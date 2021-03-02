Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Fujifilm X-Pro3 1.20

Fujifilm logo (20 pix)Fujifilm heeft voor haar X-Pro3-digitale systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 1.20 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een aps-c-formaat cmos-beeldsensor van 26,1 megapixel en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Fujifilm X-vatting. Deze update is ongeveer 48MB groot en kan via een geheugenkaartje op de camera worden gezet. De bijbehorende lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 1.20
  • Set the Position of the Bright Frame to its Shifted Location. In optical viewfinder mode, the Bright Frame shifts to the actual shooting area when the shutter button is pressed halfway. This update adds an option to set the camera to remember the Bright Frame’s shifted location. Turning the setting to ON means the camera will not need to readjust the frame’s position every time focus is acquired.
  • Ratings to images recorded in the [Jpeg + RAW] mode are applied to both Jpeg and RAW files.
  • Fix of minor bugs.
Version 1.10
  • Camera performance used with the XF50mmF1.0 R WR is optimized.
  • The phenomenon is fixed that in a multiple-flash shooting where the EF-X500 is used as a commander, flashes in some groups sometimes don’t fire correctly. Also in case the EF-X500 is used as a commander and the EF-60 as a remote flash, upgrade the camera firmware to the latest version.
  • Fix of minor bugs.
Versienummer 1.20
Releasestatus Final
Website Fujifilm
Download https://fujifilm-x.com/pl-pl/support/download/firmware/cameras/x-pro3/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Japke Rosink

Bron: Fujifilm

Update-historie

03-'21 Fujifilm X-Pro3 1.20 0

Fujifilm X-Pro3

