Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 115.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 115 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht, de laatste versie die nog ondersteuning biedt voor Windows 7 en 8, en macOS 10.12, 10.13 en 10.14. In versie 115 heeft Mozilla onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht in het importeren van instellingen uit andere browsers, is er hardwareversnelling voor Intel-gpu's onder Linux en kunnen tabbladen eenvoudiger worden afgesloten vanuit de tab manager. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • In January 2023, Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 and Windows 8. As a consequence, this is the last version of Firefox that users on those operating systems will receive. Users on Windows 7 and Windows 8 will automatically be migrated to the ESR 115 version of Firefox so that they continue to receive important security updates. Visit this Firefox support article for more information.
  • Similarly, this is the last major version of Firefox that will support Apple macOS 10.12, 10.13, and 10.14. Users on those operating systems will be migrated to the ESR 115 version of Firefox so that they continue to receive important updates. Visit this Firefox support article for more information.
  • Migrating from another browser? Now you can bring over payment methods you've saved in Chrome-based browsers to Firefox.
  • Hardware video decoding is now enabled for Intel GPUs on Linux.
  • The Tab Manager dropdown now features close buttons, so you can close tabs more quickly.
  • We've refreshed and streamlined the user interface for importing data in from other browsers.
  • Users without platform support for H264 video decoding can now fallback to Cisco's OpenH264 plugin for playback.
Fixed
  • Windows Magnifier now follows the text cursor correctly when the Firefox title bar is visible.
  • Windows users on low-end/USB wifi drivers and with OS geolocation disabled can now approve geolocation on a case by case basis without causing system-wide network instability.
  • Various security fixes.
Changed
  • Undo and redo are now available in Password fields.
  • On Linux, middle clicks on the new tab button will now open the xclipboard contents in the new tab. If the xclipboard content is a URL then that URL is opened, any other text is opened with your default search provider.
  • For users with a Firefox Colorways built-in theme, the theme will be automatically migrated to the same theme hosted on addons.mozilla.org for Firefox profiles that have disabled add-ons auto-updates. This will allow users to keep their Colorways theme when they are later removed from Firefox installer files.
  • Certain Firefox users may come across a message in the extensions panel indicating that their add-ons are not allowed on the site currently open. We have introduced a new back-end feature to only allow some extensions monitored by Mozilla to run on specific websites for various reasons, including security concerns.
Enterprise Developer
  • Developer Information
  • In web development, we rely on third-party libraries which you may not be interested in while debugging. These can be ignored. Ignoring them means that breakpoints will not get hit and they are skipped during stepping. You can now choose to Hide ignore-listed sources in the Developer Tools source tree (bug). Ignored sources are also skipped by JavaScript tracing feature (bug).
  • We have introduced a new option, devtools.f12_enabled, that can be utilized to prevent the accidental use of the F12 key, which opens the DevTools toolbox (bug).
Web Platform
  • The builtin editor now behaves similarly to other browsers with contenteditable and designMode when splitting a node, e.g. typing Enter to split a paragraph, and also when joining two nodes, e.g. typing Backspace at the start of a paragraph to join the paragraph and the previous one.When a node is split, the builtin editor creates a new node after the original one instead of before, i.e. creates the right node instead of the left node. Similarly, when two nodes are joined, the builtin editor deletes the latter node and moves its children to the end of the preceding node instead of deleting the former node and moving its child to the start of the following node.
  • WebRTC application developers can now specify a target in milliseconds of media for the jitter buffer to hold. Altering the target value allows applications to control the tradeoff between playout delay and the risk of running out of audio or video frames due to network jitter.
  • Change array by copy provides additional methods on Array.prototype and TypedArray.prototype to enable changes on the array by returning a new copy of it with the change.
  • The animation-composition property is now supported, allowing a declarative way to define the composite operation used when multiple animations affect the same property simultaneously.
  • Added the URL.canParse() function to allow easy and fast checking if URLs are valid and parseable.
  • IndexedDB is now also supported in private browsing without memory limits thanks to encrypted storage on disk. The temporary keys to decrypt the information are hold in RAM only and all stored information is purged at the normal end of a private browsing session from disk.
  • Supports conditions are now supported in CSS import rules @import supports(...)

