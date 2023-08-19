Software-update: Brave 1.57.47 / 1.57.49

Brave icoon Brave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de online veiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Brave 1.57.49 (Windows only)

Fixed
  • Fixed startup crash on Windows caused by adding a non-existent or empty custom filter list. (#32301)

Brave 1.57.47

Web3

  • Added Stripe Onramp for US users. (#31397)
  • Added auto discovery of NFTs on all user added networks. (#30976)
  • Added auto discovery of POAPs. (#30977)
  • Added “Filters and display settings” modal for the “Portfolio” page. (#30496)
  • Added “Group by” option to the “Filters and display settings” modal on the “Portfolio” page. (#30753)
  • Added v2 headers into Brave Wallet. (#30825 3 & #30583)
  • Added caching for NFT metadata responses. (#29532)
  • Added contract address and tokenId parameters to the “Send” page URL. (#30547)
  • Added “Help Center” link next to “Privacy Policy” link on the “Swap” page. (#30372)
  • Implemented optimized Solana token balances fetcher. (#30584)
  • Improved Brave Wallet panel performance. (#30772)
  • Updated Brave Wallet to translate FEVM addresses to f410 addresses and allow choosing existing FEVM address as recipient. (#30403)
  • Updated Brave Wallet to support sending f1 to typed f4 addresses. (#30401)
  • Removed unnecessary price calls when hiding/unhiding NFTs. (#30925)
  • Removed scroll from import accounts screen. (#30939)
  • Fixed inability to sign “Swap” transactions on Solana DApps. (#32109)
  • Fixed “IPFS” badge being incorrectly displayed in the URL bar on non-IPFS sites. (#31145)
  • Fixed slow Brave Wallet panel load time. (#22714)
  • Fixed “Back” button breaking the UI on “Asset Details” page in certain cases. (#30995)
  • Fixed inability to create ETH account with Brave Wallet. (#30809)
  • Fixed “Activity” route not being persisted after Brave Wallet is unlocked. (#31111)
  • Fixed account transactions not being displayed on the activity panel view. (#30780)
  • Fixed “Activity” tab not auto-updating in certain cases. (#28800 & #30450)
  • Fixed “eth_signTransaction” to use the correct network for display. (#28564)
  • Fixed incorrect token symbol being displayed in “Activity” tab for Swap transactions. (#30447)

Rewards

  • Implemented new rewards onboarding UI and flow. (#30308)
  • Updated “Estimated Earnings” indicator to display a monthly payout range. (#30351)

General

  • Added support for “Forget by Default” browsing mode. (#26465)
  • Added the ability to resize sidebar. (#30808)
  • Added support for overriding eTLD+1 exceptions from default adblock filter lists. (#20426)
  • Added farbled weights to Accept-Language headers’ service workers. (#29372)
  • Added brave://flags/#brave-override-download-danger-level flag to disable download warnings when Safe Browsing is disabled. (#28917)
  • Added the ability to dismiss the end of support message on both macOS 10.13 and 10.14. (#32129)
  • Improved text on domain blocking interstitial page. (#30142)
  • Improved scrolling for vertical tabs by enabling sticky pinned tabs by default. (#30761)
  • Moved “Improve search suggestions” setting to be under brave://settings/search. (#30878)
  • Updated VPN toolbar button style. (#30930)
  • Removed known Hive email trackers “h_sid” and “h_slt” from URLs. (#30731)
  • Fixed delta updates on Windows. (#30748)
  • Fixed incorrect VPN button state when credentials are refreshed. (#30881)
  • Fixed settings sidebar disappearing on narrow screen widths. (#24352)
  • Fixed restored new tab not displaying the selected extension layout. (#30890)
  • Fixed uneditable red URLs appearing in the URL bar during autocomplete. (#28198)
  • Fixed custom filter lists in shields not respecting the “Expires” field. (#17909)
  • Upgraded Chromium to 116.0.5845.96. (#32241) (Changelog for 116.0.5845.96)

Brave

Versienummer 1.57.47 / 1.57.49
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Brave
Download https://brave.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

19-08-2023 • 08:23

19-08-2023 • 08:23

6

Bron: Brave

Reacties (6)

6
6
6
0
0
0
afterburn 19 augustus 2023 09:30
Mensen zouden veel meer Chrome en Chromium browsers links moeten laten liggen en Firefox gebruiken. Het hele gedoe rondom 'web drm' wat Google wil implementeren of de weigering om jpg XL te ondersteunen laat wederom zien waarom een enkele dominantie browser slecht is voor het internet en de gebruikers. Dit was 20 jaar geleden zo, en dat is nog steeds zo. En de enigste manier om dit tegen te gaan is om te zorgen dat het marktaandeel van Chromium-based browsers naar beneden gaat ten gunste van bv Firefox.
Saeverix @afterburn19 augustus 2023 10:35
Daar is het eigenlijk al te laat voor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ugnOM2mzgNU
  • Vreemde privacy keuzes, terwijl ze voor privacy staan als je de website moet geloven
  • Chrome (en de andere Chromium based browsers) zit nu op zo'n 65% marktaandeel
  • Vanwege het hoge marktaandeel werken veel sites gewoon beter/sneller in een Chromium based browser
Ik denk dat Chromium based browsers de Internet Explorer van de toekomst zijn geworden.
Dubbeldrank @Saeverix19 augustus 2023 11:31
En dat is meteen het lelijke aan alles wat Chrome-based is. Chrome is de nieuwe Internet Explorer geworden, groot marktaandeel en websites worden speciaal voor Chrome aangepast of geschreven. Dit is precies wat het probleem met Internet Explorer was.
Server.1968 19 augustus 2023 10:49
Zelfs op mijn simpele website merk ik de lag van Firefox, Brave werkt net zo snel als de Chromium based browsers.
Saeverix @Server.196819 augustus 2023 12:06
Brave == Chromium based
Server.1968 @Saeverix19 augustus 2023 12:10
Vandaar. Merkte al geen verschil. Behalve een andere manier om met ads om te gaan.

