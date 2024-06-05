Serif heeft versie 2.5.2 van de Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity Suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kan worden beschouwd als de tegenhanger van bijvoorbeeld Photoshop, Illustrator en InDesign van Adobe. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt regelmatig met korting aangeboden. Verder betreft het een eenmalige aanschaf, want Serif doet niet aan abonnementen. Of dat zo blijft nu Serif door Canva is overgenomen is nog niet helemaal duidelijk. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug fixes which affected all platforms Localization fixes Bug fixes which affected Desktop (Windows and macOS) Users experiencing freezing, crashing, or text not displaying due to threading issues [AF-3191]

Crash duplicating text style [AF-3140]

Crash when attempting to select some specific fonts AF-3194

Variable Font - text style description not correct when a style is modified by a variable font style AF-2885

Fixed MAS/MS-Store receipt loading crash on startup [AF-3189] (fixed in 2.5.1) Bugs fixed which specifically affected Windows Crashing during 'loading fonts' [AF-3190]

Some Non-ascii named fonts not appearing in app AF-3118

Users missing fonts after updating (if their Windows username contained non-ascii characters) AF-3196

Font families are not being grouped correctly Bugs fixed which specifically affected macOS Variable Fonts usage in text styles

Crash went switching between Font Categories with variable fonts installed (fixed for some users) AF-3126

Crash when right clicking on a layer that's applied from a Master Page AF-3209

SF Pro font and other fonts not displaying text in files as Font style is missing when files are opened AF-3205 Bugs fixed which specifically affected iPad Text Caret cannot be moved left or right via keyboard arrow keys AF-3199