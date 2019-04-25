Cisco heeft een firmware-update uitgebracht voor zijn Email Security Appliance's, die afgekort worden tot ESA. De techniek stamt af van IronPort Systems, dat in 2007 door Cisco werd opgekocht, hoewel dat dus al een decennium is geleden, hoor je ook nog steeds de naam IronPort terugkomen voor deze appliances. Voor de ondersteunde upgrade paths is het raadzaam om de documentatie door te nemen of contact op the nemen met Cisco's TAC. Deze firmware heet 12.1 en kent 12.1.0-071 als exact versienummer. De lijst met vernieuwingen voor 12.1 ziet er als volgt uit:

- Intelligent Multi-Scan (IMS) is a high performant multi-layer anti-spam solution. Cisco Email Security appliance provides an updated IMS engine with this release. This engine has a different combination of anti-spam engines that can increase the spam catch rates. To use the updated IMS engine, you must add the IMS feature key and accept the license in your appliance. For the existing IMS users, all the mail policies for IMS are migrated to work seamlessly with the updated IMS engine. Minimum Scores for Entity-based Rules of Custom Classifiers for Custom DLP Policies - You can now use the recommended minimum scores or choose to override the minimum score for entity-based rules, when you create custom classifiers for custom DLP policies. You can use the minimum score for an entity-based rule instead of the configured weight of the rule. The minimum score differentiates the partial and the full matches, and calculates the score accordingly. This helps in reducing the number of false positives and false negatives.

To configure the minimum score:

Go to Mail Policies > DLP Policy Customizations > Custom Classifiers Settings section and select the Use recommended minimum scores for entity-based rules check box.

Go to Mail Policies > DLP Policy Customizations > Add Custom Classifier (or review an existing custom classifier) and enter the minimum score.

For more information, see the "Data Loss Prevention" chapter in the user guide. Changes in Behavior SSL Configuration Changes - After you upgrade to this release, you cannot enable TLS v1.0 and v1.2 methods simultaneously. However, you can enable these methods in conjunction with the TLS v.1.1 method, when you configure SSL settings.