Firmware-update: Fujifilm X-T3 2.00

Fujifilm logo (20 pix)Fujifilm heeft voor zijn X-T3-digitale systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 2.00 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een aps-c-formaat cmos-beeldsensor van 26,1 megapixel en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Fujifilm X-vatting. Deze update is ongeveer 48MB groot en kan via een geheugenkaartje op de camera worden gezet. De bijbehorende lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

The firmware update Ver.2.00 from Ver.1.02 incorporates the following issues:
  • 4K HDR video recording in Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG)
    Supports 4K HDR video recording in the Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG), one of the formats defined in the ITU-R BT.2100 international standards. It allows the capture of rich and realistic images in a scene where there is a huge gap between highlight and shadow, or subjects with high color saturation.
  • Simultaneous output of Film Simulation and F-Log footage
    Supports simultaneous output of Film Simulation and F-Log footage. It allows you to record in F-Log while checking Film Simulation image on an external monitor.
  • Display color temperature (Kelvin) on EVF/LCD Color temperature (Kelvin) can be displayed on EVF/LCD.
  • Supports slower shutter speeds with DCI4K/4K 29.97P/25P/24P/23.98P Slower shutter speeds than the framerate can be selected with 4K 29.97P/25P/24P/23.98P.
  • Compatible with ALL-Intra and maximum bitrate 400Mbps with H.264
    Using H.264 compression, you will now to be able to select ALL-Intra at a maximum bitrate of 400Mbps.
  • Display power supply icon
    Power supply icon is displayed on EVF/LCD while using AC adapter (AC-9VS), or Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD and Anker PowerCore Speed 20000 PD.
  • Fix of slight defects.
Versienummer 2.00
Releasestatus Final
Website Fujifilm
Download http://www.fujifilm.com/support/digital_cameras/software/firmware/x/xt3/index.html
Licentietype Freeware
Bron: Fujifilm

Reacties (1)

+1winwiz
18 december 2018 16:25
De 4 GB fille restrictie voor video is nog niet opgeheven, maar die komt in januari
