Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtimebescherming. Installeren kan via een offline-installer of een online-installer. De changelog sinds versie 4.5.31 ziet er als volgt uit:
Malwarebytes 4.5.33.272 component package 1.0.2069Features and improvements
Issues fixed
- Opt out for promotional notifications
- Enhanced multi-language support
- Advanced setup option for installs
- Improved notification logic
- Minor bug fixes
Malwarebytes 4.5.34.275 component package 1.0.2089Features and improvements
Issues fixed
- Minor speed improvements for scans
- Improved logic when checking for updates
- General improvements to protection capabilities
- General performance improvements
- Browser Guard state check for Security Advisor
- Minor bug fixes
Malwarebytes v4.5.34.275 component package 1.0.2102Issues fixed
- Minor fix for update logic
Malwarebytes 4.6.0.277 component package 1.0.2114.Features and improvements
Issues fixed
- Security Advisor is now Trusted Advisor
- Trusted Advisor protection score and dashboard messages
- Free users can ignore items monitored by Trusted Advisor
- New background Exosphere
- Enhanced multi-language support
- Minor detection improvements
- Notification bug for scan new download
- Notification bug for trial eligibility