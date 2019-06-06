Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Ubiquiti EdgeMAX EdgeRouter 2.0.3

Ubiquiti logo (75 pix)Ubiquiti Networks heeft versie 2.0.3 uitgebracht van de firmware voor de EdgeMax EdgeRouters. De EdgeRouters kenmerken zich door uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden, maar vergen wel enige netwerkkennis om het goed draaiend te krijgen. Ook zijn lang niet alle instellingen via de gui aan te passen en zul je dus via de commandline aan de gang moeten. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Enhancements and bug fixes:
  • [!Offloading] - Fix regression in v2.0.1 that caused random reboots of ER-X/ER-X-SFP and EP-R6 routers when hwnat offloading was enabled. Discussed here -> here and here
  • [!Offloading] - Fix regression in v2.0.1 that caused random filesystem corruption and failure to boot of ER-X/ER-X-SFP and EP-R6 routers when hwnat offloading was enabled.
  • [WebGUI] - Fix regression in v2.0.0 when ping in WebGUI did not work.
  • [WebGUI] - Fix bad eth9 interface in Basic Setup Wizard on ER-X and ER-4.
  • [WebGUI] - Add checkbox to toggle IPv6 functionality from WebGUI
  • [WebGUI] - Fix bug that caused WebGUI/UNMS to become inactive if aggressive network scanners opens lots of unauthorized sessions
  • [QoS] - Fix bug in v2.0.1 that caused Qdisc to be configured on all ER-X interfaces.
  • [Firewall] - Fix bad firewall rules when MSS clamping is configured.
  • [Firewall] - Fix regression in v2.0.0 that caused firewall section to disappear if rule had TCP_UDP protocol assigned to HTTP port.
  • [FlowAccounting] - Fix netflow daemon crash if WAN interface is down for more than 1 minute.
  • [Interface] - Fix bug when rx/tx counters of switch-port interfaces were not updated on ER-X/ER-X-SFP and EP-R6 models.
  • [Interface] - Fix regression in v2.0.0 when statically configured IPv6 addresses on ER-8-XG were missing after reboot
  • [OpenVPN] - Fix regression in v2.0.0 when client-specific options were ignored.
  • [Bonding] - Fix bug when bonding did not pass traffic if switch-port interfaces are used on ER-12.
  • [QoS] - Now transit packets will automatically bypass offloading if netflow or qos or suspend are configured
  • [IPv6] - Fix IPv6 bug when address auto-configuration for VLAN interfaces did not work when enabled.
  • [IPv6] - Fix regression in v2.0.0 when radvd did not work correctly when multiple router-advert were configured.
  • [MDNS] - Fix bug when mdns service did not start if VTI interface was configured.
  • [Routing] - Fix bug when 0.0.0.0/0 static route sometimes was not restored when nexthop address became reachable
  • [CLI] - Fix Perl error message when running "clear dhcp lease ip ..." CLI command.
  • [TechSupport] - Fix bug when tech-support file was truncated if flow-accounting was configured
  • [TechSupport] - Add output of journalctl to tech-support file
  • [TechSupport] - Add runtime state of flow-accounting to tech-support file
  • [UNMS] - add support for configuring QoS and suspended clients via UNMS
Known issues:
  • Throughput degradation by 5-10% when comparing with v1.10.9 firmware with older kernel
  • ! IPsec and VLAN offloading on ER-X/ER-X-SFP and EP-R6 does not work
  • LoadBalancing sometimes fails to recover after switching to failover interface
  • Sometimes statistics in WebGUI is "freezing" and page refresh is needed in order to weke it up
  • Sometimes DPI is reporting wrong rx/tx counters
Updated software components:
  • base-files 9.9+deb9u9
  • fping 3.15-1
  • dns-root-data 2019031302~deb9u1
  • libpam-systemd:mips 232-25+deb9u11
  • libssh2-1:mips 1.7.0-1+deb9u1
  • libsystemd0:mips 232-25+deb9u11
  • systemd 232-25+deb9u11
  • tzdata 2019a-0+deb9u1
  • udev 232-25+deb9u11
Versienummer 2.0.3
Releasestatus Final
Website Ubiquiti Networks Community
Download https://community.ubnt.com/t5/EdgeMAX-Updates-Blog/New-EdgeRouter-firmware-2-0-3-has-been-released/ba-p/2799650
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Reacties (4)

0Malarky
6 juni 2019 12:44
Heeft Ubiquiti ook routers die voor Nederlandse providers en plug and play netwerken zo werken?

Ik zou een krachtige router voor een thuisnetwerk met zo'n 50 actieve poorten en een boel UniFi AP's in en rondom het huis.

edit: dank allen. Cloudkey is al in gebruik. Het betreft een bijzonder grote villa, maar wel met bewoners die 1x ingesteld = niet meer aanraken eropna houden. Dus dan is zelf hosten geen goede oplossing.

Er hangt nu werkend een D-Link DIR-878 achter de Caiway glasvezel modem, maar die is wel erg basic ook qua monitoring van performance.

Ik zal de USG Pro overwegen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Malarky op 6 juni 2019 12:55]

Reageer
0Biofinity
@Malarky6 juni 2019 12:49
De USG pro werkt prima op alle Nederlandse providers. We gebruiken er 3 en werken perfect. De cloudkey is af te raden die kan je beter zelf hosten.

Edit; 2 gebruiken we in het ‘veld’ en staan bijna iedere week op een andere locatie, plug & play, alleen de site aanpassen en gaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Biofinity op 6 juni 2019 12:51]

Reageer
0wessel145
@Malarky6 juni 2019 12:49
De modem dient altijd geleverd te worden door de provider (iets met authenticatie etc.) Deze kan je wel "dom" maken door deze in bridge modus te zetten, dan doet het kastje niks anders dan authenticatie en wordt het 1e apparaat achter het modem je router.
Reageer
0jurri@n
@Malarky6 juni 2019 12:51
Ubiquity heeft geen standaard profielen in de routers opgenomen met de configuratie voor welke ISP dan ook (zoals bv. een Fritzbox wel heeft voor sommige ISPs). Je zult zelf alle instellingen moeten maken. Sommige ISPs, zoals XS4ALL, publiceren alle instellingen gewoon op hun website maar dan nog heb je wel wat verstand van netwerken nodig om het goed in te stellen.
Reageer


