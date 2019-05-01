Fujifilm heeft voor zijn X-T30-digitale systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 1.01 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een aps-c-formaat cmos-beeldsensor van 26,1 megapixel en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Fujifilm X-vatting. Deze update is ongeveer 48MB groot en kan via een geheugenkaartje op de camera worden gezet. De bijbehorende lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:
Version 1.01
FUJIFILM Corporation plans an additional firmware update in June. This will allow customers to use the Q button as a Fn button. This planned update also allows the user to disable the Q button and adds it as a choice in the Function (Fn) Settings enabling the option to assign it to a different Fn button.
- Improved operability of the Q (quick menu) button. To avoid accidentally opening the Q (quick) menu, the button reaction time has been increased.