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 115.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 115.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 115.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 115.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 115.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 115.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 115.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 115.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 115.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 115.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

04-07-2023 • 21:51
Submitter: Technomania

04-07-2023 • 21:51

30

Submitter: Technomania

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

HollowGamer 4 juli 2023 22:16
Ik weet dat Firefox het nooit gaat doen.. maar over dit gesproken:
Users without platform support for H264 video decoding can now fallback to Cisco's OpenH264 plugin for playback.
Waarom hebben browsers hun eigen codecs? En niet gewoon de codecs van het OS?
Het zou zoveel voordelen hebben, zoals gewoon H265 (dat FF nooit zal aanbieden) en volgens mij kan het dan ook gewoon prima over VA-API en de API op Windows (geen idee, ken alleen de Linux variant). Dus dat deze fallback, daadwerkelijk naar het OS gaat, i.p.v. weer een plugin.

Is er een reden voor? Bedoel snap het mee gecompiled moet worden, maar zou je niet gewoon de codecs kunnen ophalen en deze binden in de browser?

Het probleem is gewoon dat H264 op zijn laatste benen loopt, H265 enkel op Chrome-browsers werkt, en AV1 is ook erg mixed:
https://caniuse.com/av1
https://caniuse.com/hevc

Dat geldt overigens niet alleen voor H265/AV1, maar ook voor jpegxl en al die andere formaten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HollowGamer op 23 juli 2024 10:02]

himlims_ @HollowGamer5 juli 2023 09:24
nofi; maar in welke manier merk ik daar iets van als gebruiker? heb nog nooit gehad dat firefox een filmpje niet wilde afspelen (hoe dat onder de motor kap werkt, idk idc)
HollowGamer @himlims_5 juli 2023 12:21
Dat komt doordat het vaak wordt omgezet naar het juiste formaat. YouTube heeft bijvoorbeeld AV1, H264, VP8 en VP9. Jij als eindgebruiker merkt daar inderdaad niets van, maar de streamer moet dus wel meerdere formaten aanbieden.

Verder kost het de dienst tijd en geld. Je moet 4 formaten opslaan, je moet ze aanbieden en het ene formaat is bijvoorbeeld weer veel beter voor 4K, dan H264/VP8. Het transcoden kost ook tijd, dus daar moet jij als eindgebruiker ook op wachten.

Verder kan het zijn dat je apparaat (mobiel/desktop) bijvoorbeeld niet H265/AV1 hardwarematig kan decoden, waardoor het dus over software moet gaan. M.a.w. sneller leger batterij, hoge cpu-load en minder gebruikerservaring tot gevolg.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HollowGamer op 23 juli 2024 10:02]

latka @HollowGamer4 juli 2023 22:52
Uhm, zover ik weet doet Firefox gewoon fallback voor H.264 omdat dat ook niet in Firefox zit maar soms wel in het OS. Alleen is er, zeker voor Linux, niet een standaard codec voor H.264. FFMpeg wordt veel gebruikt, maar er is geen userland standaard waar codecs zich kunnen registreren en dat Firefox die dan gebruikt. Dus resolved firefox diverse alternatieven (en nu dus ook Cisco's versie). AV1/H.265 support is een zooitje en het helpt niet dat bv. MS de player extensies via de Store aanbied bijv.
HollowGamer @latka4 juli 2023 23:11
Ik heb Firefox heel lang geleden ooit eens gecompileerd, maar dacht inderdaad dat je ffmpeg en ook de codecs als deps moet meegeven. Denk dat het in de browser deze deps verwacht, om bijvoorbeeld te kunnen renderen of om onderdelen op te bouwen.

Zover ik weet is het mogelijk om codecs van het OS toe te laten (in geval van FF), maar dan alleen diegene die ze ook ondersteunen (ogm bijvoorbeeld).

Persoonlijk zou ik er geen moeite voor hebben, als ik bijvoorbeeld 5 euro zou moeten betalen voor de H265 codec. Een opensource codec heeft de voorkeur, maar tot nu toe is AV1 er vrijwel niet, en VP8/VP9 zijn het ook niet. Als je een streamingdienst zou beginnen, dan zou je dus enkel H264 fatsoenlijk kunnen doen (met slechte compressie) of meerdere formaten moeten aanbieden.

Ik verlang niet terug naar de plugins van vroeger (zoals Flash en Real Player), maar iets van een sandboxed codec omgeving zou toch mogelijk moeten zijn, denk ik als leek.
latka @HollowGamer4 juli 2023 23:37
Er is geen standaard API in Linux voor video codecs, dus moet Firefox tegen de concrete implementatie aan gecompileerd worden.
Xfade @HollowGamer4 juli 2023 22:30
Denk dat je beter een basis codec mee kan compilen die werkt voor al de Firefox versies die draaien op verschillende platformen (android, mac, windows). Dan weet je zeker dat iets werkt, want je kan geen support leveren op iets wat de gebruiker of het OS heeft geinstalleerd. Of omdat een platform / OS heeft besloten dat ze X codec niet supporten.

