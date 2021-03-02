Fujifilm heeft voor haar X-T30-digitale systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 1.40 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een aps-c-formaat cmos-beeldsensor van 26,1 megapixel en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Fujifilm X-vatting. Deze update is ongeveer 48MB groot en kan via een geheugenkaartje op de camera worden gezet. De bijbehorende lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:
Version 1.40
Version 1.30
- Support for FUJIFILM X Webcam. This update adds compatibility with the FUJIFILM X Webcam (X Webcam) software, which allows the camera to be used as a high-quality webcam by installing X Webcam on a computer and connecting the camera to a computer via a USB cable.
- Apply Film Simulations through X Webcam. Apply Fujifilm’s one-of-a-kind Film Simulation modes to provide a personal touch to any web meeting or interaction. This upgrade does not provide the capability to make adjustments to camera settings from a tethered computer.
- Rating Information is Now Saved. Rating information assigned in-camera, is now visible in third-party software to allow for enhanced catalog management.
- Fix of minor bugs.
Version 1.20
- Camera performance used with the XF50mmF1.0 R WR is optimized.
- The phenomenon is fixed that in a multiple-flash shooting where the EF-X500 is used as a commander, flashes in some groups sometimes don’t fire correctly. Also in case the EF-X500 is used as a commander and the EF-60 as a remote flash, upgrade the camera firmware to the latest version.
- Fix of minor bugs.
Version 1.10
- Gimbal / Drone support (*) This firmware adds the following function to complement the current support for still image shooting via USB communications:
This is the function via USB communication. About supported gimbals and drones, refer to support information not only on our website but also manufacturers’ websites.
- Starting and ending video recording
- Adjusting exposure settings (exposure mode, shutter speed, aperture, ISO sensitivity, exposure compensation) for video recording
- Making manual focus adjustments for video recording
- Enhanced autofocus.
- Improving the tracking performance of the eye AF frame, making it easier to attain accurate autofocus on the eyes.
- Improving face-detection performance when there are faces of different sizes within the same frame, making it easier to attain accurate autofocus.
- Improving autofocus capability on a foreground subject even when there is a mixture of foreground and background subjects within a AF frame, causing the foreground subject to go out of focus, e.g. when shooting flowers against a busy background.
- Fix of minor bugs.
- Improvement of Q (quick menu) button operability. To avoid accidentally pressing the Q (quick) menu, the button has changed to one of Fn(function) buttons. This will allow customers to disable the Q button function and also to allocate the Q (quick) menu to a different Fn button.
- Fix of minor bugs