Cisco heeft een firmware-update uitgebracht voor zijn Email Security Appliance's, die afgekort worden tot ESA. De techniek stamt af IronPort Systems die in 2007 door Cisco werden opgekocht, hoewel dat al dus een decenia geleden is, hoor je ook nog steeds de naam IronPort terugkomen voor deze appliances. Voor de ondersteunde upgrade paths is het raadzaam om de documentatie door te nemen of om contact op the nemen met Cisco's TAC. Deze firmware heet 11.0 Hot Patch 1 en kent 11.0.0-267 als exact versienummer. De lijst met vernieuwingen voor 11.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New In This Release FIPS Certification - Cisco Email Security Appliance will be FIPS certified and has integrated the following FIPS 140-2 approved cryptographic module: Cisco Common Crypto Module (FIPS 140-2 Cert. #1643). See the “FIPS Management” chapter in the user guide or online help.

- Cisco Email Security Appliance will be FIPS certified and has integrated the following FIPS 140-2 approved cryptographic module: Cisco Common Crypto Module (FIPS 140-2 Cert. #1643). See the “FIPS Management” chapter in the user guide or online help. New Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution - RSA has announced End of Life (EOL) for RSA Data Loss Prevention Suite. For more information, see https://community.rsa.com/docs/DOC-59316. Cisco now provides an alternative DLP solution that allows seamless migration of all the existing DLP policies created in RSA DLP to the new DLP engine. After the upgrade, you can view or modify the migrated DLP policies in Mail Policies > DLP Policy Manager page in the web interface. For more information, see the “Data Loss Prevention” chapter in the user guide. Note There is no support for RSA Enterprise Manager Integration in Async0S 11.0 and later. If you have DLP policies created in RSA Enterprise Manager, you must recreate those policies in your appliance after the upgrade.

- Information about the following scenarios are now logged in the AMP engine logs: Support Archive File Formats for Content Scanning - The Content Scanner in your appliance can perform content scanning on the following archive file formats: ACE Archive ALZ Archive Apple Disk Image ARJ Archive bzip2 Archive EGG Archive GNU Zip ISO Disk Image Java Archive LZH Microsoft Cabinet Archive RAR Multi-Part File RedHat Package Manager Archive Roshal Archive (RAR) Unix AR Archive UNIX Compress Archive UNIX cpio UNIX Tar XZ Archive Zip Archive 7-Zip

- You can now detect macros in the following files: For more information, see the "Content Filters" or "Using message Filters to Enforce Email Policies" chapter in the user guide. CRL Check for web interface login - You can configure CRL check for web interface login using one of the following ways: Network > CRL Sources > Edit Settings > CRL check for WebUI option in the web interface. See the "Authenticating SMTP Sessions Using Client Certificates" chapter in the user guide. certconfig > crl command int he CLI If you enable this option and the certificate is revoked: You will receive an alert indicating that the certificate is revoked. You will not be able to access the web interface of your appliance. However you can still log in to your appliance using the CLI. You must import and configure a valid certificate through the CLI to be able to access the web interface of your appliance. See CLI Reference Guide for AsyncOS for Cisco Email Security Appliances.

- You can configure the cache expiry period for File Reputation disposition values in one of the following ways: New datacenter added in European region for File Reputation and File Analysis services - Cisco has added a new datacenter in the European region for the File Reputation and File Analysis services: EUROPE (cloude-sa.eu.amp.cisco.com) for File Reputation server EUROPE (https://panacea.threatgrid.eu) for File Analysis server You can configure your Email Security appliance to use the new File Reputation and File Analysis services. For more information, see the "File Reputation Filtering and File Analysis" chapter in the user guide.

