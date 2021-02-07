Ubiquiti Networks heeft een hotfix voor versie 2.0.9 van de firmware voor de EdgeMax EdgeSwitches uitgebracht. De EdgeSwitches kenmerken zich door uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden, maar vergen wel enige netwerkkennis om het goed draaiend te krijgen. Ook zijn lang niet alle instellingen via de gui aan te passen en moet je dus via de commandline aan de gang. De lijst met veranderingen en verbeteringen voor deze release ziet er als volgt uit:
The ER-X/ER-X-SFP/ER-10X/EP-R6 has more limited storage, and in some cases, an upgrade may fail due to not enough space. If this happens, remove the old backup image first (using
delete system imageCLI command, see here for more details) before doing an upgrade.
Improvements

Bugfixes
n/aBugfixes
Known issues
- [Security/DNS] - Fix dnspooq vulnerabilities in
dnsmasq
- [Security/Upgrade] - Remove
-k(aka
--insecure) flag when downloading firmware update via CLI with
curl
- [SNMP] - Backport multiple
snmpdmemory leak fixes from upstream (1st, 2nd and 3rd)
- [UNMS] - Fix memory leak in
udapi-bridgeprocess when UNMS is enabled
- Upgraded following Debian packages: dnsmasq (2.79 => 2.83)
Additional information
- [DPI] - Sometimes DPI is reporting wrong rx/tx counters
- [Offloading] - L2TP IPSec traffic is not being offloaded on Mediatek-based routers (ER-X, ER-X-SFP, EP-R6)
- [Offloading] - VLAN traffic is not being offloaded on ER-12
- [dnsmasq] - latest
dnsmasq v2.83has regression that causes DNS request to be resent during heavy load (details here). We will fix this issue in upcoming v2.0.9-hotfix.2 firmware update:
- The symptoms are random log messages reporting "failure to send packet" and the DNS query associated with this is lost.
Retries of the query do not fail, so the operational effect of this is minimal.
To trigger the bug, dnsmasq:
1) has to be under fairly heavy load,
2) and be configured for a mixture or IPv4 and IPv6 upstream DNS servers
3) or, possibly, be using --bind-interfaces.
- [dnsmasq] - shell command
dnsmasq --versionis reporting old
v2.79version instead of
v2.83. This is a pure cosmetic issue, please ignore it -
dnsmasqwas indeed upgraded to
v2.83. This issue will be fixed in
v2.0.9-hotfix.2firmware
- [sudo] - Known CVE-2021-3156
sudovulnerability is present in
v2.0.9-hotfix.1but it can not be exploited because non-privileged users do not have shell account. Nevertheless we will patch
sudoin upcoming
v2.0.9-hotfix.2firmware
EdgeRouter firmware can be installed via CLI, WebGUI or UNMS. Detailed installation instruction is available here.