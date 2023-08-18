Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtimebescherming. Installeren kan via een offline-installer of een online-installer. De changelog sinds versie 4.5.31 ziet er als volgt uit:

Malwarebytes 4.5.33.272 component package 1.0.2069 Features and improvements Opt out for promotional notifications

Enhanced multi-language support

Advanced setup option for installs

Improved notification logic Issues fixed Minor bug fixes Malwarebytes 4.5.34.275 component package 1.0.2089 Features and improvements Minor speed improvements for scans

Improved logic when checking for updates

General improvements to protection capabilities

General performance improvements Issues fixed Browser Guard state check for Security Advisor

Minor bug fixes Malwarebytes v4.5.34.275 component package 1.0.2102 Issues fixed Minor fix for update logic Malwarebytes 4.6.0.277 component package 1.0.2114. Features and improvements Security Advisor is now Trusted Advisor

Trusted Advisor protection score and dashboard messages

Free users can ignore items monitored by Trusted Advisor

New background Exosphere

Enhanced multi-language support

Minor detection improvements Issues fixed Notification bug for scan new download

Notification bug for trial eligibility