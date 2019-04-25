Brave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van de onderneming achter Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de onlineveiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. De ontwikkelaars hebben Brave 0.63.48 voor desktops uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Release Channel v0.63.48 Added the ability to opt-in to user private Brave ads. (#4209)

Added ability to clear browsing data when exiting Brave. (#492)

Added prompt when websites request Widevine permissions. (#1940)

Added global navigation bar under brave://settings. (#956)

Added brave://rewards-internals to assist with rewards support. (#1174)

Updated buttons throughout Brave to match product branding. (#3378)

Updated checkboxes throughout Brave to match Brave color palette. (#3377)

Fixed characters being removed from URL when typing into omnibox. (#3756)

Fixed intermittent hang on mobile.twitter.com when right clicking the page. (#2410)

Fixed not being able to auto-contribute even though the required BAT is available. (#3897)

Fixed auto-contribution table remains corrupted after upgrading Brave in certain cases. (#3510)

Fixed YouTube publisher information not being displayed under the rewards panel in certain cases. (#3335)

Fixed favicon for verified publishers not being displayed correctly under the rewards panel. (#3783)

Fixed special characters in YouTube channel names not being displayed correctly under the rewards panel.(#2028)

Fixed attention percentage not immediately being updated under the rewards panel. (#3497)

Fixed auto-contribution table not being updated under brave://rewards in certain cases. (#2911)

Fixed not being able to exclude sites from auto-contribution table under brave://rewards. (#2943)

Fixed translations on the rewards panel for various locales. (#3426)

Fixed restored publishers being removed from auto-contribution table when brave://rewards is opened in multiple windows. (#3264)

Fixed publishers that are excluded being toggled back to included in certain cases. (#3551)

Fixed bookmarks not propagating to other devices in certain cases. (#3777)

Fixed sync process initiating before the sync chain can be fully created. (#2687)

Fixed bookmarks being synced when there's no devices associated with sync chain. (#3509)

Fixed crash when opening brave://sync in Tor window. (#3003)

Fixed crash when opening brave://sync in Guest window. (#3522)

Fixed being able to access brave://rewards and brave://sync using the settings menu under Tor window. (#3410)

Fixed brave:// pages being added into browsing history. (#3493)

Fixed not being able to install Brave under Ubuntu 19.04 "Disco Dingo". (#4157)

Fixed several UI issues on the rewards panel for Manjaro/Arch Linux distros. (#1555)

Fixed loss of "clickable area" under the New Tab Page for top site tiles. (#3487)

Fixed bookmark and pin buttons under the New Tab Page for top site tiles. (#3347)

Fixed not being able to print under wsj.com. (#2286)

Fixed videos not playing under videoportal.joj.sk. (#2931)

Upgraded Chromium to 74.0.3729.108. (#4192)