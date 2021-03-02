Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: Fujifilm X100V 2.00

Fujifilm logo (20 pix)Fujifilm heeft voor haar X100V-digitale compactcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 2.00 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een aps-c-formaat cmos-beeldsensor van 26,1 megapixel en beschikken over een lichtsterk 35mm-objectief. Deze update is ongeveer 48MB groot en kan via een geheugenkaartje op de camera worden gezet. De bijbehorende lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 1.20
  • Support for FUJIFILM X Webcam. This update adds compatibility with the FUJIFILM X Webcam (X Webcam) software, which allows the camera to be used as a high-quality webcam by installing X Webcam on a computer and connecting the camera to a computer via a USB cable.
  • Apply Film Simulations through X Webcam. Apply Fujifilm’s one-of-a-kind Film Simulation modes to provide a personal touch to any web meeting or interaction. This upgrade does not provide the capability to make adjustments to camera settings from a tethered computer.
  • Use the built-in ND filter in the video mode. The built-in ND filter can now also be used in video mode, while recording video, which will let image makers use wide apertures in bright light or slower shutter speeds.
  • Set the Position of the Bright Frame to its Shifted Location. In optical viewfinder mode, the Bright Frame shifts to the actual shooting area when the shutter button is pressed halfway. This update adds an option to set the camera to remember the Bright Frame’s shifted location. Turning the setting to ON means the camera will not need to readjust the frame’s position every time focus is acquired.
  • Expanded Functionality.
    • When using the digital teleconverter function, you can save still images in RAW + JPEG to the memory card.
    • Ratings to images recorded in the [Jpeg + RAW] mode are applied to both Jpeg and RAW files.
    • SPOT METERING LOCK is added to the functions which can be alocated to the Function buttons.
    • Setting menu of the VIEWFINDER SELECTOR is changed in Setup Menus>BUTTON/DIAL SETTING>LOCK>FUNCTION SELECTION.
    • The phenomenon is fixed that in a multiple-flash shooting where the EF-X500 is used as a commander, flashes in some groups sometimes don’t fire correctly. Also in case the EF-X500 is used as a commander and the EF-60 as a remote flash, upgrade the camera firmware to the latest version.
  • Fix of minor bugs.
Versienummer 2.00
Releasestatus Final
Website Fujifilm
Download https://fujifilm-x.com/pl-pl/support/download/firmware/cameras/x100v/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 02-03-2021 01:110

02-03-2021 • 01:11

0 Linkedin

Bron: Fujifilm

Update-historie

03-'21 Fujifilm X100V 2.00 0

Lees meer

Fujifilm X100V

vanaf € 1.449,-

Alles over dit product

Compactcamera's Fujifilm

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True