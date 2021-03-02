Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Fujifilm X-T200 1.12

Fujifilm logo (20 pix)Fujifilm heeft voor haar X-T200-digitale systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 1.12 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een aps-c-formaat cmos-beeldsensor van 24,2 megapixel en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Fujifilm X-vatting. Deze update is ongeveer 29MB groot en kan via een geheugenkaartje op de camera worden gezet. De bijbehorende lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 1.12
  • Image quality displayed after one frame delete is improved.
  • Fix of a minor bugs
Version 1.11
  • Fix of minor bugs.
Version 1.10
  • Setting for the function that the camera can be used as a web camera (*1) is added when it is connected to a PC via a USB cable. Set to “USB WEBCAM” in the Setup Menus>CONNECTION SETTING>USB MODE (*2) and then connect a USB cable to the camera. When your PC recognizes the camera, “FUJIFILM X-T200” will appear.
    • 1: The web camera feature is supported under Windows 10 (x64), macOS 10.14 (Mojave), and macOS 10.15 (Catalina).
    • 2: The current “USB IMAGE TRANSFER SETTING” in the Setup Menus>CONNECTION SETTING has been changed to “USB MODE”. With this change, select the “USB CARD READER” when you transfer images from a camera to a PC or a smartphone via a USB cable.
  • Fix of minor bug.
Versienummer 1.12
Releasestatus Final
Website Fujifilm
Download https://fujifilm-x.com/global/support/download/firmware/cameras/x-t200/
Licentietype Freeware

