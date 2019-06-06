Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Cisco ESA AsyncOS 12.1 Refresh

Cisco heeft een firmware-update uitgebracht voor zijn Email Security Appliances, die afgekort worden tot ESA. De techniek stamt af van IronPort Systems, dat in 2007 door Cisco werd gekocht. Hoewel dat dus al meer dan een decennium geleden is, hoor je ook nog steeds de naam IronPort terugkomen voor deze appliances. Voor de ondersteunde upgrade paths is het raadzaam om de documentatie door te nemen of om contact op te nemen met Cisco's TAC. De firmware heet 12.1 Refresh en kent 12.1.0-087 als exact versienummer. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Release Notes for AsyncOS 12.1 Refresh for Cisco Email Security Appliances

Changes in Behavior
  • Changes in Character Encoding supported for Data Loss Prevention (DLP). Data Loss Prevention (DLP) now supports the following character encodings for multi-byte plain text files in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean languages:
    • Traditional Chinese (Big5)
    • Simplified Chinese (GB2312)
    • Korean(KS-C-5601/EUC-KR)
    • Japanese(Shift-JIS(X0123))
    • Japanese (EUC).
    However, Data Loss Prevention (DLP) does not support the following character encodings:
    • Japanese(ISO-2022-JP)
    • Korean(ISO2022-KR)
    • Simplified Chinese (HZGB2312)
  • Changes in Mail Policy Settings. After you upgrade to this release, you can set the priority in which the appliance checks for message headers in the incoming and outgoing messages. The appliance first checks for the message header with the highest priority for all the mail policies. If there is no header match in any of the mail policies, the appliance looks for the next message header in the priority list for all the mail policies. If none of the message headers match in any of the mail policies, the default mail policy settings are used.
Lists of Known and Fixed Issues
Bron: Cisco

