Firmware-update: Fujifilm X-T30 1.01

Fujifilm logo (20 pix)Fujifilm heeft voor zijn X-T30-digitale systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 1.01 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een aps-c-formaat cmos-beeldsensor van 26,1 megapixel en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Fujifilm X-vatting. Deze update is ongeveer 48MB groot en kan via een geheugenkaartje op de camera worden gezet. De bijbehorende lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 1.01
  • Improved operability of the Q (quick menu) button. To avoid accidentally opening the Q (quick) menu, the button reaction time has been increased.
FUJIFILM Corporation plans an additional firmware update in June. This will allow customers to use the Q button as a Fn button. This planned update also allows the user to disable the Q button and adds it as a choice in the Function (Fn) Settings enabling the option to assign it to a different Fn button.
Versienummer 1.01
Releasestatus Final
Website Fujifilm
Download https://www.fujifilm.com/support/digital_cameras/software/firmware/x/xt30/index.html
Licentietype Freeware
Door Japke Rosink

01-05-2019 • 15:50

Bron: Fujifilm

Update-historie

Fujifilm X-T30

Systeemcamera's Fujifilm

