Cisco heeft een firmware-update uitgebracht voor zijn Content Security Management Appliances, die afgekort worden tot SMA. De techniek stamt af van IronPort Systems, dat in 2007 door Cisco werd gekocht, hoewel dat dus al meer dan een decennium geleden is, hoor je ook nog steeds de naam IronPort terugkomen voor deze appliances. Voor de ondersteunde upgrade paths is het raadzaam om de documentatie door te nemen of om contact op the nemen met Cisco's TAC. Deze firmware heet 12.7.0 en kent 12.7.0-007 als exact versienummer. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

- Swagger is a set of open-source tools built around the OpenAPI Specification. Swagger UI helps you to design and manage AsyncOS API resources on a web interface. Improving User Experience by Collecting Feature Usage Statistics - The Cisco Content Security Management appliance now collects feature/interface usage statistics on the new web interface of the appliance that helps Cisco improve overall user experience. All data collected is anonymized. If you want to opt-out of this feature, navigate to Management Appliance > System Administration > General Settings > Usage Analytics page of the web interface to disable it.

- The Cisco Content Security Management appliance now collects feature/interface usage statistics on the new web interface of the appliance that helps Cisco improve overall user experience. All data collected is anonymized. If you want to opt-out of this feature, navigate to Management Appliance > System Administration > General Settings > Usage Analytics page of the web interface to disable it. Improving user experience by collecting web interface usage statistics of the appliance - The Cisco Content Security Management appliance can now collect the web interface usage statistics of the appliance using the Usage Analytics feature. This feature is used to collect and analyze the web interface usage data and provide insight to improve user experience of the appliance. Changes in Behaviour Changes to Passphrase Settings - The option to automatically generate a login passphrase is removed. You must now manually enter a passphrase of your choice.

- The option to automatically generate a login passphrase is removed. You must now manually enter a passphrase of your choice. Downloading message attachment for Policy, Virus and Outbreak Quarantines - Prior to this release, message attachments detected and quarantined by the Policy, Virus and Outbreak Quarantines engine were displayed on the new browser window. After you upgrade to this release, you can download message attachments that are detected and quarantined by the Policy, Virus and Outbreak Quarantines engine.