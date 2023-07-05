Fujifilm heeft voor haar X100V-digitale compactcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 3.01 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een aps-c-formaat cmos-beeldsensor van 26,1 megapixel en beschikken over een lichtsterk 35mm-objectief. Deze update is ongeveer 48MB groot en kan via een geheugenkaartje op de camera worden gezet. De bijbehorende lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 3.01



The firmware update Ver.3.01 from Ver.3.00 incorporates the following issues: The firmware bug is fixed that the lens always stops at the “Near-end” position when the camera is turned on after Ver.3.00 update.

The bug is fixed that the “Pairing Registration” screen in the "FUJIFILM Camera Remote" is displayed in rare cases when turning on the camera right after Ver.3.00 update and then the camera freezes when the "OK" button is pressed, or “Pairing Registration” screen keeps appearing when “BACK” button is pressed. Version 3.00



The firmware update Ver.3.00 from Ver.2.13/Ver.2.14 incorporates the following issues: The firmware for each model supports new application software “FUJIFILM XApp” for GFX and X series cameras.

“FUJIFILM XApp” is the advanced application software for the current one, “FUJIFILM Camera Remote”, with which wireless communication becomes more stable and faster so that images and movies transportation from the camera becomes more smooth and comfortable with the smartphone and tablet terminal.

Moreover, the operation with the smartphone and tablet terminal becomes much simpler than the current application software, since all the data transportation operations, except for the “Bluetooth Pairing” between camera and the application software required at the first time only, are completed with the smartphone and tablet terminal. Adding on the “Live View Mode” and access/download functions of the data in camera, several new functions are available, such as “Backup/Restore” to store the setting data in the shooting and setup menus, “Timeline” to review the shooting information of the camera/lens, shooting count/location, etc. and “Activity” to show the accumulated summary of the shooting count total, film simulation usage, etc., which should make GFX and X series cameras attractive more and more.

“RESET” function in the Setup menu will change. “AREA SETTING” has been added on the list that would not be reset in “SET-UP RESET” function. “INITIALIZE” function has been added to reset all settings to default values, other than except for custom white balance.

Some of the menu related to the wireless connection changed as follows. “Bluetooth SETTINGS” in “CONNECTION SETTING” of the Setup menu has been changed to “Bluetooth/SMARTPHONE SETTING” and “IMAGE TRANSFER WHILE POWER OFF” has been added in this menu. “AUTO IMAGE TRANSFER” has been changed to “AUTO IMAGE TRANSFER” and “SMARTPHONE SYNC. SETTIN” has been changed to “SMARTPHONE LOCATION SYNC” for each.

Some of the menu items of “GENERAL SETTINGS” in “CONNECTION SETTING” of the Setup menu has been change as follows. “NAME” and “RESIZE IMAGE FOR SMARTPHONEH 3M” has been moved into “Bluetooth/SMARTPHONE SETTING” menu. “GEOTAGGING” has been moved into “SAVE DATA SET-UP” menu. “LOCATION INFO” has been moved into “SCREEN SETUP” menu. “〔Wi-Fi〕 BUTTON SETTING” has been moved into “BUTTON/DIAL SETTING” menu and changed to “Fn1 BUTTON SETTING”.

“Bluetooth Pairing Registration” has been added in “FUNCTION (Fn) SETTING” while pushing and holding the DISP/BACK” button, which changed the procedure to connect to the smartphone.

Even under busy Wi-Fi environment, the connectivity between the application for a smartphone (FUJIFILM Camera Remote) and a camera is improved.