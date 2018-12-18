Fujifilm heeft voor zijn X-H1-digitale systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 2.00 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een aps-c-formaat cmos-beeldsensor van 24,3 megapixel en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Fujifilm X-vatting. Deze update is ongeveer 52MB groot en kan via een geheugenkaartje op de camera worden gezet. De bijbehorende lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:
The firmware update Ver.2.00 from Ver.1.20 incorporates the following issues:
- In-body image stabilization and optical image stabilization now work together to improve overall stability
With an XF or XC optical image stabilized lens, in-body image stabilization worked with 3 axis (up and down / optical axis rotation). The remaining 2 axis (right and left pitch, yaw angle) was controlled by optical image stabilization in the lens. This firmware has a new image stabilization algorithm to allow the in-body image stabilization to work in all 5 axis and to achieve more than five-stops (up to the equivalent of 5.5 stops (*1)) image stabilization by cooperative control according to the types of frequency and blur amount. To activate this function, lenses are necessary to be updated to latest firmware version. Please check the latest firmware version from the link below. Camera Body / Lens Firmware Compatibility Table
*1：Based on CIPA standards. When using XF10-24mmF4 R OIS, XF18-55mmF2.8-4 R LM OIS, and XC16-50mmF3.5-5.6 OIS II. Regarding the image stabilization performance, refer to the list of “Cooperative control by in-body and optical image stabilization with firmware ver.2.00 of X-H1”. Cooperative control by in-body and optical image stabilization with firmware ver.2.00 of X-H1(PDF:8.00KB)
- Improved in-body image stabilization performance
Eliminate image shake when panning slowly when movie recording or on the live view image.
- Recording over 4GB movie file as one file
Movie files are no longer split when the file reaches 4GB file size. The file is recorded as one file providing an SD memory card greater than 32GB is used (excludes 32GB) (*2).
*2：By using SD memory cards less than or equal to 32GB, movie recording will continue without interruption when the file size reaches 4GB, however subsequent footage will be recorded to a separate file.
Note：Format SD memory cards before first use, and be sure to reformat all memory cards after using them in a computer or other device.
- Display color temperature (Kelvin) on EVF/LCD
Color temperature (Kelvin) can be displayed on EVF/LCD.
- Display power supply icon
Power supply icon is displayed on EVF/LCD while using AC adapter (AC-9VS), or Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD and Anker PowerCore Speed 20000 PD.
- Fix of slight defects.