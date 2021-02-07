Ubiquiti Networks heeft een hotfix voor versie 2.0.9 van de firmware voor de EdgeMax EdgeSwitches uitgebracht. De EdgeSwitches kenmerken zich door uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden, maar vergen wel enige netwerkkennis om het goed draaiend te krijgen. Ook zijn lang niet alle instellingen via de gui aan te passen en moet je dus via de commandline aan de gang. De lijst met veranderingen en verbeteringen voor deze release ziet er als volgt uit:

The ER-X/ER-X-SFP/ER-10X/EP-R6 has more limited storage, and in some cases, an upgrade may fail due to not enough space. If this happens, remove the old backup image first (using delete system image CLI command, see here for more details) before doing an upgrade.

More details can be found in the release notes below. Please give it a try if you are interested in the new features/changes to help us test them so that we can get the release out sooner! Thanks very much!

[Security/DNS] - Fix dnspooq vulnerabilities in dnsmasq

[Security/Upgrade] - Remove -k (aka --insecure ) flag when downloading firmware update via CLI with curl

[SNMP] - Backport multiple snmpd memory leak fixes from upstream (1st, 2nd and 3rd)

[UNMS] - Fix memory leak in udapi-bridge process when UNMS is enabled

Upgraded following Debian packages: dnsmasq (2.79 => 2.83)

[DPI] - Sometimes DPI is reporting wrong rx/tx counters

[Offloading] - L2TP IPSec traffic is not being offloaded on Mediatek-based routers (ER-X, ER-X-SFP, EP-R6)

[Offloading] - VLAN traffic is not being offloaded on ER-12

[dnsmasq] - latest dnsmasq v2.83 has regression that causes DNS request to be resent during heavy load (details here). We will fix this issue in upcoming v2.0.9-hotfix.2 firmware update:

has regression that causes DNS request to be resent during heavy load (details here). We will fix this issue in upcoming v2.0.9-hotfix.2 firmware update: The symptoms are random log messages reporting "failure to send packet" and the DNS query associated with this is lost.

Retries of the query do not fail, so the operational effect of this is minimal.

To trigger the bug, dnsmasq:

1) has to be under fairly heavy load,

2) and be configured for a mixture or IPv4 and IPv6 upstream DNS servers

3) or, possibly, be using --bind-interfaces.

[dnsmasq] - shell command dnsmasq --version is reporting old v2.79 version instead of v2.83 . This is a pure cosmetic issue, please ignore it - dnsmasq was indeed upgraded to v2.83 . This issue will be fixed in v2.0.9-hotfix.2 firmware

[sudo] - Known CVE-2021-3156 sudo vulnerability is present in v2.0.9-hotfix.1 but it can not be exploited because non-privileged users do not have shell account. Nevertheless we will patch sudo in upcoming v2.0.9-hotfix.2 firmware

EdgeRouter firmware can be installed via CLI, WebGUI or UNMS. Detailed installation instruction is available here.