En wellicht zal het gebruik van OS specifieke codecs ook royalty kosten meebrengen voor de browser-boer.
Omega @HollowGamer5 juli 2023 11:38
Firefox gebruikt Codecs die worden aangeleverd door het system, al kan het voor sommige codecs een fallback doen tot zelf-geïmplementeerde varianten.

Software licenties, patenten, het efficiënt gebruiken van opslag en de flexibiliteit van de browser spelen hier een rol in.

Sommige OSs zoals Fedora en OpenSUSE leveren deze codecs standaard niet aan omdat ze bang zijn doelwit te worden van patent en eigendomsrecht trollen. Firefox doet dit vermoedelijk ook om dezelfde reden.
HollowGamer @Omega5 juli 2023 12:25
Ben hier ook bang voor. Waarschijnlijk verbiedt de licentie dat je dit mag mee compilen.
Het blijft dan wel vreemd dat Chrome browsers bijvoorbeeld wel weer H265 meeneemt.
beerse
@HollowGamer5 juli 2023 17:36
Dat browsers zelf ingebouwde functionaliteiten hebben die ook in het operating systeem zitten komt al jaren voor. Browsers zijn er om zaken op te halen en te laten zien. Eerst was dat alleen tekst en moest je voor plaatjes zelf downloaden en met je eigen tool bekijken. Toen kwamen er voor bepaalde plaatjes wel ingebouwde viewers en voor andere formaten werkte dat niet en werden de functies van de computer zelf gebruikt wat soms een extra kader of een apart window opleverde.

En tegenwoordig geldt dat zo ongeveer voor alle formaten: Steeds meer formaten zijn in viewrs ingebouwd zodat ze volledig door de browser kunnen worden gecontroleerd. Sommige formaten werken alleen als de computer ze ondersteunt.

En als het om codecs gaat voor video's: Kijk naar de video-viewers: VLC heeft alle codecs ingebakken. Andere viewers gebruiken de codecs van het systeem. Beide zijn beter, geen enkele is perfect.
RoestVrijStaal @HollowGamer5 juli 2023 22:57
Waarom moeten browsers überhaupt video's of muziek afspelen? Daar zijn media players zoals VLC, MPC-HC en SMPlayer voor.

Dat webbrowsers zelf bodega integreren zorgt voor meer bloat en potentiële kwetsbaarheden.
HollowGamer @RoestVrijStaal5 juli 2023 23:31
Omdat een externe player juist voor meer kwetsbaarheden kan zorgen. Flash Player vergeten? ;)

Het voordeel van video/audio elementen in browsers, is dat je het kan aanpassen en direct kan stijlen + tonen aan wat je aanbiedt. De browser kan dit vervolgens gesandboxed afspelen en direct praten met de API ervoor. Het scheelt dus ook weer een video player tussenlaag, denk bijvoorbeeld bij YouTube aan video previews, die kan je mooi inline afspelen. :)

Het enige voordeel zou zijn, is codec support. Maar voor de streamdienst ook weer een hell. Want hoe weet je of de video/audio werkt in app X? Hoe kan je daar support op geven?

Nee, ben blij met HTML5 en de opties, enkel het codec support gedeelte niet.
GekkePrutser 4 juli 2023 23:20
10.14 is nog helemaal niet zo oud. Jammer dat die nu al wordt gedropt. Maar wel goed dat ze naar ESR gemigreerd worden inderdaad.
Loller1
@GekkePrutser4 juli 2023 23:23
5 jaar bijna, opzich niet zo oud, maar Chromium gaat de ondersteuning met v116 ook droppen, dus lijkt toch over het algemeen geaccepteerd te zijn. Het helpt waarschijnlijk ook wel dat (voor zover ik weet) er geen Macs zijn de maar tot 10.14 kunnen gaan. Iedere Mac met 10.14 kan ook upgraden naar 10.15.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Loller1 op 23 juli 2024 10:02]

crazyboy01 @Loller17 juli 2023 17:16
Dat kan, maar er zijn een hoop mensen die bewust blijven hangen op 10.14, misschien wel meer dan iedere andere versie uit recente jaren.

