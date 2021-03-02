Fujifilm heeft voor haar X100V-digitale compactcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 2.00 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een aps-c-formaat cmos-beeldsensor van 26,1 megapixel en beschikken over een lichtsterk 35mm-objectief. Deze update is ongeveer 48MB groot en kan via een geheugenkaartje op de camera worden gezet. De bijbehorende lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:
Version 1.20
- Support for FUJIFILM X Webcam. This update adds compatibility with the FUJIFILM X Webcam (X Webcam) software, which allows the camera to be used as a high-quality webcam by installing X Webcam on a computer and connecting the camera to a computer via a USB cable.
- Apply Film Simulations through X Webcam. Apply Fujifilm’s one-of-a-kind Film Simulation modes to provide a personal touch to any web meeting or interaction. This upgrade does not provide the capability to make adjustments to camera settings from a tethered computer.
- Use the built-in ND filter in the video mode. The built-in ND filter can now also be used in video mode, while recording video, which will let image makers use wide apertures in bright light or slower shutter speeds.
- Set the Position of the Bright Frame to its Shifted Location. In optical viewfinder mode, the Bright Frame shifts to the actual shooting area when the shutter button is pressed halfway. This update adds an option to set the camera to remember the Bright Frame’s shifted location. Turning the setting to ON means the camera will not need to readjust the frame’s position every time focus is acquired.
- Expanded Functionality.
- When using the digital teleconverter function, you can save still images in RAW + JPEG to the memory card.
- Ratings to images recorded in the [Jpeg + RAW] mode are applied to both Jpeg and RAW files.
- SPOT METERING LOCK is added to the functions which can be alocated to the Function buttons.
- Setting menu of the VIEWFINDER SELECTOR is changed in Setup Menus>BUTTON/DIAL SETTING>LOCK>FUNCTION SELECTION.
- The phenomenon is fixed that in a multiple-flash shooting where the EF-X500 is used as a commander, flashes in some groups sometimes don’t fire correctly. Also in case the EF-X500 is used as a commander and the EF-60 as a remote flash, upgrade the camera firmware to the latest version.
- Fix of minor bugs.