Fujifilm heeft voor zijn X-T3-digitale systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 2.00 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een aps-c-formaat cmos-beeldsensor van 26,1 megapixel en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Fujifilm X-vatting. Deze update is ongeveer 48MB groot en kan via een geheugenkaartje op de camera worden gezet. De bijbehorende lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:
The firmware update Ver.2.00 from Ver.1.02 incorporates the following issues:
- 4K HDR video recording in Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG)
Supports 4K HDR video recording in the Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG), one of the formats defined in the ITU-R BT.2100 international standards. It allows the capture of rich and realistic images in a scene where there is a huge gap between highlight and shadow, or subjects with high color saturation.
- Simultaneous output of Film Simulation and F-Log footage
Supports simultaneous output of Film Simulation and F-Log footage. It allows you to record in F-Log while checking Film Simulation image on an external monitor.
- Display color temperature (Kelvin) on EVF/LCD Color temperature (Kelvin) can be displayed on EVF/LCD.
- Supports slower shutter speeds with DCI4K/4K 29.97P/25P/24P/23.98P Slower shutter speeds than the framerate can be selected with 4K 29.97P/25P/24P/23.98P.
- Compatible with ALL-Intra and maximum bitrate 400Mbps with H.264
Using H.264 compression, you will now to be able to select ALL-Intra at a maximum bitrate of 400Mbps.
- Display power supply icon
Power supply icon is displayed on EVF/LCD while using AC adapter (AC-9VS), or Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD and Anker PowerCore Speed 20000 PD.
- Fix of slight defects.