10.15 dropt namelijk de 32-bit support. En ja, voor legacy dingen (en ook bv Wine) maakt dat dingen een stuk lastiger tot onmogelijk.
Keypunchie @GekkePrutser4 juli 2023 23:31
Hij is al 2 jaar out of support bij Apple zelf…

Het ding is dat bij Apple, omdat software en hardware van dezelfde partij komen, eigenlijk vooral support op apparaten geeft en niet op OS releases.

Catalina draait in principe op iedere Mac die Mojave aankon (op een handjevol Mac Pro’s van voor 2013 na). Dus zegt Apple: doe maar upgraden daarnaar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Keypunchie op 23 juli 2024 10:02]

osxman 4 juli 2023 23:17
Nog steeds geen 'native' CSS nesting, jammer...
Loller1
@osxman4 juli 2023 23:21
Da's pas voor v116.
osxman @Loller17 juli 2023 16:15
Dank voor je antwoord! Nog even geduld dus.
Room42
4 juli 2023 21:55
In January 2023, Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 and Windows 8. As a consequence, this is the last version of Firefox that users on those operating systems will receive. Users on Windows 7 and Windows 8 will automatically be migrated to the ESR 115 version of Firefox so that they continue to receive important security updates.
Dat vind ik wel een nette oplossing!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Room42 op 23 juli 2024 10:02]

Jazco2nd
4 juli 2023 23:36
Hardware video decoding is now enabled for Intel GPUs on Linux.
_/-\o_
Joepie! Nog langere accuduur op je laptop bij het kijken naar streaming services!
Dacht eigenlijk dat dit allang was enabled. Heel prettig.
skatebiker 5 juli 2023 19:20
Jammer dat Firefox voor macOS nog steeds geen vingerafdruk scanner (TouchID) ondersteunt.
Lijkt me toch vrij handig in een browser waar je vaak passwords moet invullen (als je niet de 'save password' functie gebruikt).
scorpio 5 juli 2023 13:16
nog geen FIDO U2F support terug , ook dit helpt niet (https://support.okta.com/...la-Firefox?language=en_US ) :'( zit ik alleen daarvoor weer aan chrome vast.

[Reactie gewijzigd door scorpio op 23 juli 2024 10:02]

Uchy @scorpio5 juli 2023 15:10
? ik lees daar dat het wel kan, maar default uit staat. Maar voor jou blijkbaar niet...
Misschien teveel script/adblock domainblockers waardoor die site ook net niet werkt?

Geldt dit dan alleen voor okta of ook voor andere sites? Ik heb zelf geen U2F sleutel, maar denk er wel over na, maar ja, moet je weer 2 kopen enzo. Meh.
scorpio @Uchy5 juli 2023 15:21
Op gebied van FLR wrappen , staken en delegeren, voting etc via metamask werkt al een tijd niet via Firefox, moet via chrome.
Ze zeggen dat ze t binnenkort fixen , maar k gebruik dus wel "gewoon chrome "nu
Zijn meerdere wegen naar Rome 8-) maar k zag dat t nog niet was gefixed in deze update.

Blockchain is a bliss for humanity, if only they knew
Mappy 5 juli 2023 15:06
Certain Firefox users may come across a message in the extensions panel indicating that their add-ons are not allowed on the site currently open. We have introduced a new back-end feature to only allow some extensions monitored by Mozilla to run on specific websites for various reasons, including security concerns.
https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/quarantined-domains
Ik kan daar nog geen lijst van vinden. Zullen vast banken etc. op staan, maar ben benieuwd naar de andere 'various reasons'.
nicolaasjan @Mappy5 juli 2023 15:32
Ik kan daar nog geen lijst van vinden.
Wellicht in de preference:
extensions.quarantinedDomains.list
(nu leeg)
b100 6 juli 2023 12:52
Helaas sinds vorige week definitief einde gemaakt aan mijn gebruik met Firefox, laatste tijd veel gezeik en ik zag o.a. bij privacytools Librewolf staan is ook Firefox maar bepaalde dingen zijn er uit gesloopt en tot nu nog geen enkele irritatie gehad. Vele jaren altijd Firefox en vind het echt jammer.
Sp3ci3s8472 7 juli 2023 16:20
Met deze update geen random crashes meer die ineens in 114 er waren. Het nadeel is dat de opstarttijd van een browser nu gigantisch lang duurt.... Het maakt niet uit of ik veel of weinig tabs open heb.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

