Home Assistant is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten en het MQTT-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons forum. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 0.53 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

0.53: Tesla, Customize editor, and super fast KNX rewrite



The Home Assistant community has been super busy in the last two weeks to bring you this amazing release. 60 different contributors have done over a 100 PRs filled with new features, bug fixes and performance improvements.



9 days away from our 4th birthday, we’ve just accomplished a couple of great milestones that I would love to share with you. We’ve hit over 8000 stars 🌟 on GitHub and starting this release we now ship over 800 platforms and components!



Customize editor

Another step in making Home Assistant configurable via the frontend has been contributed by @andrey-git: a customization editor! You are now able to inspect all (possible) customizations of an entity and update them with just a few taps. Want to change the name or icon of an entity? All possible in mere seconds.



New Home Assistant configurations will be created correctly automatically. If you are an existing user, make sure you have the config screen enabled and that you include customizations from customize.yaml.



Tesla

Thanks to the contribution by @zabuldon, you will now be able to control your Tesla car from Home Assistant. You’re able to check the temperature inside and outside your car, control your AC and unlock the car.



Input text

This release introduces a new input component: input_text contributed by @BioSehnsucht. With this component you will be able to set free form from the UI and then let that be used by your automations or templates.



KNX

This release ships a new KNX implementation thanks to @Julius2342. It will instantly show all changed states of KNX devices within Home Assistant. Additionally it brings support for HVAC devices and notification services. It also adds a service for direct communication with the KNX bus. You can connect to KNX/IP routing and tunnelling devices. In the background it uses asyncio communication.



New Platforms Xiaomi Philips Lights integration

Mycroft notify/component

Add counter component

Support for season sensor

Abode push events and lock, cover, and switch components

Bayesian Binary Sensor

Add Tank Utility sensor

Tesla platform

mopar sensor

Add Geofency device tracker

Added DWD WarnApp Sensor

Add input_text component

Introducing a media_player component for Yamaha Multicast devices

Stable and asynchronous KNX library.

Adds the AirVisual air quality sensor platform If you need help…

…don’t hesitate to use our very active forums or join us for a little chat. The release notes have comments enabled but it’s preferred if you use the former communication channels. Thanks.



Reporting Issues

Experiencing issues introduced by this release? Please report them in our issue tracker. Make sure to fill in all fields of the issue template.



Breaking Changes The new customize editor is using the file customize.yaml in your config folder. If you are using this file today for other config, make sure to rename it before using the new customize UI editor.

The frontend component now supports loading custom html files when Home Assistant front end starts. It could be Javascript, CSS or custom Web Components. Along there was a breaking change in the way Custom UI is used: custom_ui_state_card now specifies the exact element name and not a suffix after state-card. So if you had state_card_custom_ui: custom-ui in your config, you should change it to state_card_custom_ui: state-card-custom-ui custom_ui_state_card no longer makes the html fetch, you should make it separately

The Egardia alarm control panel now defaults to port 52010 instead of 85.

The Homematic delay option has been dropped because it is no longer necessary

Switch - Dlink: Remove spaces and capital letters from attribute names for consistency