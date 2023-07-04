Mozilla heeft versie 115 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht, de laatste versie die nog ondersteuning biedt voor Windows 7 en 8, en macOS 10.12, 10.13 en 10.14. In versie 115 heeft Mozilla onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht in het importeren van instellingen uit andere browsers, is er hardwareversnelling voor Intel-gpu's onder Linux en kunnen tabbladen eenvoudiger worden afgesloten vanuit de tab manager. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New In January 2023, Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 and Windows 8. As a consequence, this is the last version of Firefox that users on those operating systems will receive. Users on Windows 7 and Windows 8 will automatically be migrated to the ESR 115 version of Firefox so that they continue to receive important security updates. Visit this Firefox support article for more information.

Similarly, this is the last major version of Firefox that will support Apple macOS 10.12, 10.13, and 10.14. Users on those operating systems will be migrated to the ESR 115 version of Firefox so that they continue to receive important updates. Visit this Firefox support article for more information.

Migrating from another browser? Now you can bring over payment methods you've saved in Chrome-based browsers to Firefox.

Hardware video decoding is now enabled for Intel GPUs on Linux.

The Tab Manager dropdown now features close buttons, so you can close tabs more quickly.

We've refreshed and streamlined the user interface for importing data in from other browsers.

Users without platform support for H264 video decoding can now fallback to Cisco's OpenH264 plugin for playback. Fixed Windows Magnifier now follows the text cursor correctly when the Firefox title bar is visible.

Windows users on low-end/USB wifi drivers and with OS geolocation disabled can now approve geolocation on a case by case basis without causing system-wide network instability.

Various security fixes. Changed Undo and redo are now available in Password fields.

On Linux, middle clicks on the new tab button will now open the xclipboard contents in the new tab. If the xclipboard content is a URL then that URL is opened, any other text is opened with your default search provider.

For users with a Firefox Colorways built-in theme, the theme will be automatically migrated to the same theme hosted on addons.mozilla.org for Firefox profiles that have disabled add-ons auto-updates. This will allow users to keep their Colorways theme when they are later removed from Firefox installer files.

Certain Firefox users may come across a message in the extensions panel indicating that their add-ons are not allowed on the site currently open. We have introduced a new back-end feature to only allow some extensions monitored by Mozilla to run on specific websites for various reasons, including security concerns. Enterprise You can find information about policy updates and enterprise specific bug fixes in the Firefox for Enterprise 115 Release Notes. Developer Developer Information

In web development, we rely on third-party libraries which you may not be interested in while debugging. These can be ignored. Ignoring them means that breakpoints will not get hit and they are skipped during stepping. You can now choose to Hide ignore-listed sources in the Developer Tools source tree (bug). Ignored sources are also skipped by JavaScript tracing feature (bug).

We have introduced a new option, devtools.f12_enabled , that can be utilized to prevent the accidental use of the F12 key, which opens the DevTools toolbox (bug). Web Platform The builtin editor now behaves similarly to other browsers with contenteditable and designMode when splitting a node, e.g. typing Enter to split a paragraph, and also when joining two nodes, e.g. typing Backspace at the start of a paragraph to join the paragraph and the previous one.When a node is split, the builtin editor creates a new node after the original one instead of before, i.e. creates the right node instead of the left node. Similarly, when two nodes are joined, the builtin editor deletes the latter node and moves its children to the end of the preceding node instead of deleting the former node and moving its child to the start of the following node.

and when splitting a node, e.g. typing Enter to split a paragraph, and also when joining two nodes, e.g. typing Backspace at the start of a paragraph to join the paragraph and the previous one.When a node is split, the builtin editor creates a new node after the original one instead of before, i.e. creates the right node instead of the left node. Similarly, when two nodes are joined, the builtin editor deletes the latter node and moves its children to the end of the preceding node instead of deleting the former node and moving its child to the start of the following node. WebRTC application developers can now specify a target in milliseconds of media for the jitter buffer to hold. Altering the target value allows applications to control the tradeoff between playout delay and the risk of running out of audio or video frames due to network jitter.

Change array by copy provides additional methods on Array.prototype and TypedArray.prototype to enable changes on the array by returning a new copy of it with the change.

and to enable changes on the array by returning a new copy of it with the change. The animation-composition property is now supported, allowing a declarative way to define the composite operation used when multiple animations affect the same property simultaneously.

Added the URL.canParse() function to allow easy and fast checking if URLs are valid and parseable.

IndexedDB is now also supported in private browsing without memory limits thanks to encrypted storage on disk. The temporary keys to decrypt the information are hold in RAM only and all stored information is purged at the normal end of a private browsing session from disk.

Supports conditions are now supported in CSS import rules @import supports(...)

