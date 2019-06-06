Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.1.2

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 16.1.2 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R makkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. De veranderingen en verbeteringen die in versie 16.1.2 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Summary of issues addressed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.1.2
  • XAML designer for UWP - control properties not displayed
  • UWP XAML designer doesn't update elements on updating XAML code
  • XAML properties and document structure
  • Properties window not showing the properties when clicking an object
  • Unable to see properties of any items
  • Installation error when trying to connect to the Mac: "The Xamarin.iOS version installed on 'x' (12.8.0.2) is newer than your version".
  • Fixed right click solution name in titlebar VS crash bug.
  • Improved performance for customers with the Azure workload installed.
  • Corrected errors during restore and build on SDK-based projects that use 3rd party SDKs to target UWP platforms.
  • Fixed a bug in C# compiler where it was not properly warning customers about incomplete interface implementations.
  • Improved error messaging in Visual Studio Tools for Kubernetes.
  • Fixed error when adding a comment in PR for SymbolCheck.
Summary of Issues addressed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.1.1
  • Custom tasks with default contextType via tasks.vs.json are broken in Open Folder.
  • No snapshot created for C++ native code in Memory Usage tool in the Diagnostic Tools window while debugging.
  • Crash in VS 16.1.0 when pressing the link "search online".
  • Fixed the issue where sometimes certain features (i.e. Find All References) in LiveShare guest session do not work.
  • Fixed an issue where the devenv.exe process could hang around after shutdown of Visual Studio for up to 30 seconds.
Versienummer 16.1.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 06-06-2019 13:050

06-06-2019 • 13:05

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Visual Studio

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB intern) Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 3a XL FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Sony

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True