Software-update: Malwarebytes 4.6.0.277

Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtimebescherming. Installeren kan via een offline-installer of een online-installer. De changelog sinds versie 4.5.31 ziet er als volgt uit:

Malwarebytes 4.5.33.272 component package 1.0.2069

Features and improvements
  • Opt out for promotional notifications
  • Enhanced multi-language support
  • Advanced setup option for installs
  • Improved notification logic
Issues fixed
  • Minor bug fixes

Malwarebytes 4.5.34.275 component package 1.0.2089

Features and improvements
  • Minor speed improvements for scans
  • Improved logic when checking for updates
  • General improvements to protection capabilities
  • General performance improvements
Issues fixed
  • Browser Guard state check for Security Advisor
  • Minor bug fixes

Malwarebytes v4.5.34.275 component package 1.0.2102

Issues fixed
  • Minor fix for update logic

Malwarebytes 4.6.0.277 component package 1.0.2114.

Features and improvements
  • Security Advisor is now Trusted Advisor
  • Trusted Advisor protection score and dashboard messages
  • Free users can ignore items monitored by Trusted Advisor
  • New background Exosphere
  • Enhanced multi-language support
  • Minor detection improvements
Issues fixed
  • Notification bug for scan new download
  • Notification bug for trial eligibility

Malwarebytes

Versienummer 4.6.0.277
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb3/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

18-08-2023 18:54

18-08-2023 • 18:54

10

Bron: Malwarebytes

Update-historie

05-'24 Malwarebytes 5.1.4 18
04-'24 Malwarebytes 5.1.3 0
04-'24 Malwarebytes 5.1.2 0
03-'24 Malwarebytes 5.1.1 15
03-'24 Malwarebytes 5.1 2
02-'24 Malwarebytes 5.0 56
10-'23 Malwarebytes 4.6.5.293 23
10-'23 Malwarebytes 4.6.4.286 31
09-'23 Malwarebytes 4.6.3.282 2
09-'23 Malwarebytes 4.6.2.281 10
storchaveli 19 augustus 2023 00:09
Spywarebytes*

Verschrikkelijk programma vind ik het, als ik bij iemand kom om te helpen omdat zijn/haar pc of laptop traag is tref ik vaak dit programma aan

[Reactie gewijzigd door storchaveli op 24 juli 2024 00:25]

Sando 18 augustus 2023 23:56
Van de 20 bekendste scanners scoort Malwarebytes met als enige een score van 0 op het gebied van dataverzameling het allerslechtst van alle malwarescanners. Het is dus eigenlijk zelf een soort spyware. Dat mag wel in de beschrijving staan.

https://www.av-comparativ...nsumer-security-products/
PDF-rapport zie pagina 7.
Sando @Baserk19 augustus 2023 13:57
Een AV test ook echt lezen en begrijpen is blijkbaar teveel gevraagd... :+
Oh de ironie. 🙄
we assigned a score between one and five, with five being the best score.
Zie ook de duiding op security.nl:
De twintig virusscanners werden beoordeeld op dataverzameling, datadeling, toegankelijkheid, controle over software en processen en transparantie. G Data, K7, Panda en Vipre scoren het best als het om het verzamelen van data gaat. Malwarebytes scoort op dit vlak een nul en eindigt onderaan. Bij het delen van data zijn het eScan, ESET, F-Secure, G Data en Vipre die de maximale score halen. Dit keer is het McAfee dat een nul scoort. Hoe hoger de score des te beter de bedrijven met de data van gebruikers omgaan.
Emperor @Sando19 augustus 2023 15:56
bedankt voor de informatie, hier nu ook verwijdert.
Rouwette 19 augustus 2023 14:37
Voor het eerst dat ik dit hoor, heb al jaren een lifetime licentie.
thefox154 @Rouwette20 augustus 2023 08:56
Precies hetzelfde, vertraagt het systeem niet/nauwelijks.
Doet zijn werk prima.
DarkShaDows @Rouwette20 augustus 2023 18:43
Hier ook geen vertraging op twee pc's, beide met lifetime license



