagina (moode.local) gebruiken met link op startscherm van je device.
West77 28 november 2024 21:00
Ik gebruik ook Volumio persoonlijk vind ik dat die de beste en mooiste UI heeft, ik heb al diverse audio programma’s geprobeerd op mijn Pi 5 maar ik krijg er geen enkele gevonden waarmee ik Sacd .iso kan afspelen of heeft iemand het wel werkend in Volumio of ander audio programma op de Pi ?

