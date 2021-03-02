Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Fujifilm X-T30 1.40

Fujifilm logo (20 pix)Fujifilm heeft voor haar X-T30-digitale systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 1.40 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een aps-c-formaat cmos-beeldsensor van 26,1 megapixel en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Fujifilm X-vatting. Deze update is ongeveer 48MB groot en kan via een geheugenkaartje op de camera worden gezet. De bijbehorende lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 1.40
  • Support for FUJIFILM X Webcam. This update adds compatibility with the FUJIFILM X Webcam (X Webcam) software, which allows the camera to be used as a high-quality webcam by installing X Webcam on a computer and connecting the camera to a computer via a USB cable.
  • Apply Film Simulations through X Webcam. Apply Fujifilm’s one-of-a-kind Film Simulation modes to provide a personal touch to any web meeting or interaction. This upgrade does not provide the capability to make adjustments to camera settings from a tethered computer.
  • Rating Information is Now Saved. Rating information assigned in-camera, is now visible in third-party software to allow for enhanced catalog management.
  • Fix of minor bugs.
Version 1.30
  • Camera performance used with the XF50mmF1.0 R WR is optimized.
  • The phenomenon is fixed that in a multiple-flash shooting where the EF-X500 is used as a commander, flashes in some groups sometimes don’t fire correctly. Also in case the EF-X500 is used as a commander and the EF-60 as a remote flash, upgrade the camera firmware to the latest version.
  • Fix of minor bugs.
Version 1.20
  • Gimbal / Drone support (*) This firmware adds the following function to complement the current support for still image shooting via USB communications:
    • Starting and ending video recording
    • Adjusting exposure settings (exposure mode, shutter speed, aperture, ISO sensitivity, exposure compensation) for video recording
    • Making manual focus adjustments for video recording
    This is the function via USB communication. About supported gimbals and drones, refer to support information not only on our website but also manufacturers’ websites.
  • Enhanced autofocus.
    • Improving the tracking performance of the eye AF frame, making it easier to attain accurate autofocus on the eyes.
    • Improving face-detection performance when there are faces of different sizes within the same frame, making it easier to attain accurate autofocus.
    • Improving autofocus capability on a foreground subject even when there is a mixture of foreground and background subjects within a AF frame, causing the foreground subject to go out of focus, e.g. when shooting flowers against a busy background.
  • Fix of minor bugs.
Version 1.10
  • Improvement of Q (quick menu) button operability. To avoid accidentally pressing the Q (quick) menu, the button has changed to one of Fn(function) buttons. This will allow customers to disable the Q button function and also to allocate the Q (quick) menu to a different Fn button.
  • Fix of minor bugs
Versienummer 1.40
Releasestatus Final
Website Fujifilm
Download https://fujifilm-x.com/pl-pl/support/download/firmware/cameras/x-t30/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

02-03-2021 • 00:53

Bron: Fujifilm

Update-historie

03-'21 Fujifilm X-T30 1.40 0
05-'19 Fujifilm X-T30 1.01 0

Fujifilm X-T30

Systeemcamera's Fujifilm

