Fujifilm heeft voor haar X-T200-digitale systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 1.12 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een aps-c-formaat cmos-beeldsensor van 24,2 megapixel en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Fujifilm X-vatting. Deze update is ongeveer 29MB groot en kan via een geheugenkaartje op de camera worden gezet. De bijbehorende lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:
Version 1.12
Version 1.11
- Image quality displayed after one frame delete is improved.
- Fix of a minor bugs
Version 1.10
- Fix of minor bugs.
- Setting for the function that the camera can be used as a web camera (*1) is added when it is connected to a PC via a USB cable. Set to “USB WEBCAM” in the Setup Menus>CONNECTION SETTING>USB MODE (*2) and then connect a USB cable to the camera. When your PC recognizes the camera, “FUJIFILM X-T200” will appear.
- 1: The web camera feature is supported under Windows 10 (x64), macOS 10.14 (Mojave), and macOS 10.15 (Catalina).
- 2: The current “USB IMAGE TRANSFER SETTING” in the Setup Menus>CONNECTION SETTING has been changed to “USB MODE”. With this change, select the “USB CARD READER” when you transfer images from a camera to a PC or a smartphone via a USB cable.
- Fix of minor bug.