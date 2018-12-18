Cisco heeft enkele dagen geleden een firmware-update uitgebracht voor zijn Email Security Appliances, die afgekort worden tot ESA. De techniek stamt af van IronPort Systems, dat in 2007 door Cisco werd gekocht. Hoewel dat dus al meer dan een decennium geleden is, hoor je ook nog steeds de naam IronPort terugkomen voor deze appliances. Voor de ondersteunde upgrade paths is het raadzaam om de documentatie door te nemen of om contact op te nemen met Cisco's TAC. De firmware heet 11.1.2 en heeft 11.1.2-023 als exact versienummer. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New in AsyncOS 11.1.2 Configuring content and message filters to handle messages that skipped DMARC verification - You can configure your appliance to take actions on the messages that skipped the DMARC verification. Use the following settings in the Other Header content filter to categorize the messages that skipped the DMARC verification: Add the Header Name as X-Ironport-Dmarc-Check-Result Select Header Value, choose Equals, and add any one of the following values - validskip, invalidskip, temperror, and permerror The following is an example of a message filter rule syntax that is used to categorize a message that skipped the DMARC verification:

Quarantine_messages_DMARC_skip: if (header("X-Ironport-Dmarc-Check-Result") == "^validskip$") { quarantine("Policy"); }

For more information on the header values used in the content and message filters, contact Cisco TAC.

