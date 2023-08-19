Brave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de online veiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Brave 1.57.49 (Windows only) Fixed Fixed startup crash on Windows caused by adding a non-existent or empty custom filter list. (#32301) Brave 1.57.47 Web3 Added Stripe Onramp for US users. (#31397)

Added auto discovery of NFTs on all user added networks. (#30976)

Added auto discovery of POAPs. (#30977)

Added “Filters and display settings” modal for the “Portfolio” page. (#30496)

Added “Group by” option to the “Filters and display settings” modal on the “Portfolio” page. (#30753)

Added v2 headers into Brave Wallet. (#30825 3 & #30583)

Added caching for NFT metadata responses. (#29532)

Added contract address and tokenId parameters to the “Send” page URL. (#30547)

Added “Help Center” link next to “Privacy Policy” link on the “Swap” page. (#30372)

Implemented optimized Solana token balances fetcher. (#30584)

Improved Brave Wallet panel performance. (#30772)

Updated Brave Wallet to translate FEVM addresses to f410 addresses and allow choosing existing FEVM address as recipient. (#30403)

Updated Brave Wallet to support sending f1 to typed f4 addresses. (#30401)

Removed unnecessary price calls when hiding/unhiding NFTs. (#30925)

Removed scroll from import accounts screen. (#30939)

Fixed inability to sign “Swap” transactions on Solana DApps. (#32109)

Fixed “IPFS” badge being incorrectly displayed in the URL bar on non-IPFS sites. (#31145)

Fixed slow Brave Wallet panel load time. (#22714)

Fixed “Back” button breaking the UI on “Asset Details” page in certain cases. (#30995)

Fixed inability to create ETH account with Brave Wallet. (#30809)

Fixed “Activity” route not being persisted after Brave Wallet is unlocked. (#31111)

Fixed account transactions not being displayed on the activity panel view. (#30780)

Fixed “Activity” tab not auto-updating in certain cases. (#28800 & #30450)

Fixed “eth_signTransaction” to use the correct network for display. (#28564)

Fixed incorrect token symbol being displayed in “Activity” tab for Swap transactions. (#30447) Rewards Implemented new rewards onboarding UI and flow. (#30308)

Updated “Estimated Earnings” indicator to display a monthly payout range. (#30351) General Added support for “Forget by Default” browsing mode. (#26465)

Added the ability to resize sidebar. (#30808)

Added support for overriding eTLD+1 exceptions from default adblock filter lists. (#20426)

Added farbled weights to Accept-Language headers’ service workers. (#29372)

Added brave://flags/#brave-override-download-danger-level flag to disable download warnings when Safe Browsing is disabled. (#28917)

Added the ability to dismiss the end of support message on both macOS 10.13 and 10.14. (#32129)

Improved text on domain blocking interstitial page. (#30142)

Improved scrolling for vertical tabs by enabling sticky pinned tabs by default. (#30761)

Moved “Improve search suggestions” setting to be under brave://settings/search. (#30878)

Updated VPN toolbar button style. (#30930)

Removed known Hive email trackers “h_sid” and “h_slt” from URLs. (#30731)

Fixed delta updates on Windows. (#30748)

Fixed incorrect VPN button state when credentials are refreshed. (#30881)

Fixed settings sidebar disappearing on narrow screen widths. (#24352)

Fixed restored new tab not displaying the selected extension layout. (#30890)

Fixed uneditable red URLs appearing in the URL bar during autocomplete. (#28198)

Fixed custom filter lists in shields not respecting the “Expires” field. (#17909)

Upgraded Chromium to 116.0.5845.96. (#32241) (Changelog for 116.0.5845.96)