Microsoft heeft versie 16.1.2 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R makkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. De veranderingen en verbeteringen die in versie 16.1.2 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Summary of issues addressed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.1.2 XAML designer for UWP - control properties not displayed

UWP XAML designer doesn't update elements on updating XAML code

XAML properties and document structure

Properties window not showing the properties when clicking an object

Unable to see properties of any items

Installation error when trying to connect to the Mac: "The Xamarin.iOS version installed on 'x' (12.8.0.2) is newer than your version".

Fixed right click solution name in titlebar VS crash bug.

Improved performance for customers with the Azure workload installed.

Corrected errors during restore and build on SDK-based projects that use 3rd party SDKs to target UWP platforms.

Fixed a bug in C# compiler where it was not properly warning customers about incomplete interface implementations.

Improved error messaging in Visual Studio Tools for Kubernetes.

Fixed error when adding a comment in PR for SymbolCheck. Summary of Issues addressed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.1.1 Custom tasks with default contextType via tasks.vs.json are broken in Open Folder.

No snapshot created for C++ native code in Memory Usage tool in the Diagnostic Tools window while debugging.

Crash in VS 16.1.0 when pressing the link "search online".

Fixed the issue where sometimes certain features (i.e. Find All References) in LiveShare guest session do not work.

Fixed an issue where the devenv.exe process could hang around after shutdown of Visual Studio for up to 30 seconds.