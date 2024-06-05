Software-update: Affinity Suite 2.5.2

Affinity Photo logo (79 pix) Serif heeft versie 2.5.2 van de Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity Suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kan worden beschouwd als de tegenhanger van bijvoorbeeld Photoshop, Illustrator en InDesign van Adobe. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt regelmatig met korting aangeboden. Verder betreft het een eenmalige aanschaf, want Serif doet niet aan abonnementen. Of dat zo blijft nu Serif door Canva is overgenomen is nog niet helemaal duidelijk. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug fixes which affected all platforms
  • Localization fixes
Bug fixes which affected Desktop (Windows and macOS)
  • Users experiencing freezing, crashing, or text not displaying due to threading issues [AF-3191]
  • Crash duplicating text style [AF-3140]
  • Crash when attempting to select some specific fonts AF-3194
  • Variable Font - text style description not correct when a style is modified by a variable font style AF-2885
  • Fixed MAS/MS-Store receipt loading crash on startup [AF-3189] (fixed in 2.5.1)
Bugs fixed which specifically affected Windows
  • Crashing during 'loading fonts' [AF-3190]
  • Some Non-ascii named fonts not appearing in app AF-3118
  • Users missing fonts after updating (if their Windows username contained non-ascii characters) AF-3196
  • Font families are not being grouped correctly
Bugs fixed which specifically affected macOS
  • Variable Fonts usage in text styles
  • Crash went switching between Font Categories with variable fonts installed (fixed for some users) AF-3126
  • Crash when right clicking on a layer that's applied from a Master Page AF-3209
  • SF Pro font and other fonts not displaying text in files as Font style is missing when files are opened AF-3205
Bugs fixed which specifically affected iPad
  • Text Caret cannot be moved left or right via keyboard arrow keys AF-3199

Affinity Photo

Versienummer 2.5.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Serif
Download https://affinity.serif.com/en-gb/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

15-05 Affinity Suite 2.6.3 15
03-04 Affinity Suite 2.6.2 15
20-02 Affinity Suite 2.6.0 16
13-12 Affinity Suite 2.5.7 0
28-11 Affinity Suite 2.5.6 11
09-'24 Affinity Suite 2.5.5 9
06-'24 Affinity Suite 2.5.3 14
06-'24 Affinity Suite 2.5.2 4
05-'24 Affinity Suite 2.5.0 22
03-'24 Affinity Suite 2.4.1 28
Meer historie

Reacties (4)

Martinspire 5 juni 2024 13:46
Ik zou het op zich niet erg vinden als die applicaties zichzelf updaten. Ik gebruik ze niet echt vaak, maar heb eigenlijk elke keer wel een updatescherm bij het opstarten.
bzzzt @Martinspire5 juni 2024 14:17
Ik gebruik ze op macOS en daar worden ze gewoon via de App store bijgewerkt...
Martinspire @bzzzt5 juni 2024 19:53
Hmm, ik zie hem tegenwoordig wel in de microsoft store staan. Wel een idee om hem daar voortaan uit te halen inderdaad.
AibohphobiA BoB @Martinspire5 juni 2024 22:56
Ik zou het op zich niet erg vinden als die applicaties zichzelf updaten. Ik gebruik ze niet echt vaak, maar heb eigenlijk elke keer wel een updatescherm bij het opstarten.
Ja, het kostte zomaar 30 seconde van mijn leven om ze alle drie te updaten. :O

