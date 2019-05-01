Fujifilm heeft voor zijn X-T3-digitale systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 3.00 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een aps-c-formaat cmos-beeldsensor van 26,1 megapixel en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Fujifilm X-vatting. Deze update is ongeveer 48MB groot en kan via een geheugenkaartje op de camera worden gezet. De bijbehorende lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:
Version 3.00
Version 2.10
- Strengthened the accuracy of face / eye detection AF performance. The AF algorithm has been improved along with the accuracy of face / eye detection AF. The ability to detect faces in the distance has been enhanced by approximately 30% and AF tracking is now more stable, even when an obstacle appears in the way. The improvements in AF are applicable to both still photos and video recording.
- New Face Select function. The Face Select function has been introduced to provide priority auto-focus, tracking and exposure on a selected subject when multiple faces have been detected. The priority face can be selected by using the touch screen or focus lever.
- Faster AF speed for subjects at a distance. A Double Tap Setting and Touch Function has been added to the touch screen settings*. The two settings must be set to OFF to provide a better touch screen response. These new settings allow a more intuitive touch operation when shooting, AF and focus area select.
- Intuitive operation of touch screen. A Double Tap Setting and Touch Function has been added to the touch screen settings(*1). The two settings must be set to OFF to provide a better touch screen response. These new settings allow a more intuitive touch operation when shooting, AF and focus area select.
*1：By default, Touch Screen Setting, Double Tap Setting and Touch Function are set to all OFF. Touch Screen Setting must be set to ON to use the touch screen function.
- Focus frame when EYE DETECTION SETTING. When using EYE DETECTION SETTING, only focus frame on eye is displayed.
- Improvement of AF/AE area tracking when using EVF. When using the EVF, tracking function for AF/AE area movement by touch screen is improved.
- Push function of the Focus stick when INTERVAL TIMER SHOOTING. The push function is disabled when INTERVAL TIMER SHOOTING.
- FLICKER REDUCTION function. The options are changed from ON/OFF to ALL FRAMES/FIRST FRAME/OFF. And when choosing FIRST FRAME, the speed of CH countinuous shooting is imroved.
- Message when IMAGE TRANSFER ORDER. If there is no image of TRANSFER ORDER when turing on a camera, no message appears.
- Fix of slight defects.
- Recording over 4GB movie file as one file. Movie files are no longer split when the file reaches 4GB file size. The file is recorded as one file providing an SD memory card greater than 32GB is used (excludes 32GB) (*1).
*1：By using SD memory cards less than or equal to 32GB, movie recording will continue without interruption when the file size reaches 4GB, however subsequent footage will be recorded to a separate file.
Note：Format SD memory cards before first use, and be sure to reformat all memory cards after using them in a computer or other device.
- Fix of slight defects.