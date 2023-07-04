Cura wordt ontwikkeld door UltiMaker om 3d-printen zo gemakkelijk en gestroomlijnd mogelijk te maken. Cura bevat alles wat je nodig hebt om een 3d-bestand te kunnen printen. Het werkt met alle UltiMaker-printers, maar ook met die van RepRap en Printrbot. Cura laat zich gemakkelijk installeren en bevat zowel de laatste firmware als de kalibratiebestanden voor de 3d-printer. Versie 5.4.0 van Cura is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Improved slicing time for Tree Support

Introduced 10 new settings and updated 2 so anyone can tune the behavior

Updated options for Tree Support Rest Preference to be more correct

Fixed a bug where Tree Support would generate unsupported islands

Fixed a bug where slicing would fail if Preference was set to On Any Flat Surface

Fixed a bug where branches were not generated when Support Interface was enabled.

Fixed a bug where the Support Overhang Angle caused a crash with Tree Support

Fixed a bug where the Support Interface was not correctly generated with Tree Support

Introduced the Smart Brim setting that changes the order in which the brim lines are printed making them easier to remove. Try it for yourself with this Cura Cookie Cutter.

Updated the UltiMaker logo to reflect the new company logo

Added support for the updated mainboard revisions of UltiMaker S3, S5, and S7

Introduced Hole Horizontal Expansion Max Diameter so only the expansion of smaller holes can be tuned while leaving larger holes untouched.

Introduced Skirt Height setting to make a skirt easier to remove

Improved the minimum layer time for printers with multiple extruders.

Improved accuracy of when the M104 Hotend Temperature command is added

Improved printing order of the prime tower to include a dual brim, primed every layer, and primed before and after the extruder switch.

Improved behavior for opening and closing categories when adding a new printer

Removed the settings related to Wire Printing since it was broken and barely used.

Upgraded PyQt to version 6.4.2 which improves responsiveness in the UI

Fixed a bug where the brim line would not be printed in the same orientation

Fixed a bug where models dropped to the buildplate when they were supposed to be floating

Fixed a bug where models would overlap if multiple models were loaded at the same time

Fixed a bug where an error would be shown too often in One At A Time print sequence

Fixed a bug where the message for a new Beta version available would show up during the Beta.

Fixed a bug where ESun PLA+ would display unsupported.

Fixed a bug where the printjob name was hard to read in darkmode

Fixed a bug where the Minimum Layer Time was incorrectly interpolated

Fixed a bug where Cura would crash on star-up for some Linux systems because of missing SimpleButton

Fixed a bug where the Post Processing Plugin would create extra folders

Fixed AppImage Icon for Linux systems

Fixed a bug where the buildplate temperature in the USB printing monitor was not rounded

Fixed a bug where retracting for Filament Change was not performed correctly because of an extra /n in the gcode.

Fixed a bug where the material estimation would not show currencies correctly.

Fixed a bug where undesirable micro-segments would introduce jagged paths on curved surfaces.

Fixed a bug where it was not possible to use custom support and brim meshes

Fixed a bug Cura would not start when upgrading from a Cura 5.4 Nightly

Fixed a bug where Connect Top/Bottom Polygons would cause a slicing crash

Fixed a bug where generic materials were missing for some printers

Fixed a bug where Support Horizontal Expansion would be incorrectly applied to tree supports

Fixed a bug where nozzles were missing from the Elegoo Neptune 3 Plus.

Introduced UltiMaker PET CF with Annealing and Engineering intents

Updated Infill- and Skin Overlap settings for UltiMaker printers

Enabled a modest Support Brim by default for UltiMaker printers

Updated Support Interface speeds for PVA for UltiMaker printers

Added Gutenberg G-Zero

Added Hellbot Magna SE 300, and Magna SE Pro

Added Kingroon KP3S Pro

Added LNL3D D3, D3 Vulcan, D5 and D6

Added Longer LK4 X

Added Mixware Hyper K, Hyper S, Vulcan, and Wand

Added Snapmaker 2 A150, A250 an A350 dual extruder printers

Added Sovol SV04

Added Sovol SV06 plus, and updated Sovol SV06

Added WeeFun Tina2, and WeeFun Tina2

Updated Creality 3 S1, Creality 3 S1 Plus, and Creality 3 S1 Pro

Updated Cremaker profile to remove material temperature boost