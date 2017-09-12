Cisco heeft een firmware-update uitgebracht voor zijn Content Security Management Appliance's, die afgekort worden tot SMA. De techniek stamt af IronPort Systems die in 2007 door Cisco werden opgekocht, hoewel dat al dus een decenia geleden is, hoor je ook nog steeds de naam IronPort terugkomen voor deze appliances. Voor de ondersteunde upgrade paths is het raadzaam om de documentatie door te nemen of om contact op the nemen met Cisco's TAC. Deze firmware heet 11.0 en kent 11.0.0-115 als exact versienummer. De lijst met vernieuwingen voor 11.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

- Cisco Email Security appliance now supports an additional SSL method: TLS v1.2. If you were not using TLS v1 prior to the upgrade, the SSL methods are not automatically set to TLS v1.2 after the upgrade. You can use the sslconfig command in CLI to view or modify the existing SSL configuration. Note, The highest supported TLS or SSL method in the client advertisement is always selected during the negotiation. Support for Two-Factor Authentication - Cisco Content Security Management appliance now supports two-factor authentication that ensures secure access when you log into your appliance. You can configure two-factor authentication for your appliance through any standard RADIUS server that complies with standard RFC. You can enable two-factor authentication in one of the following ways: System Administration > Users page in the web interface. See the “Distributing Administrative Tasks” chapter in the user guide. userconfig > twofactorauth command in the CLI. If you have enabled two-factor authentication on your appliance, you can add it to a Security Management appliance using pre-shared keys. Use the smaconfig > add command in the CLI to configure this setting.

- Cisco Content Security Management appliance now supports two-factor authentication that ensures secure access when you log into your appliance. You can configure two-factor authentication for your appliance through any standard RADIUS server that complies with standard RFC. You can enable two-factor authentication in one of the following ways: If you have enabled two-factor authentication on your appliance, you can add it to a Security Management appliance using pre-shared keys. Use the smaconfig > add command in the CLI to configure this setting. Support for new features in AsyncOS 11.0 for Cisco Email Security Appliances - Reporting support for the following new feature in AsyncOS 11.0 for Cisco Email Security Appliances: Geo Distribution. Use this report page to view details such as: Top incoming mail connections based on country of origin in graphical format. Total incoming mail connections based on country of origin in tabular format. For details, search for the relevant terms in the email reporting chapter of the user guide. The following reports have been enhanced to show details of outgoing messages scanned by the AMP engine: AMP File Analysis AMP Verdict Updates Overview Page Outgoing Destinations Outgoing Senders Internal Users For details, search for the relevant terms in the email reporting chapter of the user guide.

